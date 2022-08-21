Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Alisson Points to Defensive Breakdowns as Cause for Liverpool Struggles
Liverpool are one of the best teams in football and have proven that repeatedly over the past few seasons. If all you’d ever seen of them was the first three games of the 2022-23 Premier League season, though, you certainly wouldn’t know it. Injuries have played a major...
SB Nation
Anthony Patterson has never let Sunderland down - he has earned his status as #1!
Against Sheffield United last Wednesday, as Sunderland fought hard to draw level after playing for over sixty minutes with ten men, the ball fell to Oli McBurnie following a swift counter-attack - and at that moment it felt for all the world as though a third Blades goal was coming.
SB Nation
Opinion: “Can you truly understand football without ever having played the game?”
Following Wednesday evening’s game, during which we gave a great account of ourselves at Bramall Lane, I started to think about fan opinions, and particularly some of the overreaction to Dan Neil’s red card. To briefly touch on the game itself, for me, we made a top six...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: How big an impact has Jack Clarke made for Sunderland this season?
Last season I completely failed to see anything in Jack Clarke up until the final few games, but that shows how much I know about football because since moving to the club on a permanent basis he’s been excellent. I wonder how much his slow start at Sunderland had...
SB Nation
WATCH: César Azpilicueta, ‘A Decade in Blue’
Well, here’s a fine way to spend 30 minutes on a Wednesday with no midweek Chelsea game, celebrating a decade of César Azpilicueta, who appears to have aged a grand total of zero days in the process. Captain Dave arrived exactly on this day, August 24, ten years...
SB Nation
Analysis: Sunderland Women’s new signing, Scotland international Brianna Westrup!
A few weeks ago, Sunderland Women announced Scottish International defender, Brianna Westrup as their fifth signing of the summer ahead of the start of the new Barclay’s Women’s Championship season. She made an impressive debut in the 3-0 friendly win over Nottingham Forest, before scoring on the opening...
UEFA・
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
SB Nation
Official: Liverpool to Host Derby County in League Cup Third Round
With the second round of the League Cup, aka the Carabao Cup, in the books the draw for round three has taken place. While that next round of games won’t kick off until the week of November 7th, Liverpool now know who they’ll face when the times comes.
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp: “It Was 2-1 Because Time Ran Out”
Well that was pretty terrible. Liverpool looked fairly abject from the off, struggling to connect with cohesive moves against a Manchester United side that was looking for a lifeline. The Reds put some decent stretches together, but yet again conceded first and gave themselves a huge hill to climb after getting put to the sword from a swift counter in the second half.
SB Nation
Tottenham drawn away to Nottingham Forest in Carabao Cup Third Round
The draw for the third round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup was held today, and Tottenham Hotspur’s opponent should be a very familiar one — it’s the same team they’re scheduled to play in the Premier League this Sunday. Spurs were drawn away to Nottingham Forest in the draw, and will visit the City Ground.
SB Nation
On This Day (23 August 2008): Djibril Cissé grabs the winner on his Sunderland debut!
The summer transfer window of 2008 was an interesting one as a Sunderland fan. Roy Keane had retained Sunderland’s status as a Premier League side in our first season back and was on a mission to build on it, and bring in genuine quality and experience to the team.
SB Nation
Wednesday August 24th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Liverpool Loanee Scores in Surprise Carabao Cup Victory
Crawley Town manager Kevin Betsy could do nothing but praise Liverpool loanee James Balagizi after the 18-year-old scored the second goal in a 2-0 victory over Fulham. The League Two team made easy work of their Premier League opponents in the second round of the Carabao Cup. Crawley’s first goal...
SB Nation
RB Leipzig also show interest in Chalobah; Hudson-Odoi closing in on Leverkusen loan — reports
Trevoh Chalobah continues to draw interest in the loan market, and the latest one to enter the mix are RB Leipzig. According to the Evening Standard and the Daily Mail, the Bundesliga side are searching for a new centre back on a season-long loan after Lukas Klostermann’s injury, and want somebody who is experienced in playing as a part of a three-man backline. Inter Milan and AS Roma are some of the other main contenders for his signature, with Inter in the driver’s seat.
SB Nation
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers admits Wesley Fofana ‘clearly wants to go’ to Chelsea
A rather weary and battle-worn Brendan Rodgers let the truth slip in an interview with talkSport last night (Tuesday), confirming that his star center back Wesley Fofana wants nothing more than to join Chelsea. “The player (Fofana) clearly wants to go and it’s really about the clubs finding an agreement....
SB Nation
Manchester United 2, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Hello Darkness My Old Friend
The lineups are out, and there aren’t really any surprises from the Reds because, well, everyone is either injured and/or suspended (glares in Uruguayan). The only slight surprise is James Milner getting the nod over Fabinho, though a little experience and a level head in the middle of the park is no bad thing in this fixture.
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Dele latest, Pedro, Almiron & Trossard transfer rumours
Everton defeat Fleetwood Town 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Hear from the manager below. “He [Gordon] is our player. Every one knows now about the interest from Chelsea, it’s very public now but he’s our player, simple as that. The only reason he’s on the bench is he had a bit of an issue with his heel after the game against Forest and I just kept him out of it completely, unless he was absolutely needed tonight. I’m never going to go into conversations I have with him. We have a good relationship, I wont even go there,” says Lampard. [RBM]
MLS・
SB Nation
Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea, Premier League: Not great, Bob!
It’s rare to see a Chelsea game and playing ratings rundown without a single redeeming performance despite whatever the scoreline might read, but this one gets it done with not a single decent showing — despite an excellent first 20 minutes from the team. Those 20 minutes probably...
SB Nation
Everton drawn away to Bournemouth in Carabao Cup Third Round
Everton have been drawn away at AFC Bournemouth in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup. The Cherries are newly-promoted to the Premier League this season, and have three points so far, having beaten Aston Villa at home on opening day but then being beaten heavily by both Manchester City and Arsenal.
SB Nation
Chelsea confident on Anthony Gordon, close on Aubameyang, and moving for Rafael Leão now, too?
According to The Times, Chelsea are growing in confidence over the prospect of signing Everton’s Anthony Gordon in the coming days. The Toffees have already rejected two bids of £40m and £45m, but we are supposedly planning a new add-on-laden offer that will exceed Everton’s £50m valuation.
