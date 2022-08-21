ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Pirates and Reds play in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cincinnati Reds (47-71, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-73, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (1-10, 6.31 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-9, 5.51 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -122, Reds +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 47-73 overall and 26-32 in home games. The Pirates have a 36-18 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati has a 47-71 record overall and a 21-35 record on the road. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .240.

Sunday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Reds are up 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 20 home runs while slugging .471. Kevin Newman is 13-for-38 with two doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India has 11 doubles and eight home runs for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 10-for-35 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Reds: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Mitch Keller: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Springer 3 hits, RBI double in 10th as Blue Jays top Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — George Springer got three hits, including a 10th-inning double on the first pitch from Boston reliever Ryan Brasier that scored automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. and lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Red Sox 3-2 Wednesday night. “Honestly, I was just looking to get Jackie to third,” Springer said. “He’s a really good pitcher, so I was just going up there looking to be aggressive.” Bradley started the 10th on second, the only time on base in the game for the former Boston outfielder. He signed with Toronto on Aug. 9, five days after being released by the Red Sox. Adam Cimber (10-5) pitched a scoreless ninth, giving up one hit. Jordan Romano worked a scoreless 10th inning, issuing an intentional walk to Rafael Devers before getting his 27th save.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Realmuto homers as Phillies top lowly Reds 7-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Dodgers pummel Brewers again, Heaney 10 Ks in 12-6 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrew Heaney struck out 10 in his first win in four months, Austin Barnes drove in four runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Milwaukee Brewers for the second straight game, winning 12-6 on Wednesday night. The Dodgers took the season series, 4-3, while outscoring the Brewers 22-11 over the three-game series, including a 10-1 rout on Tuesday. Los Angeles has scored 10 or more runs in three of its last four games. Los Angeles has the best record in baseball (86-37) and leads second-place San Diego by a whopping 19 1/2 games in the NL West, making everything they do lately look easy. “Sometimes it feels that way, but you feel that way you get your butt kicked the next day,” said Trea Turner, who was 2 for 2 with three walks. “Today we took care of business.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Associated Press

Ramirez lifts Rays to 4-3 win over Angels in 11 innings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramirez had an RBI double in the 11th inning and scored the winning run on a throwing error to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. It was the fifth consecutive win for the Rays, who came back twice in the extra innings. “To come in and pull that one out, especially when the bats weren’t there early, is huge,” said Rays shortstop Taylor Walls. “Every game matters, especially at this point because it’s going to be a tight race.” The Rays managed only five hits in winning for the 10th time in 12 games and maintained a slim lead over Toronto and Seattle in the AL wild-card race.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Witt HR in late rally after Gallen exits, Royals beat Dbacks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. homered during Kansas City’s five-run rally in the seventh inning, leading Brady Singer and the Royals over the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 Wednesday night. Arizona starter Zac Gallen extended his shutout streak to 27 1/3 innings, leaving after the sixth with a 1-0 lead. He gave up three hits, walked three and struck out six. “I just felt like I was trying to worry about (the shutout streak),” Gallen said. “It’s one of those things where if you let it get too big and control you too much it can be a problem. I felt like that in the first couple innings. I was trying to worry about that too much. I just need to do my job and not worry about it.” The Royals broke loose in the seventh against the Arizona bullpen. Kansas City finished with seven hits, snapping an eight-game streak of six hits or less.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Giolito, Sheets lift White Sox to 5-3 win over Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — On a night when the Chicago White Sox again gave themselves plenty of RBI opportunities, nobody had more than Gavin Sheets. Three times, Sheets went to the plate with the bases loaded Wednesday. He came through on two of those plate appearances, driving in three runs in Chicago’s 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. “It was funny. I think the ball I hit the best was the out — the last at-bat,” Sheets said. “That’s baseball. Just try to put good at-bats together and get the job done in that situation.” Lucas Giolito pitched impressively into the seventh inning and Yoán Moncada pulled off a slick double play for the White Sox. Chicago left 14 men on base after stranding 13 the night before. They managed to split the two games despite all those missed chances.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Robert Dugger
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Lucas Sims
Person
Aramis Garcia
Person
Daniel Duarte
Person
Dillon Peters
Person
Joey Votto
The Associated Press

Zach McKinstry homers as Cubs beat Cardinals 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Wednesday night. Nico Hoerner had three hits for Chicago, and Yan Gomes added two RBIs. Rowan Wick (4-6) got five outs for the win, leading a solid performance by the Cubs bullpen. Lars Nootbaar homered for NL Central-leading St. Louis, and Corey Dickerson went 4 for 4. The Cardinals dropped to 17-5 in August. Chicago and St. Louis split the first four games of their unusual five-game set. The series finale is Thursday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Veteran forward Phil Kessel headed to Vegas on 1-year deal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights bolstered their forward depth by signing veteran Phil Kessel to a one-year, $1.5 million deal Wednesday. The 34-year-old Kessel spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. The two-time Stanley Cup champion has 399 goals and 557 assists in 1,204 career games with Boston, Toronto, Pittsburgh and Arizona. Kessel has appeared in 982 consecutive NHL games, the longest active streak, and is seven away from tying Keith Yandle’s record of 989. Last season, Kessel had a career-worst eight goals along with 44 assists. He’s a goal away from becoming the 13th American-born player to score 400 NHL goals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy