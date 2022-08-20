Read full article on original website
Salesforce cuts revenue forecast on forex hit, lower IT spending
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc (CRM.N) on Wednesday cut its full-year revenue forecast to below market estimates over a sharp hit from a strong dollar and "measured" purchases from its customers, sending shares down 6% in extended trading.
blockchain.news
Samsung Securities Files Paperwork to Launch A Crypto Exchange
Seven major domestic securities companies in South Korea have filed to launch their own cryptocurrency exchanges in the country. Local newspaper NewsPim reported the new development on Monday. According to NewsPim, Samsung Securities, Mirae Asset Securities, and five other giant brokerage companies have applied for preliminary approval to operate an...
blockchain.news
NFT Lending Protocol Bend DAO Proposes New Measures against Bankruptcy Crisis
Subject to the bankruptcy crisis caused by depleted Ethereum reserves, NFT lending protocol Bend DAO has proposed new emergency measures pending a governance vote. The NFT lending protocol provides asset collateral for NFT holders by using their NFT assets as collateral to borrow ETH. When someone deposits an NFT into BendDAO, they can borrow up to 40% of the collectable's reserve price in ETH.
blockchain.news
Ethereum Takes the Lead in GitHub Development Activity
Ethereum (ETH) continues to scale heights because it has jumped to the top position in terms of GitHub development activity, according to market insight provider Santiment. “Ethereum now has the highest 30-day rolling average of notable development activity, according to our algorithm for tracking notable daily github submissions.”. Source: Santiment.
blockchain.news
15% Indians Set Foot in the Crypto Space, KuCoin Study Shows
As of June 2022, the number of crypto investors in India had clocked 115 million, representing 15% of the nation’s population aged 18 to 60 years, according to a survey by crypto exchange KuCoin. The report noted that despite the Indian administration’s hard stance on crypto assets like the...
blockchain.news
FTX Derivatives Exchange Revenue Tops $1B in 2021, Report Says
The financial record of FTX Derivatives Exchange for the 2021 financial year has shown that the company’s revenue topped the $1 billion mark, according to leaked earnings documents seen by CNBC. The trading platform, founded in 2019 by Sam Bankman-Fried, has grown amongst the ranks and now stands as...
blockchain.news
Crypto Venture Capitalist Breaks Down Potential Winners and Losers from Ethereum Merge
Paul Veradittakit, a Partner at Pantera Capital which is a crypto investment firm based in California, talked about on Sunday what he thinks about winners and losers from the Ethereum “Merge.”. In an interview published by Forbes on Sunday, the media inquired whether the Ethereum merge would happen in...
blockchain.news
Potential Fed Tightening Driving Short Term Crypto Sentiments: Analyst
The digital currency ecosystem has continued to experience volatility, with a declining market capitalization sweeping across the board. While the combined cryptocurrency market capitalization is down by 1.58% to $1.01 trillion, with Bitcoin (BTC) leading the losses. Considering the state of the digital currency ecosystem, Morgan Stanley’s analyst, Sheena Shah,...
blockchain.news
BTC's Average Transaction Fee Drops below $1 for the First Time within 2 Years
The average transaction fee for Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $1 due to falling market prices and lower mining difficulty. Data shows that on August 22, the average Bitcoin transaction fee fell to $0.825. This is the first time to fall below $1 in more than two years. The Bitcoin ecosystem...
blockchain.news
WisdomTree Adds Polygon and Avalanche to Crypto-Basket ETPs
WisdomTree Investments, Inc., a New York-based exchange-traded fund and exchange-traded product provider and asset manager, announced on Monday that it has added Polygon (MATIC) and Avalanche (AVAX) to indices at two physically backed crypto basket exchange-traded products (ETPs), the WisdomTree Crypto Market (BLOC) and the WisdomTree Crypto Altcoins (WALT). The...
blockchain.news
Celsius Spent Over $40m on Crypto Mining in First Two Weeks after Bankruptcy
Celsius Network LLC used more than $40 million in cash on its startup mining operation in the first two weeks after filing for bankruptcy, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The report stated that Finance Chief Chris Ferraro had announced at a meeting with creditors on...
blockchain.news
Ukraine Ranks Second of Crypto Adopters following Legalization: Report
Eastern European nation Ukraine has been ranked as the second nation with the overall adoption of digital currencies, following only the United States in a recent survey report released by Merchant Machine. The report was designed by taking cognizance of such parameters as the total number of crypto owners in...
blockchain.news
Hackers Steal Cryptos from General Bytes Bitcoin ATM via Zero-day Bug
General Bytes, the world's top three manufactuer of cryptocurrency ATMs, has confirmed that its ATMs have been hacked using a zero-day vulnerability in server ports to steal cryptocurrencies from customers. General Bytes operates over 8,000 Bitcoin ATMs in more than 120 countries and regions to allow people to buy or...
blockchain.news
Hidden Road Partners in Big Talks With Top Firms to Provide Access to Trade or Hedge Crypto Risks
Hidden Road Partners is in talks with hedge funds and many of the top 20 global banks about providing access to trade or hedging their crypto risks, Bloomberg reported citing executives at the firm. Hidden Road Partners is a prime brokerage focusing on digital assets and foreign exchange. Last month,...
blockchain.news
Australia Announces 'Token Swap' Campaign to Accelerate Crypto Regulation
Australian federal government will implement a "token mapping" exercise to inform future regulation of the country's crypto assets, laying the groundwork for "determining how crypto assets and related services should be regulated," according to Bloomberg. Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government would prioritize the implementation of the "token swap"...
