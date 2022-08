PATASKALA — The Licking Heights football team came out of the starting gate strong in its opener against Johnstown last Friday. Led by senior returnees Bob Ruh, Logan Keller and Andrew Schmitz on the offensive line and senior quarterback Deuce Caldwell, the Hornets had rolled up 239 yards rushing and scored five touchdowns on the ground in building a 35-7 halftime lead over the Johnnies. That start sealed Heights’ 42-21 win in the opener. ...

PATASKALA, OH ・ 16 MINUTES AGO