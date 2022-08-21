ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

jocoreport.com

Back To School Party And Supply Giveaway

SMITHFIELD – A Back to School Party and School Supply Giveaway for Foster Children in Johnston County will take place Saturday, August 27th. The event will take place at New Life Baptist Church at 2075 Swift Creek Road, Smithfield. Refreshments will be provided. The event is sponsored by REACH...
SMITHFIELD, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Church offers fellowship, food distribution event

According to Manna Church’s website, its mission is to glorify God by equipping His people to change their world and by planting churches with the same world-changing vision. Here in Fayetteville, Manna Church’s Cliffdale site is a haven for many in the community. Members and visitors can expect...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Now Hiring! Raleigh looking to fill these 50+ positions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Curbs across the city of Raleigh are clear now, but in a few short months, they’ll be lined with fallen leaves. The city will need staff to pick them up. “We’re in competition with other municipalities and other businesses in our area,” said Steve...
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Biopharma manufacturing firm picks Wilson for new plant, 250+ jobs

RALEIGH – Biopharmaceutical manufacturing firm ABEC is expanding to Wilson, N.C. and creating more than 250 jobs as part of an $11 million expansion. North Carolina’s Economic Investment Committee approved a Job Development Investment Grant worth $2 million at a meeting Tuesday morning. The company also will receive more than $300,000 in community college training and local incentives of some $300,000.
WILSON, NC
triangletribune.com

New townhomes increase affordable housing in Wilson

RALEIGH – Congressional, state and local leaders joined the Wilson Housing Authority recently to celebrate the opening of Eatmon Townhomes, a new public housing project that will meet essential community needs while increasing resilience during future natural disasters. The project was made possible by more than $2.7 million in...
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

Johnston County food hall opens Friday

FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Investigation launched into AG Josh Stein's campaign ad

RALEIGH, N.C. — The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 Wake County schools to dismiss early because of power outage

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An email sent to Wake County parents just after 11 a.m. Monday said two Wake County Schools will be let out early because of a power outage. The outage, which has impacted more than 1,400 customers in Cary, was caused by a vehicle striking equipment, according to Duke Power. Alston Ridge Middle School said there power was restored shortly after 3 p.m.
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina correctional officer dies after training

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died on Thursday. The department says that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, she […]
jocoreport.com

Going, Going, Almost Gone

STANCIL’S CHAPEL – Demolition of the old “Brewer’s Store” on NC 42 near the NC 222 intersection was begun on Friday, exposing interesting pieces of history with each reach of the big track-hoe bucket. The original store was built in 1952 by the father of...
KENLY, NC
neusenews.com

Tickets on sale for NC Muscadine Festival, entertainment and wineries announced

Don't miss the 2022 NC Muscadine Festival on Saturday, September 24th from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm! Come celebrate North Carolina's amazing wineries! Enjoy live music, arts, crafts, food vendors and of course the tailgating contest. It's Beach Music, Wine and Such a FUN Time!. This year's entertainment lineup for...

