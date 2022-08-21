Read full article on original website
Related
German economy beats expectations with 0.1% growth in Q2
BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The German economy grew in the second quarter, propped up by household and government spendingand beating analyst expectations that saw it on the edge of a downturn, data showed on Thursday.
India's robust growth gives RBI room for more rate hikes - DBS
MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - India's strong growth offers room for the Reserve Bank of India to raise rates by another 60 basis points as the central bank seeks to stamp out high inflation, DBS Group Research said in a note on Thursday.
Comments / 0