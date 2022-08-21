ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

City of Belleville Zoning Board of Appeals met July 28

Here is the agenda provided by the board: I. Call to order / Roll Call of members II. Approval of the meeting minutes from July 13, 2022III. Emergency procedures and departmental update IV. Old Business: 1. 36-JUN22 - JOSH NIMMO:... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:21. 12:57.
BELLEVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Village of Chatham Zoning Board of Appeals met July 25

Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Roll Call 2. Public Hearing 2.01 The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet to hold a public hearing on a Petition by the Village of Chatham to rezone its property known as Lot 221 of Oakbrook... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
CHATHAM, IL
thebengilpost.com

Granite City woman convicted of murdering Macoupin County man

A 31-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury on Wednesday, August 24. The conviction stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left 34-year-old Cody Adams dead. Chancey Hutson was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation of less...
GRANITE CITY, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Madison County, IL
Government
County
Madison County, IL
City
Madison, IL
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Former Mt. Olive resident charged with First-Degree Murder

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department received a call on Sunday, August 7 at approximately 4:40 a.m. in regards to a disturbance occurring at a residence in the 2200 block of Miracle Ave., Granite City. Deputies arrived on scene and located two victims who had been battered and the suspect of the attack, who was still on scene.
GRANITE CITY, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

3 charged in felony DUI cases in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Three people were charged with felony DUI in separate cases filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Mark A. Kerley, 45, of Granite City, was charged Aug. 22 with aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony, and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, a Class A misdemeanor.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Goats, chickens dominate Zoning Board meeting

EDWARDSVILLE - Requests dealing with goats and chickens dominated much of the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting Tuesday. The ZBA approved seven separate items, two involving special use permits for chickens, and one to rezone almost 17 acres in Edwardsville Township...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Defender#How High#Junior Tennis#State Law#Tennis Player#The Madison County Public#The Madison County Board#Highland
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, August 22nd, 2022

Salem Police have arrested a 30-year-old Salem man for battery and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to the Taco Bell restaurant where Bradley Breeze of East Bryan had gotten into an altercation with another employee. Breeze had reportedly thrown a tortilla at his co-worker. When police arrived they learned Breeze was wanted on an outstanding Coles County traffic warrant and Macon County contempt warrant in a family court case. He was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of bond on the warrants.
SALEM, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
spotonillinois.com

Milton Road affected by sewer work

ALTON - An employee of Loelike Plumbing was getting into his work Wednesday as he worked in a hole in Milton Road at the Coronado and Hillcrest intersection. The company will have the road reduced to one lane in each direction in the area until at least Thursday afternoon doing water...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Regulations for marijuana stores considered in Alton

The Alton City Council is discussing what it wants the city's adult use marijuana stores ordinance to look like. Third Ward Alderman Ray Strebel introduced the proposed amendments to the city code that could lead to the zoning for the stores and add a section to the city code to reflect what is described as in the "best long-term interest" of the city.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Marina manager prepares for retirement

This Saturday will mark the 26-year anniversary of the Alton Marina and a changing of the guard of sorts. After 15 years at the helm, Karen Baker-Brncic is getting ready to retire as owner-operator of Parrot Pointe Marine, the management firm at the facility. Their contract expires at the end...
ALTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Queen of Hearts tops $100

The crowd at Outsider tavern spilled onto the Monroe County Courthouse lawn as the $114,578 jackpot for its popular Queen of Hearts drawing went unclaimed for another week. That massive turnout every Tuesday evening has allowed the fundraiser for Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Waterloo...
MONROE COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Fatal Side-By-Side Crash In Marion County

A 20-year-old Patoka man has died as a result of a side-by-side crash late Sunday night. WJBD Radio reports Hunter Joliff was driving the side by side in the 400 block of Gerrish Road, south of Patoka, just after 11 PM Sunday night when Marion County deputies say he missed a curve in the roadway, traveled through a ditch, overturned, and came to rest about 40 feet outside of a creek.
MARION COUNTY, IL
WNEM

Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County

Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. The Back to the Bricks opening ceremony featured grand marshal Dalton Christie. The Burton police officer was wounded in the line of duty last year. Meanwhile, Buicks on the Bricks converged outside of Factory One. This year featured turbo Buicks and the evolution of the engine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy