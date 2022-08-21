ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Small earthquake registers near mall in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered near West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau early Monday morning, August 22. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake was recorded at 2:50 a.m. The epicenter was east of a dentist’s office, which is east of West Park Mall, at...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
FOX2Now

Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday

ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

MoDOT vehicle involved in I-270 crash in West County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County. The Creve Coeur Police Department said the crash happened before the Olive exit in the northbound lanes around 2:40 p.m. It’s still unclear what led to the crash and there’s no word on injuries.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coulterville, IL
City
Washington, IL
County
Randolph County, IL
State
Washington State
City
Madison, IL
KFVS12

Cape Splash closes early due to staffing issues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center will close early due to staffing issues. According to a post on the center’s Facebook page, while it’s closing early for the 2022 season, they will still have Doggy Swim Day on September 24. You can register for the event at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Effingham Radio

Tickborne Heartland Virus is Reported in Jackson County in Southern Illinois

An older person who resides in a rural area of Jackson County recently tested positive for Heartland Virus, the third reported case in Illinois since 2018, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced today. The first two Heartland virus cases in Illinois were reported in 2018 in Kankakee County and Williamson County. Likely spread by the Lone Star tick, more than 50 cases of Heartland virus disease have been reported in the Midwest and southern United States since 2009.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Williamson County shooting under investigation

Some new businesses can be seen in downtown Cape Girardeau. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jackson County, Ill. reports a positive case for a rare tick-borne illness. Special Olympics of Southern...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Small quake detected in Cape Girardeau

A small earthquake occurred Monday morning that was indicated to be centered in the city of Cape Girardeau on the Missouri/Illinois border. The USGS seismograph at the University of Memphis registered a 2.0 tremor at about 1:50 am Monday. It was located 2.6 miles west of downtown Cape Girardeau near the West Park Mall area.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Highland
KFVS12

Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

UTV passenger seriously injured in crash

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steeleville, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital after a crash Sunday night, August 21 in Reynolds County. The crash happened at 7:01 p.m. on Route N, just 4 miles south of Lesterville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Richard...
REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
thecash-book.com

ATVs, UTVs, golf carts are banned from city streets

It’s rare for the Jackson Board of Aldermen to split a vote with a 4-4 tie, but it happened Aug. 15 when considering the matter of allowing golf carts, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility vehicles (UTVs) to be driven on city streets. (The aldermen recently learned that the city...
JACKSON, MO
kfmo.com

Madison County Missing Man Found Dead

(Madison County, MO) A man who had been missing in Madison County, 43 year old Jason Blair, of Creal Springs, Illinois, is dead after his body was found by authorities. Reports from the Madison County 911 office indicate Blair went missing Thursday night while he and his dog, Letty, were last seen walking south along Highway OO toward Fredericktown. No details are being released by the Madison County Sheriff's office as the investigation is ongoing. Blair's dog was found alive and has been returned to his family. We'll have more details as they become available at KFMO B104 News.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna. According to Illinois State Police, a 2018 white International truck-tractor semi-trailer combination was having issues and stopped in part of the right lane on I-57 at mile post 32. They said a...
ANNA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in three-car crash near Huey

A Clinton County Sheriff’s Department squad car was struck while assisting the driver of a broken down pickup truck on Old US 50 near Huey Road on Tuesday morning. State Police say the deputy was able to push the driver of the disabled vehicle out of the way and both avoided being struck by the RTS Coach Bus.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

BCMW announces Energy Assistance Program

LIHEAP is available for ALL income qualified households beginning September 1, 2022. The BCMW Community Services, as administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Bond, Clinton, Marion, and Washington Counties, is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy