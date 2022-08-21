Read full article on original website
BBC
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well
Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
BBC
Owami Davies found: What we know about her disappearance
Student nurse Owami Davies vanished without much of a trace at the start of July. For weeks her last known movements were in south London, 30 miles from her family home in Essex. Despite extensive appeals by three police forces and the arrests of five people, the lead detective admitted for much of the time they were "playing catch up" and worked through over 100 potential sightings of Owami. She was eventually found in a county miles away from her home.
BBC
Olympian Katie Archibald tried to save dying partner Rab Wardell
Olympian Katie Archibald said she tried desperately to save her partner Rab Wardell as he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in bed beside her. The champion cyclist expressed her devastation after Wardell, a mountain biker, died aged 37 on Tuesday morning. His death came two days after he won the...
BBC
'Extraordinary' tunnel found at Alfred the Great's resting place
A water tunnel has been discovered in back gardens near Hyde Abbey, the final resting place of Alfred the Great. More than 140 people joined the Hyde900 charity for a series of digs to uncover the site's history. They have taken place in King Alfred Terrace, which was once home...
BBC
What to do with clothes you no longer wear
Model Ellie Jolliffe says she was shocked at the amount of waste she saw when working on modelling jobs, in particular for e-commerce companies. "I've been on shoots where there are boxes and boxes of deadstock - clothes which are no longer on sale. They've never been worn. No-one wants to buy them. Tonnes of unused clothing goes to waste."
BBC
Man admits murdering Yordanos Brhane, 19, in Birmingham
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 19-year-old woman he stabbed to death at her home. Yordanos Brhane was found at a property on Unett Street in Hockley, Birmingham, during the morning of 31 July 2021. Halefom Weldeyohannes, of London Road in Sheffield, was later arrested in Stoke-on-Trent. He...
BBC
Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September
Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
U.K.・
Thursday briefing: What the killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel means for Liverpool
Good morning. The circumstances of the death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel could hardly be more horrifying: a nine-year-old girl shot in the apparent safety of her home after a masked gunman chased his intended victim through the front door – and then left to die even as the target was picked up by his friends and driven to hospital. Olivia was the third person to be shot dead in Liverpool in a week.
Walking Pendle Hill’s new trail: the Two Toms
Honouring two giants of UK hiking, this 25-mile Lancashire route links to the Pennine Way – and finally frees the hill from its witchcraft associations
BT changed my landline number by mistake and it’s my lifeline
Now callers can only get through to BT voicemail and I can’t get access to them
BBC
Bristol drug den house shut down
A house in Bristol used as a drug den has been closed. Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council applied for a three-month closure order for the property in Bishopsworth, Bristol, after Class A drugs were found on on the premises. A spokesperson for the police said neighbours had...
BBC
Cleveland PC 'mortified' when quizzed about urinating in shop
A police officer accused of urinating in a shop fitting room while drunk told a disciplinary hearing she was "mortified" to be questioned about it. PC Amelia Shearer faces being sacked by Cleveland Police for gross misconduct after the alleged incident at Urban Outfitters in York last September. The off-duty...
BBC
Cameron House: Porter given ash warning days before hotel fire
A night manager at Cameron House told an inquiry she warned a night porter not to use a plastic bag to empty ash three days before a fatal fire. Ann Rundell said Christopher O'Malley - another night porter who put a plastic bag of ash in a cupboard which led to the fire - was "within earshot" at the time.
BBC
Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title
Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
