For the record

By Guardian Staff
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

An analysis of water suppliers said that … shareholders have become incredibly wealthy off the back of water companies in England and Wales…. To clarify, Welsh Water (Dŵr Cymru) became a not-for-profit company in 2001 (The lessons we can learn from Europe, 14 August, p7).

An article incorrectly suggested Barclays customers would face high interest rates and charges if forced to use an unauthorised overdraft (Barclays removes financial safety net as cost of living crisis bites, 14 August, p56). Customers cannot go above their overdraft limit and there are no fees for attempting to make a purchase that would exceed the agreed limit.

Inflation is at 9.4% and forecast to rise to 13%; it is not already at 13% as an article stated (‘It’s a sweatshop, here in the UK’: inflation crisis adds to woes of Amazon workers, 14 August, p12).

An article described Raymond Briggs pointing to “a photo of his late wife’s offspring”. The photo was of the grandchildren of his late partner, Liz Benjamin (Did the man who wrote The Snowman really dislike children? Read on…, 14 August, p38).

Tony Juniper is the chair of Natural England, not the “outgoing chair” (Only weeks of heavy rain will stop long-term curbs on water, 14 August, p6).

It was the RSPB that said a dusk-till-dawn curfew on cats could be a “win-win”, not Cats Protection as we said owing to an editing error (Is it time to end the free movement of cats?, 14 August, the New Review, p20).

Other recently amended articles include:

Write to the Readers’ Editor, the Observer, York Way, London N1 9GU, email observer.readers@observer.co.uk, tel 020 3353 4736

Comments / 0

