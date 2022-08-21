Read full article on original website
Shell to pay £536,000 for overcharging prepayment customers
Shell has agreed to pay half a million pounds for overcharging thousands of prepayment meter customers on default tariffs over the past three years. The energy giant’s consumer arm, Shell Energy Retail, will use the cash to refund and compensate 11,275 customers after it discovered it had sent the wrong rates to users’ meters.
German economy beats expectations with 0.1% growth in Q2
BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The German economy grew in the second quarter, propped up by household and government spendingand beating analyst expectations that saw it on the edge of a downturn, data showed on Thursday.
