ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Marlins aim to stop skid in matchup with the Dodgers

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Miami Marlins (52-68, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (83-36, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (11-5, 1.92 ERA, .94 WHIP, 152 strikeouts); Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot (1-0, 4.26 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -178, Marlins +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins, on a three-game losing streak, play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 42-15 record at home and an 83-36 record overall. The Dodgers have the top team ERA in MLB play at 2.83.

Miami has gone 27-35 on the road and 52-68 overall. The Marlins have a 22-49 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 27 home runs while slugging .540. Max Muncy is 8-for-30 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jesus Aguilar has 18 doubles and 15 home runs while hitting .235 for the Marlins. Nick Fortes is 5-for-24 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .233 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .201 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Garrett Cooper: 7-Day IL (head), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Springer 3 hits, RBI double in 10th as Blue Jays top Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — George Springer got three hits, including a 10th-inning double on the first pitch from Boston reliever Ryan Brasier that scored automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. and lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Red Sox 3-2 Wednesday night. “Honestly, I was just looking to get Jackie to third,” Springer said. “He’s a really good pitcher, so I was just going up there looking to be aggressive.” Bradley started the 10th on second, the only time on base in the game for the former Boston outfielder. He signed with Toronto on Aug. 9, five days after being released by the Red Sox. Adam Cimber (10-5) pitched a scoreless ninth, giving up one hit. Jordan Romano worked a scoreless 10th inning, issuing an intentional walk to Rafael Devers before getting his 27th save.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Britton pitches in minors in return from Tommy John surgery

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton returned to the mound after an 11-month absence, facing two batters for the Class A Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday night in his first appearance since Tommy John surgery. The 34-year-old left-hander started the game against the Clearwater Threshers. He retired Cade Fergus on a grounder to the pitcher and threw a called third strike past Matt Alifano. An All-Star with Baltimore in 2015 and ’16, Britton hopes to return to the Yankees for the stretch run. He made his last big league appearance on Aug. 19 last year at Minnesota. Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache operated on Sept. 8 to reconstruct the UCL in his left elbow and remove a bone chip.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Dodgers pummel Brewers again, Heaney 10 Ks in 12-6 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrew Heaney struck out 10 in his first win in four months, Austin Barnes drove in four runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Milwaukee Brewers for the second straight game, winning 12-6 on Wednesday night. The Dodgers took the season series, 4-3, while outscoring the Brewers 22-11 over the three-game series, including a 10-1 rout on Tuesday. Los Angeles has scored 10 or more runs in three of its last four games. Los Angeles has the best record in baseball (86-37) and leads second-place San Diego by a whopping 19 1/2 games in the NL West, making everything they do lately look easy. “Sometimes it feels that way, but you feel that way you get your butt kicked the next day,” said Trea Turner, who was 2 for 2 with three walks. “Today we took care of business.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Los Angeles, CA
Miami, FL
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Realmuto homers as Phillies top lowly Reds 7-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save. “It wasn’t a lot of homers tonight or big hits, it was keeping the line moving,” said Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm, who had an RBI single. “Nobody was trying to do too much or be a hero.” Philadelphia is in second place in the NL wild-card standings, and it looks as if help is on the way.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Witt HR in late rally after Gallen exits, Royals beat Dbacks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. homered during Kansas City’s five-run rally in the seventh inning, leading Brady Singer and the Royals over the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 Wednesday night. Arizona starter Zac Gallen extended his shutout streak to 27 1/3 innings, leaving after the sixth with a 1-0 lead. He gave up three hits, walked three and struck out six. “I just felt like I was trying to worry about (the shutout streak),” Gallen said. “It’s one of those things where if you let it get too big and control you too much it can be a problem. I felt like that in the first couple innings. I was trying to worry about that too much. I just need to do my job and not worry about it.” The Royals broke loose in the seventh against the Arizona bullpen. Kansas City finished with seven hits, snapping an eight-game streak of six hits or less.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Blake Treinen
Person
Tommy Kahnle
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Braxton Garrett
Person
Danny Duffy
The Associated Press

Giolito, Sheets lift White Sox to 5-3 win over Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — On a night when the Chicago White Sox again gave themselves plenty of RBI opportunities, nobody had more than Gavin Sheets. Three times, Sheets went to the plate with the bases loaded Wednesday. He came through on two of those plate appearances, driving in three runs in Chicago’s 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. “It was funny. I think the ball I hit the best was the out — the last at-bat,” Sheets said. “That’s baseball. Just try to put good at-bats together and get the job done in that situation.” Lucas Giolito pitched impressively into the seventh inning and Yoán Moncada pulled off a slick double play for the White Sox. Chicago left 14 men on base after stranding 13 the night before. They managed to split the two games despite all those missed chances.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Zach McKinstry homers as Cubs beat Cardinals 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Wednesday night. Nico Hoerner had three hits for Chicago, and Yan Gomes added two RBIs. Rowan Wick (4-6) got five outs for the win, leading a solid performance by the Cubs bullpen. Lars Nootbaar homered for NL Central-leading St. Louis, and Corey Dickerson went 4 for 4. The Cardinals dropped to 17-5 in August. Chicago and St. Louis split the first four games of their unusual five-game set. The series finale is Thursday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Veteran forward Phil Kessel headed to Vegas on 1-year deal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights bolstered their forward depth by signing veteran Phil Kessel to a one-year, $1.5 million deal Wednesday. The 34-year-old Kessel spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. The two-time Stanley Cup champion has 399 goals and 557 assists in 1,204 career games with Boston, Toronto, Pittsburgh and Arizona. Kessel has appeared in 982 consecutive NHL games, the longest active streak, and is seven away from tying Keith Yandle’s record of 989. Last season, Kessel had a career-worst eight goals along with 44 assists. He’s a goal away from becoming the 13th American-born player to score 400 NHL goals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy & Mike McCarley Form TMRW Sports

NEW YORK & JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and veteran sports industry executive Mike McCarley today announced the formation of TMRW Sports, a company focused on building technology-focused ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment (pronounced “tomorrow sports”). The joint announcement was made today by McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, along with co-founders Woods and McIlroy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005372/en/ Cofounders Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Founder, CEO Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports Group (Photo: Business Wire)
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy