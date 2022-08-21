ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Babylon, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Study: Nassau, Suffolk County Residents Receive Among Largest Tax Refunds in New York

Approximately 75% of taxpayers in the U.S. receive a tax refund, and a recent study found the places where those tax refund checks are largest. To determine the counties in New York State that received the highest refunds - among them, Nassau and Suffolk Counties - the study divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS by the number of refunds given out to residents in each county.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Century-Old Southampton Compound Sells For $6 Million

A century-old Southampton compound recently sold for $6 million even. On 2.7 acres at 144 Edge of Woods Road in the hamlet of North Sea, the estate has three renovated... more. The Springs home built in 1880 for Julius Parsons, a seventh-generation Parsons in East Hampton, ... by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Babylon, NY
Babylon, NY
Business
City
West Babylon, NY
danspapers.com

New Menu, New Name, New Era at The Suffolk in Riverhead

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. After closing their kitchen at the start of this year, the Suffolk Theater — newly branded as The Suffolk — has a fully revamped and excitingly inventive new food program to go with their updated name. The changes come...
RIVERHEAD, NY
PIX11

Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
HUNTINGTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Linus Business#Business Industry#Grand Event Rentals Ny#Tent Rentals West Babylon
longislandadvance.net

Who is ready to celebrate the Italian way?

An anticipated feast with al fresco dining, food trucks, and zeppoles is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, during the St. Liberata Fest after a parade. The celebration will continue on Main Street in Patchogue Village from noon onwards, with a bocce ball tournament and music. There is still time for...
PATCHOGUE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Utility Worker Trimming Trees Killed in Fall

Updated: A utility worker trimming trees was killed Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a bucket truck, Suffolk County police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, an employee of ARS Corp. Services and a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, was trimming trees around utility lines in front of 777 Park Ave., Huntington Station when he fell approximately 20 feet from an extended bucket truck at approximately 1:55 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers

EDITORS’ NOTE: Earlier this month, to curb the threat of more shut offs, ConEdison reduced voltage in Brooklyn and Queens by eight percent. Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy, Elmhurst, Jamaica Estates, Mott Haven and Melrose were all affected by the reduction. On Aug. 8, eastern Brooklyn residents were asked not to use “energy-intensive” household appliances such as washers, dryers and microwaves until repairs were complete. The heat waves earlier this month remind Brooklynites that energy conservation directly impacts quality of life, and that power infrastructure and the environment can reap exhaustive consequences: no one likes the August heat!
BROOKLYN, NY
metroairportnews.com

An Honor Flight Long Island Reunion at the American Airpower Museum

On August 13th, Honor Flight Long Island (HFLI) and the American Airpower Museum at Republic Airport in Farmingdale hosted a reunion of 37 Vietnam veterans and one WWII veteran who had taken an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in June of 2022. Honor Flight Long Island’s mission is to honor...
FARMINGDALE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
CBS New York

Sticker shock greets back-to-school shoppers on Long Island

DEER PARK, N.Y. -- Back-to-school shopping isn't cheap. Parents are being asked to buy more this year amid higher prices caused by inflation.On Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke to experts and families about the financial pressure to buy needed supplies.Six-year-old Dillon Hernandez of Deer Park is counting the days until school starts, as his parents count cash they are spending."Shoes, pencils and backpack," Hernandez sad.The Pratos of Lynbrook have three sons to buy for and said they have already spent close to $400. They are banking on sale items."We're doing back-to-school shopping for the winter. We got some t-shirts," a...
DEER PARK, NY
Gothamist

'Slap in the face': Indigenous Long Islanders say they are being priced out of their ancestral beach

Coopers Beach, in Southampton, is the site of a debate over access and beach rights between the town and the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Citizens of the Shinnecock Indian Nation say they are being denied their rightful access to Coopers Beach, accusing the local government of gatekeeping a pristine shoreline that the coastal tribe has navigated for thousands of years. [ more › ]
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
The Associated Press

Northwell Implements New Screening Technology

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Northwell Health has implemented new comprehensive detection systems that screen for weapons and contraband at the entrances of Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore and Lenox Health Greenwich Village in Manhattan as part of an effort to bring the technology to all hospitals in the health system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005589/en/ A Northwell Health security officer monitors Evolv Express at the entrance to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park. Credit Northwell Health.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
beckersspine.com

4 HSS surgeons among top 10 for hip, knee replacement in New York

Four orthopedic surgeons from Hospital for Special Surgery — Alexander McLawhorn, MD; Geoffrey Westrich, MD; Amar Ranawat, MD; and Peter Sculco, MD — are ranked among the top 10 physicians for hip and knee replacement in New York, based on patient volume and experience, according to rankings authority Dexur.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy