jocoreport.com
Back To School Party And Supply Giveaway
SMITHFIELD – A Back to School Party and School Supply Giveaway for Foster Children in Johnston County will take place Saturday, August 27th. The event will take place at New Life Baptist Church at 2075 Swift Creek Road, Smithfield. Refreshments will be provided. The event is sponsored by REACH...
‘Back to building’ in Clinton
A massive group project between the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity, Clinton High School soccer program and The Vine Fellowship went do
NC’s economy takes a $1B hit in project cancellation – fifth announced this year
RALEIGH – Announcements of layoffs continue to occur, from companies both large and small. But another change to the state’s labor market is coming due to a growing number of firms that are deciding to back out of agreements made with the state, as Centene did last week.
Up and Coming Weekly
Church offers fellowship, food distribution event
According to Manna Church’s website, its mission is to glorify God by equipping His people to change their world and by planting churches with the same world-changing vision. Here in Fayetteville, Manna Church’s Cliffdale site is a haven for many in the community. Members and visitors can expect...
cbs17
Now Hiring! Raleigh looking to fill these 50+ positions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Curbs across the city of Raleigh are clear now, but in a few short months, they’ll be lined with fallen leaves. The city will need staff to pick them up. “We’re in competition with other municipalities and other businesses in our area,” said Steve...
wraltechwire.com
Biopharma manufacturing firm picks Wilson for new plant, 250+ jobs
RALEIGH – Biopharmaceutical manufacturing firm ABEC is expanding to Wilson, N.C. and creating more than 250 jobs as part of an $11 million expansion. North Carolina’s Economic Investment Committee approved a Job Development Investment Grant worth $2 million at a meeting Tuesday morning. The company also will receive more than $300,000 in community college training and local incentives of some $300,000.
triangletribune.com
New townhomes increase affordable housing in Wilson
RALEIGH – Congressional, state and local leaders joined the Wilson Housing Authority recently to celebrate the opening of Eatmon Townhomes, a new public housing project that will meet essential community needs while increasing resilience during future natural disasters. The project was made possible by more than $2.7 million in...
Johnston County food hall opens Friday
FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
Investigation launched into AG Josh Stein's campaign ad
RALEIGH, N.C. — The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting...
cbs17
2 Wake County schools to dismiss early because of power outage
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An email sent to Wake County parents just after 11 a.m. Monday said two Wake County Schools will be let out early because of a power outage. The outage, which has impacted more than 1,400 customers in Cary, was caused by a vehicle striking equipment, according to Duke Power. Alston Ridge Middle School said there power was restored shortly after 3 p.m.
Johnston County is set to unveil its first food hall this week. Here’s your guide.
A mac and cheese bar, a famous chicken sandwich and a bar in a former cigar humidor are all part of Old North State Food Hall along Interstate 95.
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.
Ticketmaster scammers target NC concert goers
BBB reports when people try to contact the fake Ticketmaster customer service line, they are often met with a number that is unreachable or staff that are unhelpful or aggressive.
'We are losing a whole generation': Group gathers in Raleigh to remember, fight for those who died from fentanyl
Raleigh, N.C. — Rain and thunder didn't deter dozens of parents and grandparents from gathering in front of the state capitol on Sunday afternoon. The group was there to advocate for sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, lost to fentanyl overdoses. For Debbie Peeden, it's been 10 heartbreaking months...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
North Carolina correctional officer dies after training
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died on Thursday. The department says that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, she […]
Family gives strong message to killers after funeral for slain North Carolina deputy
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
Raleigh man forced to jump through hoops to get access to his own money
A Raleigh man invested thousands of dollars, but when it came time to try to get access to his funds, he couldn't make it happen.
jocoreport.com
Going, Going, Almost Gone
STANCIL’S CHAPEL – Demolition of the old “Brewer’s Store” on NC 42 near the NC 222 intersection was begun on Friday, exposing interesting pieces of history with each reach of the big track-hoe bucket. The original store was built in 1952 by the father of...
neusenews.com
Tickets on sale for NC Muscadine Festival, entertainment and wineries announced
Don't miss the 2022 NC Muscadine Festival on Saturday, September 24th from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm! Come celebrate North Carolina's amazing wineries! Enjoy live music, arts, crafts, food vendors and of course the tailgating contest. It's Beach Music, Wine and Such a FUN Time!. This year's entertainment lineup for...
