Williamsville, IL

2nd ex-prison guard convicted in inmate beating death

Illinois Newsroom - SPRINGFIELD - A former Illinois prison guard could face life in prison after a jury found him guilty of violating the civil rights of a 65-year-old inmate who died after correctional officers beat him in a lockup more than four years ago. A six-man, six-woman jury... ★...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Owens-Glassworks reunion set Sept. 17

Former Owens-Illinois Glass employees will gather on Saturday, Sept. 17 to celebrate 39th minus one Annual Glassworkers Reunion at the Russell E. Dunham Memorial Post 1308, 4445 N. Alby St., Alton. Bob Myers of Jerseyville, chairman of the group, said that they are calling it the 39th...
ALTON, IL
Students at Limestone Walters Community Consolidated School District 316 suspended or expelled two times in a single school year

Pleasant Hill School District 69 in Peoria County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Pleasant Hill School District 69, which teaches 189 students,...
Village of Chatham Zoning Board of Appeals met July 25

Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Roll Call 2. Public Hearing 2.01 The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet to hold a public hearing on a Petition by the Village of Chatham to rezone its property known as Lot 221 of Oakbrook...
CHATHAM, IL

