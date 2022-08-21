Read full article on original website
Students at Hardin County Community Unit School District 1 suspended or expelled eight times in a single school year
Springfield tennis player Thien Beaty is ranked 5,018th in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 13. They had 30 total points, split between 30 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
2nd ex-prison guard convicted in inmate beating death
Illinois Newsroom - SPRINGFIELD - A former Illinois prison guard could face life in prison after a jury found him guilty of violating the civil rights of a 65-year-old inmate who died after correctional officers beat him in a lockup more than four years ago. A six-man, six-woman jury... ★...
Owens-Glassworks reunion set Sept. 17
Former Owens-Illinois Glass employees will gather on Saturday, Sept. 17 to celebrate 39th minus one Annual Glassworkers Reunion at the Russell E. Dunham Memorial Post 1308, 4445 N. Alby St., Alton. Bob Myers of Jerseyville, chairman of the group, said that they are calling it the 39th...
Kick off Labor Day with BBQ party at participating Sangamon County Ace Hardware stores
Participating Sangamon County Ace Hardware stores are helping you fire up the flavor this Labor Day weekend with a BBQ party. You can learn about the best way to grill for your friends and family, and find great deals on everything you need. The party starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday,...
Students at Limestone Walters Community Consolidated School District 316 suspended or expelled two times in a single school year
Pleasant Hill School District 69 in Peoria County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Pleasant Hill School District 69, which teaches 189 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:43. 09:39.
Village of Chatham Zoning Board of Appeals met July 25
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Roll Call 2. Public Hearing 2.01 The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet to hold a public hearing on a Petition by the Village of Chatham to rezone its property known as Lot 221 of Oakbrook... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
City of East Peoria Fire & Police Commission Board met Aug. 1
Here is the agenda provided by the board: CALL TO ORDER: The purpose of the meeting is as follows: #1 Approval of minutes from the Regular Meeting of July 18, 2022 #2 Public Comments #3 Consider, discuss, and take necessary...
DNA helped solve this once-cold case. Now a Granite City woman is convicted of murder
A Granite City woman became the first person in Macoupin County convicted of first-degree murder in more than 30 years, according to State's Attorney Jordan Garrison. A jury took just ...
