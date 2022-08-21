ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are the photos of Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant working out worth a closer look?

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

A recent photo of disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star swingman Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum surfaced on the internet and caused a fair amount of panic throughout social media this past week.

The photo in question led to much speculation, as the Celtics have reportedly been connected to a Kevin Durant trade rumor involving Tatum teammate Jaylen Brown for about a month now.

Does this photo hint that the Nets star is coming to Boston in a deal sometime soon? Is the Celtics superstar betraying Jaylen Brown? Or are people taking things out of context and overreacting to something that has happened n the past without even raising an eyebrow?

How big of a deal are Tatum and Durant workout photos, really?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast recently got together to discuss it. Take a look at the video embedded above to get their takes.

Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

