Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
The Subway Series Still WorksIBWAANew York City, NY
LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Festival is Bringing Something Special to QueensAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITQueens, NY
longisland.com
Study: Nassau, Suffolk County Residents Receive Among Largest Tax Refunds in New York
Approximately 75% of taxpayers in the U.S. receive a tax refund, and a recent study found the places where those tax refund checks are largest. To determine the counties in New York State that received the highest refunds - among them, Nassau and Suffolk Counties - the study divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS by the number of refunds given out to residents in each county.
NYC construction union seeks 200 labor apprentices, here’s how to apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City construction union will seek 200 labor apprentices starting in late September, the New York Department of Labor (DOL) announced Tuesday. The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Construction and General Building Laborers, Local Union 79, will conduct the recruitment effort between...
Queens owner determined to rebuild after Jamaican restaurant destroyed by fire
The owner of Jamaican restaurant in Queens is determined to come back better than ever after a fire destroyed the popular family restaurant.
27east.com
Century-Old Southampton Compound Sells For $6 Million
A century-old Southampton compound recently sold for $6 million even. On 2.7 acres at 144 Edge of Woods Road in the hamlet of North Sea, the estate has three renovated... more. The Springs home built in 1880 for Julius Parsons, a seventh-generation Parsons in East Hampton, ... by Staff Writer.
danspapers.com
New Menu, New Name, New Era at The Suffolk in Riverhead
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. After closing their kitchen at the start of this year, the Suffolk Theater — newly branded as The Suffolk — has a fully revamped and excitingly inventive new food program to go with their updated name. The changes come...
Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
Long Island parents brace for potential delays on first day of school due to bus driver shortage
Long Island parents are bracing for possible delays on the first day of school due to the school bus driver shortage.
'I'll deal with it' - Drivers say monthslong LIE repavement project is a necessary evil
Drivers say while the monthslong repavement of the Long Island Expressway is inconvenient, it is necessary to improve the rough road conditions.
longislandadvance.net
Who is ready to celebrate the Italian way?
An anticipated feast with al fresco dining, food trucks, and zeppoles is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, during the St. Liberata Fest after a parade. The celebration will continue on Main Street in Patchogue Village from noon onwards, with a bocce ball tournament and music. There is still time for...
Utility Worker Trimming Trees Killed in Fall
Updated: A utility worker trimming trees was killed Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a bucket truck, Suffolk County police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, an employee of ARS Corp. Services and a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, was trimming trees around utility lines in front of 777 Park Ave., Huntington Station when he fell approximately 20 feet from an extended bucket truck at approximately 1:55 p.m.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers
EDITORS’ NOTE: Earlier this month, to curb the threat of more shut offs, ConEdison reduced voltage in Brooklyn and Queens by eight percent. Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy, Elmhurst, Jamaica Estates, Mott Haven and Melrose were all affected by the reduction. On Aug. 8, eastern Brooklyn residents were asked not to use “energy-intensive” household appliances such as washers, dryers and microwaves until repairs were complete. The heat waves earlier this month remind Brooklynites that energy conservation directly impacts quality of life, and that power infrastructure and the environment can reap exhaustive consequences: no one likes the August heat!
metroairportnews.com
An Honor Flight Long Island Reunion at the American Airpower Museum
On August 13th, Honor Flight Long Island (HFLI) and the American Airpower Museum at Republic Airport in Farmingdale hosted a reunion of 37 Vietnam veterans and one WWII veteran who had taken an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in June of 2022. Honor Flight Long Island’s mission is to honor...
Sticker shock greets back-to-school shoppers on Long Island
DEER PARK, N.Y. -- Back-to-school shopping isn't cheap. Parents are being asked to buy more this year amid higher prices caused by inflation.On Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke to experts and families about the financial pressure to buy needed supplies.Six-year-old Dillon Hernandez of Deer Park is counting the days until school starts, as his parents count cash they are spending."Shoes, pencils and backpack," Hernandez sad.The Pratos of Lynbrook have three sons to buy for and said they have already spent close to $400. They are banking on sale items."We're doing back-to-school shopping for the winter. We got some t-shirts," a...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Health Department Issues Advisory against Bathing at 23 Beaches
Due to heavy rainfall yesterday, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services has issued an advisory against bathing at 23 beaches listed below. The advisory is based on the potential that bacteria in excess of New York State standards. The beaches covered by the advisory are located in areas that...
'Slap in the face': Indigenous Long Islanders say they are being priced out of their ancestral beach
Coopers Beach, in Southampton, is the site of a debate over access and beach rights between the town and the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Citizens of the Shinnecock Indian Nation say they are being denied their rightful access to Coopers Beach, accusing the local government of gatekeeping a pristine shoreline that the coastal tribe has navigated for thousands of years. [ more › ]
Online Auction Set for Halesite Medical Building
A medical building in Halesite is up for sale with an online auction scheduled for Monday. The three-story, 19,493-square-foot building sits on slightly more than one acre at 214 Wall St., Halesite.
Northwell Implements New Screening Technology
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Northwell Health has implemented new comprehensive detection systems that screen for weapons and contraband at the entrances of Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore and Lenox Health Greenwich Village in Manhattan as part of an effort to bring the technology to all hospitals in the health system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005589/en/ A Northwell Health security officer monitors Evolv Express at the entrance to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park. Credit Northwell Health.
beckersspine.com
4 HSS surgeons among top 10 for hip, knee replacement in New York
Four orthopedic surgeons from Hospital for Special Surgery — Alexander McLawhorn, MD; Geoffrey Westrich, MD; Amar Ranawat, MD; and Peter Sculco, MD — are ranked among the top 10 physicians for hip and knee replacement in New York, based on patient volume and experience, according to rankings authority Dexur.
NYC homeowners will get at least a $150 property tax rebate; here’s how to get yours
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams today signed legislation to provide a one-time property tax rebate of up to $150 to hundreds of thousands of eligible New York homeowners. “I grew up on the edge of homelessness, so I know the worry and fear that too many low- and...
New York Provides Million For Food Assistance
There is a program called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It helps people in different states afford groceries. New York recently allocated more money to its SNAP program.
