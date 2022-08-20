ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

blockchain.news

Samsung Securities Files Paperwork to Launch A Crypto Exchange

Seven major domestic securities companies in South Korea have filed to launch their own cryptocurrency exchanges in the country. Local newspaper NewsPim reported the new development on Monday. According to NewsPim, Samsung Securities, Mirae Asset Securities, and five other giant brokerage companies have applied for preliminary approval to operate an...
blockchain.news

NFT Lending Protocol Bend DAO Proposes New Measures against Bankruptcy Crisis

Subject to the bankruptcy crisis caused by depleted Ethereum reserves, NFT lending protocol Bend DAO has proposed new emergency measures pending a governance vote. The NFT lending protocol provides asset collateral for NFT holders by using their NFT assets as collateral to borrow ETH. When someone deposits an NFT into BendDAO, they can borrow up to 40% of the collectable's reserve price in ETH.
blockchain.news

Ethereum Takes the Lead in GitHub Development Activity

Ethereum (ETH) continues to scale heights because it has jumped to the top position in terms of GitHub development activity, according to market insight provider Santiment. “Ethereum now has the highest 30-day rolling average of notable development activity, according to our algorithm for tracking notable daily github submissions.”. Source: Santiment.
blockchain.news

15% Indians Set Foot in the Crypto Space, KuCoin Study Shows

As of June 2022, the number of crypto investors in India had clocked 115 million, representing 15% of the nation’s population aged 18 to 60 years, according to a survey by crypto exchange KuCoin. The report noted that despite the Indian administration’s hard stance on crypto assets like the...
blockchain.news

FTX Derivatives Exchange Revenue Tops $1B in 2021, Report Says

The financial record of FTX Derivatives Exchange for the 2021 financial year has shown that the company’s revenue topped the $1 billion mark, according to leaked earnings documents seen by CNBC. The trading platform, founded in 2019 by Sam Bankman-Fried, has grown amongst the ranks and now stands as...
blockchain.news

Potential Fed Tightening Driving Short Term Crypto Sentiments: Analyst

The digital currency ecosystem has continued to experience volatility, with a declining market capitalization sweeping across the board. While the combined cryptocurrency market capitalization is down by 1.58% to $1.01 trillion, with Bitcoin (BTC) leading the losses. Considering the state of the digital currency ecosystem, Morgan Stanley’s analyst, Sheena Shah,...
blockchain.news

WisdomTree Adds Polygon and Avalanche to Crypto-Basket ETPs

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., a New York-based exchange-traded fund and exchange-traded product provider and asset manager, announced on Monday that it has added Polygon (MATIC) and Avalanche (AVAX) to indices at two physically backed crypto basket exchange-traded products (ETPs), the WisdomTree Crypto Market (BLOC) and the WisdomTree Crypto Altcoins (WALT). The...
blockchain.news

Ukraine Ranks Second of Crypto Adopters following Legalization: Report

Eastern European nation Ukraine has been ranked as the second nation with the overall adoption of digital currencies, following only the United States in a recent survey report released by Merchant Machine. The report was designed by taking cognizance of such parameters as the total number of crypto owners in...
blockchain.news

Hackers Steal Cryptos from General Bytes Bitcoin ATM via Zero-day Bug

General Bytes, the world's top three manufactuer of cryptocurrency ATMs, has confirmed that its ATMs have been hacked using a zero-day vulnerability in server ports to steal cryptocurrencies from customers. General Bytes operates over 8,000 Bitcoin ATMs in more than 120 countries and regions to allow people to buy or...
blockchain.news

Australia Announces 'Token Swap' Campaign to Accelerate Crypto Regulation

Australian federal government will implement a "token mapping" exercise to inform future regulation of the country's crypto assets, laying the groundwork for "determining how crypto assets and related services should be regulated," according to Bloomberg. Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government would prioritize the implementation of the "token swap"...
