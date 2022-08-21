ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Guardian

Thursday briefing: What the killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel means for Liverpool

Good morning. The circumstances of the death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel could hardly be more horrifying: a nine-year-old girl shot in the apparent safety of her home after a masked gunman chased his intended victim through the front door – and then left to die even as the target was picked up by his friends and driven to hospital. Olivia was the third person to be shot dead in Liverpool in a week.
BBC

Edwardian pub recreated at Black Country Living Museum

An Edwardian pub, demolished 21 years ago, has been recreated at a museum. Built in 1905, the once grand Elephant and Castle public house sat on the corner of Stafford Street and Cannock Road in Wolverhampton. It was demolished in 2001, before it could be considered for listed status. Recreated...
SB Nation

On This Day (24 August 1963): Young winger Brian Usher makes his Sunderland debut!

Easington Lane lad Brian Usher had been spotted playing for Elmore Colliery Welfare Juniors, and joined the Sunderland ground staff in 1959. He signed a professional contract in 1961 and with some excellent pre-season form, he found himself with the number seven shirt and an opening day debut at Huddersfield for the memorable 1963/64 season.
SB Nation

WATCH: César Azpilicueta, ‘A Decade in Blue’

Well, here’s a fine way to spend 30 minutes on a Wednesday with no midweek Chelsea game, celebrating a decade of César Azpilicueta, who appears to have aged a grand total of zero days in the process. Captain Dave arrived exactly on this day, August 24, ten years...
SB Nation

Monday August 22nd Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
SB Nation

Watch Party

There's no doubt that being at live games is an amazing experience — but sometimes money, time or travel restricts even the most diehard fans from being at the stadium in person.
SB Nation

Analysis: Sunderland Women’s new signing, Scotland international Brianna Westrup!

A few weeks ago, Sunderland Women announced Scottish International defender, Brianna Westrup as their fifth signing of the summer ahead of the start of the new Barclay’s Women’s Championship season. She made an impressive debut in the 3-0 friendly win over Nottingham Forest, before scoring on the opening...
SB Nation

Newcastle Test Provides Timely Warning to Manchester City

A 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in the first game of last season and a 5-2 loss to Leicester in the second game of the season before both set the tone for the campaigns for Manchester City. It now seems like a yearly ritual preceding the winning of the Premier League title.
The Independent

Ani Di Franco picture book is scheduled for March 2023

Ani Di Franco has some life thoughts to share — for kids. Rise x Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Wednesday that the Grammy winning singer-songwriter's debut picture book “The Knowing” is coming out March 7, 2023. The publisher calls the book an invitation for “young readers to ponder the distinction between outer forms of identity and the inner light of consciousness.” “I always relish a new challenge and creative adventure in life," Di Franco said in a statement. "Making a book for young readers was one such. I’m hoping that young people will connect with...
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, August 24

Big news came out of Anaheim, California, yesterday. Arte Moreno, the owner of the Los Angeles Angels, announced he is beginning the process of selling the team. Moreno’s greatest accomplish since buying the Angels in 2003 has been buying the Angels. In his near 20-year tenure as owner, he has chased the shiniest objects in the sport without addressing the infrastructure needed to create a World Series team. He mortgaged the team’s future again and again, handing out massive contracts to star players who turned out to be awful.
