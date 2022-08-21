Read full article on original website
myhorrynews.com
Aynor’s Friday game canceled; Grand Strand shut out of state football polls
Tuesday afternoon, the Williamsburg County School District ruled that Kingstree would not be allowed to play Aynor this week as punishment for the Blazers’ on-field altercation with players from Manning near the end of their game over the weekend. The game, which was stopped with time left on the...
WECT
Gator steals ball at Brunswick Co. golf course
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A golfer in Brunswick County was recently the victim of a four-legged golf ball thief. Angie Frost sent WECT this video of a small alligator walking back into the water with her golf ball in its mouth on the eighth hole at Cape Fear National Golf Course.
columbuscountynews.com
CBS Auction Saturday; Two Golf Slots Still Open
You may have already noticed fall decorations gracing store shelves, and it won’t be long before Santa comes to town. Until then, it’s time to golf for a good cause. The Columbus Baptist Association holds a golf tournament to raise money for their Toy Store ministry each year.
columbuscountynews.com
Vivian Ann (Robinson) Jackson
December 9, 1964 ~ August 18, 2022 (age 57) Vivian Ann “Baby Cakes” Jackson, 57, of 200 Jordan Place, Whiteville, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at her home. A Memorial Service will be 12 Noon Saturday, August 27, at Peoples Funeral Chapel in Whiteville by Pastor Vinston Rozier of Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville shootout injures one
A fight turned into dozens of shots being fired and one man being hit in the leg in West Whiteville Monday afternoon. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Burkhead Street near Legion Drive. Jackson said the fight led to a shootout with numerous participants. One man was struck by a bullet “in the lower leg,” Jackson described.
columbuscountynews.com
Theodore Baldwin
Theodore Baldwin passed on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Columbus Regional Healthcare Systems of Whiteville, NC. Arrangements will be announced soon.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: seasonably sticky at home, rumblings in the tropics
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Wednesday. Your First Alert Forecast offers temperatures swelling deep into the 80s under partly sunny skies through the end of the week and a modest 20 to 30% chance for a pop-up shower or storm. Winds ought to stay lazy across the Cape Fear Region or perhaps perk up from the east in the afternoon. In the 82-degree surf, waves near two feet will harbor a low to moderate risk of rip currents - so keep it safe!
columbuscountynews.com
One Hurt in Whiteville Shooting
At least one man was injured in a daylight shooting on Burkhead Street in Whiteville Monday (today). The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at a residence on the west side. Whiteville Police secured the emergency entrance at Columbus Regional and the hospital went on temporary lockdown, as is standard procedure.
columbuscountynews.com
Two State, Three County Chase Ends in Lumberton
Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested after a chase from South Carolina went through Columbus County into Lumberton. Ahmad Devonte Scott, 24, Ke’vonna Enve Mendoza-Smith, 21, and a 17 year old juvenile are alleged to have fled a traffic stop in Horry County according to the sheriff’s office. Horry Police pursued the vehicle into Columbus at a high rate of speed. Deputies were contacted by Horry County around 12:17 p.m. Monday night.
methodist.edu
MU Ranked No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina
As the new academic year begins for colleges and universities across the state and nation, Methodist University starts its semester being recognized as the No. 1 Most Diverse University in North Carolina in 2022. MU is one spot ahead of Duke University and surpasses all of the nearly 150 other big public and smaller, private institutions in the state. Methodist University also is at an impressive No. 56 overall for diversity in the nationwide rankings, and MU and Duke are the only schools in the state with an A+ rating.
WECT
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All power in the Wilmington area has been restored as of 10:40 p.m. according to the Duke Energy outage map. According to the map, many of the outages were along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd. At about 2 p.m. there were about 6,000 customers affected; as of 5:50 p.m. the website shows 17,000 customers without power. Just before 7:30 p.m. the map was updated to show about 3,000 customers are still without power. Before 9:30 p.m., less than a hundred people are currently without power.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Enrollment numbers in publics schools elevating across the Cape Fear
Southeastern, NC (WWAY)– According to The National Center for Education Statistics, nationally, enrollment numbers in public schools are down since the start of the pandemic in 2020, but that is not the case here in the Cape Fear. Public school systems across the area are seeing consistent, if not...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
DEVELOPING STORY: Power outage affecting thousands of Wilmington customers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in portions of Wilmington this afternoon. Outage reports starting coming in just after 1pm Wednesday afternoon. The outage covers a portion North and South 3rd Sts. in downtown Wilmington, a portion of Market St. between the downtown...
3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
UNCP Board of Trustees elects new officers
The Board of Trustees at UNC Pembroke recently elected new officers, naming USAF Ret. Brigadier Gen. Allen Jamerson as chair and Pembroke attorney Ed Brooks as vice chair. Karen L. Sampson, a philanthropist and UNCP alumna, was re-elected as secretary. This week also marked the beginning of the fall 2022...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel reopens after ‘technical issue’ strands 3 groups of riders on Sunday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel reopened on Monday after a “technical issue” Sunday afternoon led to three groups of riders being stranded on the popular attraction, officials said. Crews responded late Sunday afternoon to the SkyWheel to help get down riders who were stuck on the popular attraction, according to Myrtle […]
WECT
UPDATE: Traffic lights around Eastwood Road and Market Street reported operational again
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As of this time, all traffic lights around Eastwood Road and Market St. are running as intended, according to New Hanover County dispatch. Traffic lights near the intersection of Eastwood Road and Market St. were reportedly down around noon on Aug. 23. Multiple intersections were affected following a downed tree that caused power issues.
