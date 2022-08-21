ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports
SB Nation

WATCH: César Azpilicueta, ‘A Decade in Blue’

Well, here’s a fine way to spend 30 minutes on a Wednesday with no midweek Chelsea game, celebrating a decade of César Azpilicueta, who appears to have aged a grand total of zero days in the process. Captain Dave arrived exactly on this day, August 24, ten years...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Analysis: Sunderland Women’s new signing, Scotland international Brianna Westrup!

A few weeks ago, Sunderland Women announced Scottish International defender, Brianna Westrup as their fifth signing of the summer ahead of the start of the new Barclay’s Women’s Championship season. She made an impressive debut in the 3-0 friendly win over Nottingham Forest, before scoring on the opening...
UEFA
SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp: “It Was 2-1 Because Time Ran Out”

Well that was pretty terrible. Liverpool looked fairly abject from the off, struggling to connect with cohesive moves against a Manchester United side that was looking for a lifeline. The Reds put some decent stretches together, but yet again conceded first and gave themselves a huge hill to climb after getting put to the sword from a swift counter in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham drawn away to Nottingham Forest in Carabao Cup Third Round

The draw for the third round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup was held today, and Tottenham Hotspur’s opponent should be a very familiar one — it’s the same team they’re scheduled to play in the Premier League this Sunday. Spurs were drawn away to Nottingham Forest in the draw, and will visit the City Ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Wednesday August 24th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
CARABAO CUP
SB Nation

Liverpool Loanee Scores in Surprise Carabao Cup Victory

Crawley Town manager Kevin Betsy could do nothing but praise Liverpool loanee James Balagizi after the 18-year-old scored the second goal in a 2-0 victory over Fulham. The League Two team made easy work of their Premier League opponents in the second round of the Carabao Cup. Crawley’s first goal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

RB Leipzig also show interest in Chalobah; Hudson-Odoi closing in on Leverkusen loan — reports

Trevoh Chalobah continues to draw interest in the loan market, and the latest one to enter the mix are RB Leipzig. According to the Evening Standard and the Daily Mail, the Bundesliga side are searching for a new centre back on a season-long loan after Lukas Klostermann’s injury, and want somebody who is experienced in playing as a part of a three-man backline. Inter Milan and AS Roma are some of the other main contenders for his signature, with Inter in the driver’s seat.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Manchester United 2, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Hello Darkness My Old Friend

The lineups are out, and there aren’t really any surprises from the Reds because, well, everyone is either injured and/or suspended (glares in Uruguayan). The only slight surprise is James Milner getting the nod over Fabinho, though a little experience and a level head in the middle of the park is no bad thing in this fixture.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Dele latest, Pedro, Almiron & Trossard transfer rumours

Everton defeat Fleetwood Town 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Hear from the manager below. “He [Gordon] is our player. Every one knows now about the interest from Chelsea, it’s very public now but he’s our player, simple as that. The only reason he’s on the bench is he had a bit of an issue with his heel after the game against Forest and I just kept him out of it completely, unless he was absolutely needed tonight. I’m never going to go into conversations I have with him. We have a good relationship, I wont even go there,” says Lampard. [RBM]
MLS
SB Nation

Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea, Premier League: Not great, Bob!

It’s rare to see a Chelsea game and playing ratings rundown without a single redeeming performance despite whatever the scoreline might read, but this one gets it done with not a single decent showing — despite an excellent first 20 minutes from the team. Those 20 minutes probably...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton drawn away to Bournemouth in Carabao Cup Third Round

Everton have been drawn away at AFC Bournemouth in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup. The Cherries are newly-promoted to the Premier League this season, and have three points so far, having beaten Aston Villa at home on opening day but then being beaten heavily by both Manchester City and Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE

