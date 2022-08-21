Read full article on original website
KMOV
Small earthquake registers near mall in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered near West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau early Monday morning, August 22. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake was recorded at 2:50 a.m. The epicenter was east of a dentist’s office, which is east of West Park Mall, at...
KSDK
Heavy rain could be coming at the end of the month
Seasonal temperatures continue in the St. Louis area, and we should be dry through this week. But the end of the month should bring some rain from the south.
Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday
ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened...
KMOV
MoDOT vehicle involved in I-270 crash in West County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County. The Creve Coeur Police Department said the crash happened before the Olive exit in the northbound lanes around 2:40 p.m. It’s still unclear what led to the crash and there’s no word on injuries.
KFVS12
Cape Splash closes early due to staffing issues
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center will close early due to staffing issues. According to a post on the center’s Facebook page, while it’s closing early for the 2022 season, they will still have Doggy Swim Day on September 24. You can register for the event at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.
Effingham Radio
Tickborne Heartland Virus is Reported in Jackson County in Southern Illinois
An older person who resides in a rural area of Jackson County recently tested positive for Heartland Virus, the third reported case in Illinois since 2018, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced today. The first two Heartland virus cases in Illinois were reported in 2018 in Kankakee County and Williamson County. Likely spread by the Lone Star tick, more than 50 cases of Heartland virus disease have been reported in the Midwest and southern United States since 2009.
KFVS12
Williamson County shooting under investigation
Some new businesses can be seen in downtown Cape Girardeau. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jackson County, Ill. reports a positive case for a rare tick-borne illness. Special Olympics of Southern...
westkentuckystar.com
Small quake detected in Cape Girardeau
A small earthquake occurred Monday morning that was indicated to be centered in the city of Cape Girardeau on the Missouri/Illinois border. The USGS seismograph at the University of Memphis registered a 2.0 tremor at about 1:50 am Monday. It was located 2.6 miles west of downtown Cape Girardeau near the West Park Mall area.
KFVS12
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
Cities in St. Louis County change panhandling laws after uptick
After a recent increase in panhandlers, several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their rules to curb begging in the streets.
KFVS12
UTV passenger seriously injured in crash
REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steeleville, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital after a crash Sunday night, August 21 in Reynolds County. The crash happened at 7:01 p.m. on Route N, just 4 miles south of Lesterville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Richard...
thecash-book.com
ATVs, UTVs, golf carts are banned from city streets
It’s rare for the Jackson Board of Aldermen to split a vote with a 4-4 tie, but it happened Aug. 15 when considering the matter of allowing golf carts, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility vehicles (UTVs) to be driven on city streets. (The aldermen recently learned that the city...
kfmo.com
Madison County Missing Man Found Dead
(Madison County, MO) A man who had been missing in Madison County, 43 year old Jason Blair, of Creal Springs, Illinois, is dead after his body was found by authorities. Reports from the Madison County 911 office indicate Blair went missing Thursday night while he and his dog, Letty, were last seen walking south along Highway OO toward Fredericktown. No details are being released by the Madison County Sheriff's office as the investigation is ongoing. Blair's dog was found alive and has been returned to his family. We'll have more details as they become available at KFMO B104 News.
KFVS12
Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna. According to Illinois State Police, a 2018 white International truck-tractor semi-trailer combination was having issues and stopped in part of the right lane on I-57 at mile post 32. They said a...
Jefferson County residents oppose plan to build new apartment complex
Jefferson County residents are upset about county officials' plan to build a new apartment complex near Arnold.
southernillinoisnow.com
Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in three-car crash near Huey
A Clinton County Sheriff’s Department squad car was struck while assisting the driver of a broken down pickup truck on Old US 50 near Huey Road on Tuesday morning. State Police say the deputy was able to push the driver of the disabled vehicle out of the way and both avoided being struck by the RTS Coach Bus.
KFVS12
Hundreds of motorcycles travel through Heartland for American Legion Legacy Ride
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of motorcycles crossed the bridge into Cape Girardeau on Monday, August 23. The riders are visiting the Missouri Veterans Memorial in Perryville. It’s all part of the American Legion Legacy Ride, which started two days ago in Alabama and is on its way to...
theshoppersweekly.com
BCMW announces Energy Assistance Program
LIHEAP is available for ALL income qualified households beginning September 1, 2022. The BCMW Community Services, as administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Bond, Clinton, Marion, and Washington Counties, is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance.
myleaderpaper.com
Six from Arkansas, including five juveniles, hurt in early morning accident on Hwy. 67
Five children and a woman, all from Arkansas, were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, on Hwy. 67 near Valles Mines in southern Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kathleen Diong, 44, of Kensett, Ark., was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango north...
