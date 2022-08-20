ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

What is Happening to Iconic Water Slide World in Lake George?

We knew that there was a developer interested in buying the land where Water Slide World stands. But if you grew up in the area, you will always think of their jingle and debate everyone what the last line was. In case you are now wondering, it's..."I really love the way you feeeeel!'. I guess we will all have to think of the amazing memories of Water Slide World from now on.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Adirondack Winery undergoes major expansion

QUEENSBURY – The Adirondack Winery in Queensbury has expanded. It now includes a multi-million dollar tasting room and wine facility. This is in addition to the original tasting room on Canada Street in Lake George. At the new location, you can enjoy wine tasting experiences, wine by the glass,...
QUEENSBURY, NY
Lake George, NY
Lake George, NY
Injured Hiker From Schenectady Rescued On Mount Marcy

A 57-year-old hiker had to be rescued after suffering a serious injury on New York’s tallest mountain peak. Emergency crews were called at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, with reports of a hiker with a “significant” knee injury near the summit of Mount Marcy in the Town of North Elba in Essex County.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
Historic fire tower finds new home in Speculator

Makomis fire tower boasts easy access, Adirondack views. While a 48-foot fire tower situated in the middle of a park is not commonplace, it paints a striking picture in Sacandaga Park in Speculator. The Makomis Fire Tower was the first steel tower set in New York state when it was erected on Makomis Mountain in 1916.
SPECULATOR, NY
Robert Plant
Hannaford Announces Recall of Ground Beef Sold in Saratoga County Store

Hannaford has announced a recall of ground beef that was sold at a store in Saratoga County over the weekend. The supermarket chain says the recall involves its 81% ground beef that was available at the Via Rossi Way store in Ballston Spa between 7:00 am and 5:30 pm on Sunday. There are concerns the product may contain foreign material and anyone who bought it can return it for a full refund. So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Two people in their 20s reportedly drowned in the southern Adirondacks

Two people in their 20s drowned in the southern Adirondacks last Friday. According to state troopers, Kaydee Lyons from Albany and Matthew Bank from Scotia were found in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope on Aug. 19. Police say their drownings appeared to be accidental, but that...
ALBANY, NY
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses

Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
ALBANY, NY
Horse dies at Saratoga Race Course, marking 10th horse death of 2022

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — A horse died Sunday while training at the Saratoga Race Course, marking the 10th death of a horse in 2022 at the famous Upstate New York racetrack. The thoroughbred horse — named A Cut Ahead 20 — was injured while running at the Saratoga Main and euthanized on the track by a veterinarian, the New York State Gaming Commission reported on its database of horse racing incidents.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

