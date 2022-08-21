Read full article on original website
City of Belleville Zoning Board of Appeals met July 28
Here is the agenda provided by the board: I. Call to order / Roll Call of members II. Approval of the meeting minutes from July 13, 2022III. Emergency procedures and departmental update IV. Old Business: 1. 36-JUN22 - JOSH NIMMO:
Village of Chatham Zoning Board of Appeals met July 25
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Roll Call 2. Public Hearing 2.01 The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet to hold a public hearing on a Petition by the Village of Chatham to rezone its property known as Lot 221 of Oakbrook...
Granite City woman convicted of murdering Macoupin County man
A 31-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury on Wednesday, August 24. The conviction stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left 34-year-old Cody Adams dead. Chancey Hutson was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation of less...
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Former Mt. Olive resident charged with First-Degree Murder
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department received a call on Sunday, August 7 at approximately 4:40 a.m. in regards to a disturbance occurring at a residence in the 2200 block of Miracle Ave., Granite City. Deputies arrived on scene and located two victims who had been battered and the suspect of the attack, who was still on scene.
3 charged in felony DUI cases in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Three people were charged with felony DUI in separate cases filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Mark A. Kerley, 45, of Granite City, was charged Aug. 22 with aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony, and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, a Class A misdemeanor.
Goats, chickens dominate Zoning Board meeting
EDWARDSVILLE - Requests dealing with goats and chickens dominated much of the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Tuesday. The ZBA approved seven separate items, two involving special use permits for chickens, and one to rezone almost 17 acres in Edwardsville Township...
Pittsfield Man Takes Waste Hauling Woes Into His Own Hands, Creates Business
A Pike County resident has taken trash hauling into his own hands after a recent company took over waste hauling in Pittsfield. Pittsfield and many other residents in the area are upset with the changes brought by Canadian-based garbage pick-up service Green For Life or GFL. GFL recently bought out...
Kick off Labor Day with BBQ party at participating Sangamon County Ace Hardware stores
Participating Sangamon County Ace Hardware stores are helping you fire up the flavor this Labor Day weekend with a BBQ party. You can learn about the best way to grill for your friends and family, and find great deals on everything you need. The party starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday,...
Autopsy reveals likely cause of death for Edwardsville construction victims
Suffocation most likely killed two workers at a construction site in Edwardsville last week.
Police Beat for Monday, August 22nd, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 30-year-old Salem man for battery and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to the Taco Bell restaurant where Bradley Breeze of East Bryan had gotten into an altercation with another employee. Breeze had reportedly thrown a tortilla at his co-worker. When police arrived they learned Breeze was wanted on an outstanding Coles County traffic warrant and Macon County contempt warrant in a family court case. He was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of bond on the warrants.
Man charged in murder of Cahokia Heights woman
An East St. Louis man is in custody for the April murder of a Cahokia Heights woman.
Milton Road affected by sewer work
ALTON - An employee of Loelike Plumbing was getting into his work Wednesday as he worked in a hole in Milton Road at the Coronado and Hillcrest intersection. The company will have the road reduced to one lane in each direction in the area until at least Thursday afternoon doing water...
Regulations for marijuana stores considered in Alton
The Alton City Council is discussing what it wants the city's adult use marijuana stores ordinance to look like. Third Ward Alderman Ray Strebel introduced the proposed amendments to the city code that could lead to the zoning for the stores and add a section to the city code to reflect what is described as in the "best long-term interest" of the city.
Marina manager prepares for retirement
This Saturday will mark the 26-year anniversary of the Alton Marina and a changing of the guard of sorts. After 15 years at the helm, Karen Baker-Brncic is getting ready to retire as owner-operator of Parrot Pointe Marine, the management firm at the facility. Their contract expires at the end...
Queen of Hearts tops $100
The crowd at Outsider tavern spilled onto the Monroe County Courthouse lawn as the $114,578 jackpot for its popular Queen of Hearts drawing went unclaimed for another week. That massive turnout every Tuesday evening has allowed the fundraiser for Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Waterloo...
Coroner ID’s 2 men who died in Illinois manhole
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – Two young men who died last week after they entered a southern Illinois manhole where toxic gases were present have been identified by a coroner. Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Jack M. Pfund, 19, of Edwardsville and Cody W. Toenyes, 22, of Bethalto died Friday at a construction site […]
Fatal Side-By-Side Crash In Marion County
A 20-year-old Patoka man has died as a result of a side-by-side crash late Sunday night. WJBD Radio reports Hunter Joliff was driving the side by side in the 400 block of Gerrish Road, south of Patoka, just after 11 PM Sunday night when Marion County deputies say he missed a curve in the roadway, traveled through a ditch, overturned, and came to rest about 40 feet outside of a creek.
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County
Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. The Back to the Bricks opening ceremony featured grand marshal Dalton Christie. The Burton police officer was wounded in the line of duty last year. Meanwhile, Buicks on the Bricks converged outside of Factory One. This year featured turbo Buicks and the evolution of the engine.
