ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.com

Flood aftermath: 2 Grand County homes likely destroyed, others damaged

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — Grand County authorities are getting a better idea of the impact to communities surrounding Moab after a weekend flash flood. Bill Hulse, the county’s building inspector, told KUTV 2News Wednesday nearly two dozen homes within the county sustained damage from the flood Saturday that resulted from a heavy rainstorm over the nearby La Sal mountains.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Gov. Cox declares state of emergency for southern Utah towns impacted by flooding

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a state of emergency due to the damage caused by recent flooding in Grand, Emery and Wayne counties. “We’ve seen destructive flash floods tear through communities, damage homes and businesses, and endanger lives throughout southern Utah. State government remains ready to offer emergency coordination and expertise as these areas recover and rebuild,” Cox said. “We also urge everyone to take flash flood warnings very seriously. We mourn the loss of Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson and pray for her loved ones. About 170 individuals spent 1,700 hours on search and rescue and we can’t thank them enough for their relentless efforts.”
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Heavy Rain#Utah#Arizona#Salt Lake City#Weather
ksl.com

Why Utah wildlife officials want to reclassify this species as a sportfish

SALT LAKE CITY — Roundtail chub are not endangered but it's a fish that Utah wildlife biologists have considered a "species of greatest conservation need" for some time, meaning they are protected in the state. As other states begin lifting similar regulations, and with Utah's roundtail chub population considered...
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Gold Prospecting in Utah: How to Find Gold in Utah’s Mountains

There’s gold in them thar hills, and the 150 members of the Utah Gold Prospecting Club (UGPC) are celebrating the club’s 40th anniversary by looking for, and in some cases, finding it. Gold and the West are inseparable. Pioneers did not journey to California to look for silicon....
UTAH STATE
WSB Radio

Missing hiker found dead in Utah's Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A hiker who went missing after flash floods hit Utah's Zion National Park last week has been found dead, park officials said Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, of Tucson, Arizona, was found in the Virgin River on Monday and was later pronounced dead by a medical examiner, park officials said.
SPRINGDALE, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Make the Most of Utah Peaches

For a fleeting period during late summer and early fall, fresh peaches reign as Utah’s most coveted crop. For Ryan Crafts, that means it’s time to get fired up. As the grill master for catering powerhouse Culinary Crafts, he is always looking for tasty ways to serve from the flames—and peaches offer bushels of inspiration. “Peaches love the grill and can be served in both sweet and savory ways,” Crafts explains. What’s more, guests love eating local and in-season, as well as experiencing unexpected takes on the season’s most eagerly anticipated crop. Crafts takes us to the grill and fires up dishes that celebrate the versatility and vivacious flavor of Utah peaches. Things are going to get hot!
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Body of missing Arizona hiker found in the Virgin River

SPRINGDALE, Utah — The body of Jetal Agnihotri was found on Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park. The Court of the Patriarchs is about 6 river miles south of the Narrows. A medical examiner later declared that Agnihotri was dead.
ARIZONA STATE
krcgtv.com

Retired park ranger rescues 9-year-old from submerged truck in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy was critically injured and placed on life support on Tuesday after becoming entrapped in a truck that rolled off the boat ramp along a reservoir in Utah. There were three children in the truck, including another 9-year-old boy who escaped on...
Idaho State Journal

In-N-Out Burger opens in north Utah after years of planning

LOGAN, Utah — Locals queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of northern Utah’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.” Baylee Luker and Ryan Ball treated themselves a little while after the burger joint opened around 10 a.m. ...
LOGAN, UT
fox40jackson.com

MDOT schedules temporary lane closures on portion of MS 25

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that a portion of MS Highway 25 will be closed. Both directions of MS 25 at 4 miles North of MS 43 will be closed from Wednesday, August 24 – Thursday, August 25 at 3:53 a.m.
kjzz.com

Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy