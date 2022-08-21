Read full article on original website
Elkhart man, 50, killed in single-vehicle crash on E. Beardsley Avenue in Elkhart
An Elkhart man was killed in a crash on East Beardsley Avenue. The collision happened around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the intersection of Osolo Road. The driver, Randy P. Neal, 50, was traveling eastbound on E. Beardsley Avenue in the 1800. block when he drove off the...
Two people hospitalized after motorcycle collides with car at County Road 6 & Decio Drive
A man and a woman on a motorcycle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they collided with a car. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at County Road 6 and Decio Drive. The initial investigation from Elkhart Police indicates that the crash happened...
42-year-old Dowagiac man injured after vehicle strikes tree
A 42-year-old Dowagiac man was involved in an accident on Tuesday after falling asleep at the wheel. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a personal injury accident on Dailey Road near Deerfield Lane around 6:20 a.m.. Reports say that the driver of a Mitsubishi was headed north bound...
Elkhart Police report hit-and-run crash, stolen vehicle involved
The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning at the intersection of West Washington St. and North 2nd St. Officers arrived to see a green Chrysler Town and Country on a lawn facing northwest and medics treating a woman who was inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.
Shots fired in Michigan City, one person struck
The LaPorte County 911 Dispatch Center received a call on August 18, at approximately 9:10 p.m. regarding shots being fired and that one person had been struck. Officers responded to the area of Michigan Blvd. and Grace Street where they began life-saving measures on the individual. LaPorte County EMS and...
Woman battered in Elkhart church parking lot
Elkhart Police Officers were dispatched around 2:08 a.m. on Saturday after reports of a female being battered, hit by a vehicle, and pepper sprayed. The victim was sitting in the World Harvest Church parking lot when a female she knew pulled in. The victim reported that the female subject struck...
Elkhart man, 23, charged with murder for shooting death of man in South Bend
An Elkhart man has been charged with murder for his role in the death of a man who was found shot to death in a car in an alley off of South Michigan Street. It was back in mid-July when police arrived to the 1900 block of South Michigan and found Jon Senour, 55, slumped over behind the wheel having suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
South Bend father pleads guilty to neglect of 6-month-old son
A South Bend father has pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. The charges are in connection to the death of Averius Molik’s 6-month-old son more than a year and a half ago. In January 2021, Asaiah Molik was found unresponsive, lying face-down on...
Boy, 16, dead after he and another teen were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park
A 16-year-old boy has died after he, and another teen, were found unresponsive in McNaughton Park. Elkhart Police were sent around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, to the park in the 700 block of Arcade Avenue after getting a 911 call regarding a male who was unresponsive by the river.
Man arrested after three burglaries in South Bend
A man was arrested after being caught at the scene of a burglary in South Bend. It happened on July 26, when officers were called to the 3200 block of Lincoln Way West on reports of a burglary at a sports store. The owners of the store say that someone...
Longtime local Catholic priest identified as victim of hit-and-run collision on State Road 2
The bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on State Road 2 was a retired priest who served for many years in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, observed his 40th jubilee last year, according to Today’s Catholic. His retirement from active ministry in...
More reports of car break-ins in Goshen
There are more reports of car break-ins in Goshen. Late Sunday morning, Aug. 21, a resident in the 500 block of Jefferson contacted police that during the early morning hours, he caught two individuals on his security cameras going through three vehicles, one of which was in his driveway. Though...
Man arrested after drugs found during traffic stop in Fulton County
Marijuana and other illegal drugs were found at a traffic stop in Fulton County. It happened on Saturday, August 20, when deputies pulled over a car on U.S. 31 near Old US Highway 31. Officials say they used a K9 unit to sniff around the vehicle, alerting them of illegal...
Pulaski County Council member sentenced to probation
Pulaski County Council member has been sentenced to three years probation. Officials launched an investigation in July 2021 after receiving complaints about Councilman Brian Young’s residency. ABC 57 News reports that Young was using his parents address in the northern part of the county to vote and run in.
Two of Indiana’s most endangered buildings are in Michiana
The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.
South Bend named 2022 “Digital Inclusion Trailblazer”
The City of South Bend has been named a 2022 “Digital Inclusion Trailblazer” by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. This was the first time the City made the list for its leadership in digital equity. “To accelerate our cities growth and create more opportunities for all of our...
Country music star, Travis Tritt, coming to Lerner Theatre
Country music star Travis Tritt is coming to The Lerner Theatre. The concert is set for the evening of Thursday, December 8th. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, though Friends of The Lerner members can get pre-sale tickets at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning.
