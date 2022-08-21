Read full article on original website
Thursday briefing: What the killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel means for Liverpool
Good morning. The circumstances of the death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel could hardly be more horrifying: a nine-year-old girl shot in the apparent safety of her home after a masked gunman chased his intended victim through the front door – and then left to die even as the target was picked up by his friends and driven to hospital. Olivia was the third person to be shot dead in Liverpool in a week.
Edwardian pub recreated at Black Country Living Museum
An Edwardian pub, demolished 21 years ago, has been recreated at a museum. Built in 1905, the once grand Elephant and Castle public house sat on the corner of Stafford Street and Cannock Road in Wolverhampton. It was demolished in 2001, before it could be considered for listed status. Recreated...
On This Day (24 August 1963): Young winger Brian Usher makes his Sunderland debut!
Easington Lane lad Brian Usher had been spotted playing for Elmore Colliery Welfare Juniors, and joined the Sunderland ground staff in 1959. He signed a professional contract in 1961 and with some excellent pre-season form, he found himself with the number seven shirt and an opening day debut at Huddersfield for the memorable 1963/64 season.
WATCH: César Azpilicueta, ‘A Decade in Blue’
Well, here’s a fine way to spend 30 minutes on a Wednesday with no midweek Chelsea game, celebrating a decade of César Azpilicueta, who appears to have aged a grand total of zero days in the process. Captain Dave arrived exactly on this day, August 24, ten years...
Roker Roundup: Bennette heads to Wearside to wrap up Sunderland move
18-year-old Costa Rican international Jewison Bennette’s transfer to Sunderland has moved closer after the winger departed his home country as he travels to England to complete his move. Bennette was pictured at the airport with his father, who he is travelling to Wearside with, prior to his departure and...
Arrow Older Than the Vikings Discovered After 1,500 Years Frozen in Ice
The 1,500-year-old arrow has been very well preserved, with the remains of tar still visible on the shaft.
A medieval book from Ireland contains the only surviving Irish translation of Marco Polo's travels
A page from the Book of LismoreCredit: Anonymous person; Public Domain Image. The Book of Lismore is a 15th-century manuscript that is widely regarded as one of Ireland's greatest books.
Rory McIlroy threw a fan’s remote controlled golf ball right into the water
Rory McIlroy hates robots confirmed. This weekend the golfer was playing at the BMW Championship when a fan drove a remote controlled golf ball onto the green to the laughs of the gallery. Rory did not find this funny. After swatting at the ball a few times with his putter...
Monday August 22nd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
Watch Party
There’s no doubt that being at live games is an amazing experience — but sometimes money, time or travel restricts even the most diehard fans from being at the stadium in person. This is why SB Nation has created the ultimate “homegating” guide so fans can cheer on their team in style from the comfort of their own home.
Official: Liverpool to Host Derby County in League Cup Third Round
With the second round of the League Cup, aka the Carabao Cup, in the books the draw for round three has taken place. While that next round of games won’t kick off until the week of November 7th, Liverpool now know who they’ll face when the times comes.
Roker Roundtable: How big an impact has Jack Clarke made for Sunderland this season?
Last season I completely failed to see anything in Jack Clarke up until the final few games, but that shows how much I know about football because since moving to the club on a permanent basis he’s been excellent. I wonder how much his slow start at Sunderland had...
Analysis: Sunderland Women’s new signing, Scotland international Brianna Westrup!
A few weeks ago, Sunderland Women announced Scottish International defender, Brianna Westrup as their fifth signing of the summer ahead of the start of the new Barclay’s Women’s Championship season. She made an impressive debut in the 3-0 friendly win over Nottingham Forest, before scoring on the opening...
Newcastle Test Provides Timely Warning to Manchester City
A 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in the first game of last season and a 5-2 loss to Leicester in the second game of the season before both set the tone for the campaigns for Manchester City. It now seems like a yearly ritual preceding the winning of the Premier League title.
Ani Di Franco picture book is scheduled for March 2023
Ani Di Franco has some life thoughts to share — for kids. Rise x Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Wednesday that the Grammy winning singer-songwriter's debut picture book “The Knowing” is coming out March 7, 2023. The publisher calls the book an invitation for “young readers to ponder the distinction between outer forms of identity and the inner light of consciousness.” “I always relish a new challenge and creative adventure in life," Di Franco said in a statement. "Making a book for young readers was one such. I’m hoping that young people will connect with...
Alisson Points to Defensive Breakdowns as Cause for Liverpool Struggles
Liverpool are one of the best teams in football and have proven that repeatedly over the past few seasons. If all you’d ever seen of them was the first three games of the 2022-23 Premier League season, though, you certainly wouldn’t know it. Injuries have played a major...
Chelsea confident on Anthony Gordon, close on Aubameyang, and moving for Rafael Leão now, too?
According to The Times, Chelsea are growing in confidence over the prospect of signing Everton’s Anthony Gordon in the coming days. The Toffees have already rejected two bids of £40m and £45m, but we are supposedly planning a new add-on-laden offer that will exceed Everton’s £50m valuation.
Bernardo Silva: “I’m happy here. I’m doing my best to help the club.”
Bernardo Silva returned to the starting lineup as City played to a draw vs Newcastle. The tea played well and with Bernardo operating as a right wing, had some good moments and did evens core. Speaking after the match, the Portuguese star had a lot to say:. “It was a...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, August 24
Big news came out of Anaheim, California, yesterday. Arte Moreno, the owner of the Los Angeles Angels, announced he is beginning the process of selling the team. Moreno’s greatest accomplish since buying the Angels in 2003 has been buying the Angels. In his near 20-year tenure as owner, he has chased the shiniest objects in the sport without addressing the infrastructure needed to create a World Series team. He mortgaged the team’s future again and again, handing out massive contracts to star players who turned out to be awful.
