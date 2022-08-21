Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
SPASH Tennis Edged by Eau Claire North
STEVENS POINT – 3, Eau Claire NORTH – 4 Singles:. No. 1 – Tatum Thielman, STEVENS POINT def. Morgan Presler, Eau Claire NORTH, 6-3 , 6-2 No. 2 – Kailey Bates, Eau Claire NORTH def. Rylan Woytasik, STEVENS POINT , 6-1 , 1-6 , 10-6 No....
onfocus.news
Wausau West Warriors Boys Cross Country Schedule
Invitational 08-25-22 10:00AM Rhinelander Away vs. Rhinelander, Wausau East, TOMAHAWK, Antigo, DC Everest, Suring, Goodman/Pembine Patriots, Menominee Indian Eagles, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, Laona-Wabeno, Crandon, Lakeland Union High School, Merrill Rhinelander High School. (SPASH) Invitational 09-10-22 9:00AM Stevens Point Away vs. Stevens Point Standing Rock Park. Bill Smiley Invitational 09-17-22...
onfocus.news
De Pere Tennis Slips Past SPASH
STEVENS POINT – 3, DE PERE HIGH – 4, Singles:. No. 1 – Tatum Thielman, STEVENS POINT def. Mina Mangum, DE PERE HIGH, 3-6 , 6-1 , 10-5 No. 2 – Clare Sonnenburg, DE PERE HIGH def. Rylan Woytasik, STEVENS POINT , 6-4 , 6-3 No....
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Red Raiders Volleyball Season Preview
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Volleyball Season Preview. Honestly, I really can’t tell right now. We are so different from last season and we have a lot to work on. Definitely a rebuilding year for our entire program. Keys to your success this season:. Being coachable, working hard, staying focused (many...
onfocus.news
Auburndale Eagles Volleyball Season Preview
Looking to be competitive building off of last year’s experience. Behind the scenes: Who are some of the people that help your program succeed?. Our trainer Maggie is key in keeping the girls physically healthy so they are able to play at the top of their game. ***********************************************************************. Know...
onfocus.news
Amherst Falcons Volleyball Schedule
Payton Jastromski – Libero – Her focus on the sport and her position have been outstanding! She practices so hard and takes every opportunity she can to play the sport and get better. Sara Breed – her hitting on Right Side has really improved! She again is another...
Wausau area obituaries August 22, 2022
James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967. Jim married Nancy (Treu) on...
onfocus.news
Loyal Greyhounds Volleyball Season Preview
Aspen Hagen- Middle Hitter (Senior) Anna Lindner- Middle Hitter (Senior) Mya Rueth- Libero (Junior) Molly Zvolena- Outside Hitter (Sophomore) Autumn Zvolena- Right Side Hitter (Sophomore) Addysen Wolf- Outside Hitter (Freshman) Conference outlook. We are a young team this year, but we also have a lot of talented players who want...
onfocus.news
Gilman Pirates Football Season Preview
***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Central Chamber Chorale Invites New Members to Audition
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Prospective members are invited to audition for Central Chamber Chorale, a Central Wisconsin group for a “friendly” audition before and join the singing at the first rehearsal, Tuesday September 6th at the Church of Jesus of the Latter-day Saints (2207 W. 5th St. in Marshfield).
WSAW
Portion of Highway 51 north of Wausau reopens following trailer fire
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The southbound lane of Highway 51 north of Wausau that was closed for several hours during the early morning and morning hours Wednesday has now reopened. Southbound 51 was down to one lane until just before noon. The fire was reported around 2 a.m. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
USA Mullet Championships: Wisconsin teen, boy win first prize in separate divisions
The votes are in and America has at least two winners in the USA Mullet Championship. Winners were announced in the teens and kids division Sunday. Emmitt Bailey from Menomonie, Wisconsin took home the prize in the kids division while Cayden Kershaw from Wausau, Wisconsin, took home the top prize in the teen division.
onfocus.news
Milk Tanker Tips Over at Roundabout South of Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Emergency responders assisted with an incident Tuesday in which a milk tanker tipped over while traversing the roundabout at HWY 10/Klondike and HWY 80 south of Marshfield. “Thankfully, there was only milk in the tanker, but believe it or not, milk in large quantities like...
whby.com
Controversial Shawano County campground sold out of receivership
SHAWANO, Wis–A controversial Shawano County campground is getting a new owner. A judge approves the sale of Annie’s Campground in Gresham to Positive Ventures LLC for a reported two million dollars. The campground’s previous owner, Ann Retzlaff, was ordered to sell the facility after defaulting on loans tied...
WSAW
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
WBAY Green Bay
Manawa teen injured in Waupaca Co. crash making progress, still critical
WAUPACA COUNTY (WBAY) - “Just hoping for the best. He is making progress, so we are happy with that. Not sure of the outcome but he’s a tough kid,” said Jacquelyn and Corey Durrant, the parents of Cylus Durrant. It’s that toughness the Durrants are hoping Cylus...
Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage
Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
onfocus.news
Obituary for Ruth Stelzer
Ruth E. Stelzer, 103, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 26, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Auburndale, with Rev. Mark Lundgren officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Wisconsin Rapids and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The visitation will be from 4:30 pm until 7:30 pm on Thursday at Martens/Rembs Funeral Home, Junction City and from 10:00 am until service time on Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
UPDATE: Body discovered in Rib Mountain field, investigation underway
Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday in Rib Mountain, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department news release. Sheriff’s officials say the discovery was made just before noon in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane in the town of Rib Mountain.
onfocus.news
Neillsville/Granton Wardogs Football Season Preview
Head Coach: Reed Lehman (3rd year as HC for Neillsville/Granton) Assistant Coaches: Chris Poeschel, Jason Kurth, Michael Gaier, Tom Bieneck, Jason Learman, Dave McDonald, Jamie Boyer. Offense: key returning players. Some of our key returners on offense are senior offensive linemen Kaleb Walsh and Logan Erickson. We also return our...
