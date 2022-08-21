Read full article on original website
Lightening Strikes, Flash Floods Across Arizona, Prescott Valley Community Updates – August 24th
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Merilee Mills cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover the lightning strike at CAFMA’s Communications Sites, art, wine, and music this weekend in the region, and more. Buckle up and...
Gary Denny and Grit. It’s in the Genes. So Are the Enchiladas | EP 001 Chasing Mythos
In this episode of Chasing Mythos on the CAST11 Podcast Network, we sit down with lifelong Prescott resident, entrepreneur and restaurant owner Gary Denny of El Charro Norté. Gary’s got stories….. From the 1500’s and Spanish aristocracy to the 1960’s and a Prescott boy playing in the...
Chino Valley Football Fights Past Adversity to Capture Opening Week Win Against Fountain Hills
The Chino Valley High School football team’s win against Fountain Hills on the road Friday night not only started the season on the right foot but gave fans a look at the character the squad looks to bring to the gridiron every week. The Cougars picked up the 20-14...
Prescott YC Women’s Soccer Kicks Off Season with Win
The Yavapai College women’s soccer team kicked off its 2022 campaign with a 3-1 road victory on Tuesday afternoon, defeating the College of Southern Nevada Coyotes for the second time in program history. “It’s always great to start off the season with a win,” Head Coach Rozie DeWeese said....
Fight Like a Cougar: Support the Chino Valley Fundraisers
Chino Valley Yough Sports invites local residents to Fight Like a Cougar and support the fundraising drive to support local athlete Kevin Garcia. Local hero and Majors Cougar #49, Kevin Garcia, checked into Banner Health last week to get ready for his bone marrow transplant. This is just the latest...
Prescott Women’s Soccer Opens Aug 23
The second women’s soccer season in Yavapai College history officially begins this week as the Roughriders begin their regular-season schedule. The Roughriders first opponent is the College of Southern Nevada Coyotes. The teams will match up on Tuesday, August 23, in North Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Cheyenne Sports Complex at 3 p.m. The live stream link (for purchase) and live stats link can be found on GoRoughriders.com/Live.
Roughrider Men’s Soccer Kicks Season Off Aug 23
Prescott Roughriders men’s soccer team is set to officially begin its 34th season of action this week. This year, the Roughriders begin with a matchup against the College of Southern Nevada Coyotes. That matchup will take place on Tuesday, August 23, at 5 p.m. in North Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Cheyenne Sports Complex. The live stream link (for purchase) and live stats link can be found on GoRoughriders.com/Live.
Top 10 Mints to Grow in Local Gardens
This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares the top 10 mints to grow in your garden. He writes about the various types of mint plants with pictures to help identify the plants. Then he explains which mint is best for tea and cooking, which mint grows best in Prescott, which is strongest smelling, and the easiest type of mint to grow.
Prescott Valley Fandomania Photos
Prescott Valley’s Fandomania 2022 was a fantastic time for all on Saturday, August 13th. Over 2,000 fans of all kinds streamed into the Findlay Toyota Center to enjoy speciality vendors, balloon creatures, a Cosplay contest, and so much more!. “Fandomania 2022 was a great success thanks to the team...
Eagles Women’s Soccer Fall in Seesaw Opener
Eagles women’s soccer team of Prescott found itself in a seesaw battle with in-state foe OUAZ on Tuesday night in the season opener. The game had three lead changes and three different ties before halftime saw the Spirit score twice in the second half, and the Eagles fell 5-3.
Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
Cottonwood Public Library Offers Tech Help
The Cottonwood Public Library is offering tech help to the general public! Do you struggle understanding your smartphone or computer? Then this is the perfect aid just for you. The Cottonwood Public Library Tech Time program offers one-on-one time with a staff member to teach you how to navigate the...
Prescott Valley Calls for Local Sculptor Art Submissions
The Town of Prescott Valley invites local sculptors to submit their 3D art for selection and purchase to be added to the Civic Center public art collection. The Town is looking to enhance the outdoor fountain area behind The Theater on the Green and is looking for 3D art created by local sculptors that represent native plants and other wildlife that live in or around our waterways in Northern Arizona.
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 22nd, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
Cottonwood Blowout Wash Bridge Rehabilitation Project
Beginning on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), in partnership with the City of Cottonwood, will begin work to rehabilitate the bridge on Pima Street over Blowout Wash. The work will consist of the removal and replacement of the concrete bridge deck, railing, and paved approaches....
Overnight Lane Closures on State Route 69 in Prescott Valley Aug. 23-25
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for north- and southbound lane closures on State Route 69 at the intersection of Prescott Country Club Boulevard and Fain Road (milepost 284) during the installation of a new traffic loop detection system. The following overnight restrictions will occur from 9...
Prescott appoints new city council member
The Prescott City Council has picked Connie Cantelme to fill a vacant seat. Cantelme will serve through November 2023 when the remaining two years of the term will be filled by election. She was selected out of 22 applicants and approved 5 to 1 by the council. The seat was...
Prescott Valley Encourages Safe Drug Disposal
The Town of Prescott Valley, Prescott Valley Police Department, and Town Utilities Department ask all residents to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. Proper disposal will keep prescription drugs out of the hands of those who should not have access to them, and not flushing these drugs will help to protect the community’s water supply.
Prescott Provides PFAS and PFOS Results from Recent Testing
Following the discovery by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) of two PFAS chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) in two Prescott City wells in the airport area in early July, which were immediately turned off, the City requested that ADEQ sample the additional City production wells located in Chino Valley.
The Prescott Area Forecast 8/22/2022. Brought To You By Cavi Logistics
Today A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.ThursdayShowers and thunderstorms are likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.FridayShowers and thunderstorms are likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Source Weather.Gov.
