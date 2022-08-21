ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Shell to pay £536,000 for overcharging prepayment customers

Shell has agreed to pay half a million pounds for overcharging thousands of prepayment meter customers on default tariffs over the past three years. The energy giant’s consumer arm, Shell Energy Retail, will use the cash to refund and compensate 11,275 customers after it discovered it had sent the wrong rates to users’ meters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

