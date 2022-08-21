Read full article on original website
Students at Hardin County Community Unit School District 1 suspended or expelled eight times in a single school year
Springfield tennis player Thien Beaty is ranked 5,018th in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 13. They had 30 total points, split between 30 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
2nd ex-prison guard convicted in inmate beating death
Illinois Newsroom - SPRINGFIELD - A former Illinois prison guard could face life in prison after a jury found him guilty of violating the civil rights of a 65-year-old inmate who died after correctional officers beat him in a lockup more than four years ago. A six-man, six-woman jury... ★...
Kick off Labor Day with BBQ party at participating Sangamon County Ace Hardware stores
Participating Sangamon County Ace Hardware stores are helping you fire up the flavor this Labor Day weekend with a BBQ party. You can learn about the best way to grill for your friends and family, and find great deals on everything you need. The party starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday,...
City of East Peoria Fire & Police Commission Board met Aug. 1
Here is the agenda provided by the board: CALL TO ORDER: The purpose of the meeting is as follows: #1 Approval of minutes from the Regular Meeting of July 18, 2022 #2 Public Comments #3 Consider, discuss, and take necessary...
DNA helped solve this once-cold case. Now a Granite City woman is convicted of murder
A Granite City woman became the first person in Macoupin County convicted of first-degree murder in more than 30 years, according to State's Attorney Jordan Garrison. A jury took just ...
