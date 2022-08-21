ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two) Estimated jackpot: $309,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering a swift verdict in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.
