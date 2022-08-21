Read full article on original website
Boxing Insider
Jake Paul: Opponent Signed For October Throwdown
He may not have an extensive, or even very impressive, resume but there’s no denying Jake Paul is one of the most well known figures in all of professional boxing. When Jake talks, people listen. Lately, however, things haven’t been going the social media influencer turned pro fighter’s way. Tommy Fury, brother of heavyweight kingpin Tyson, was unable to enter the United States for a scheduled Showtime Pay Per View main event against Paul at Madison Square Garden. The replacement opponent Hasim Rahman Jr then claimed he couldn’t make weight, causing entire August card to be cancelled.
Boxing Insider
And Then There Were Two: Fury-Usyk
I can’t say I ever imagined Oleksandr Usyk being one of the two last men standing in the post-Klitschko heavyweight era. If you had asked me, say, three years ago who I thought would end up King of the Heavies, I would have said Deontay Wilder. His peers, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, were very good, I felt, but not good enough to deal with Wilder’s explosiveness. How wrong I was. I can’t be too hard on myself about this, however, for who ever imagined that in 2022 former cruiserweight kingpin Oleksandr Usyk would be in possession of three of the four major title belts in the division?
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC・
