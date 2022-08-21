Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
South Bend Police Corporal Paul Deguch died in the line of duty 25 years ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- 25 years ago South Bend Police Department Corporal Paul Deguch was killed in the line of duty. On August 24,1997, Deguch was fatally shot while searching a suspect for weapons. The 16-year-old suspect is serving life in prison after being arrested and convicted of murder. Corporal...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after three burglaries in South Bend
A man was arrested after being caught at the scene of a burglary in South Bend. It happened on July 26, when officers were called to the 3200 block of Lincoln Way West on reports of a burglary at a sports store. The owners of the store say that someone...
WISH-TV
2 teens arrested in fatal Mishawaka drive-by shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two teenage boys have been arrested in a June drive-by shooting that sent bullets flying into a northern Indiana home, killing a woman who was one of several people inside. St. Joseph County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 17-year-old Braxton Bird of South Bend had...
WNDU
South Bend man accused of murder, robbery appears in court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man accused of murder and robbery was in court Tuesday morning for his initial hearing. Cecil Huston, 32, is accused of killing Anthony Long, 38, of Elkhart back on Feb. 26 at W. Monroe Street and S. Lafayette Boulevard in South Bend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
95.3 MNC
South Bend father pleads guilty to neglect of 6-month-old son
A South Bend father has pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. The charges are in connection to the death of Averius Molik’s 6-month-old son more than a year and a half ago. In January 2021, Asaiah Molik was found unresponsive, lying face-down on...
abc57.com
Victim identified in State Road 2 hit-and-run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on State Road 2 Monday night. At 7:48 p.m. on Monday, Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, of South Bend was riding a bicycle west on S.R. 2 when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of...
abc57.com
17-year-old charged, 14-year-old detained in death of Rhema Harris
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 17-year-old was charged with murder for his alleged role in the shooting death of 28-year-old Rhema Harris on June 26, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. A 14-year-old was also detained for his alleged role in Harris's death. Braxton Bird, 17, of...
WNDU
17-year-old charged; 14-year-old arrested in death of St. Joe Co. corrections officer
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old has been charged with murder and a 14-year-old has been arrested for their roles in the shooting death of a corrections officer with the St. Joseph County Police Department in Mishawaka back in June. Rhema Harris, 28, was shot and killed just after 6...
IN THIS ARTICLE
95.3 MNC
Shots fired in Michigan City, one person struck
The LaPorte County 911 Dispatch Center received a call on August 18, at approximately 9:10 p.m. regarding shots being fired and that one person had been struck. Officers responded to the area of Michigan Blvd. and Grace Street where they began life-saving measures on the individual. LaPorte County EMS and...
22 WSBT
Car hits motorcycle in Elkhart, seriously injures two
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Two people from Elkhart remain in critical condition after the motorcycle they were on collided with a car last night. The driver, 35-year-old Christopher Estel and passenger 32-year-old Brandy La Cotrel were knocked from the motorcycle just after 6 last night at County Road 6 and Decio Drive.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Police report hit-and-run crash, stolen vehicle involved
The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning at the intersection of West Washington St. and North 2nd St. Officers arrived to see a green Chrysler Town and Country on a lawn facing northwest and medics treating a woman who was inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.
West Michigan hospital placed under lockdown during shooting investigation
Bronson Methodist Hospital locked down around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after the man, 25, showed up at the hospital alone; according to Kalamazoo’s local TV News affiliate, WWMT-TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22 WSBT
One brother facing charges, one detained in shooting death of corrections officer
A 17-year-old facing murder charges, and a 14-year-old detained, following the shooting death of a St. Joseph County correctional officer. The drive-by was about 2 months ago in the 19-hundred block of Milburn Boulevard in Mishawaka. That’s when 28-year-old Rhema Harris was killed inside that house. The 17-year-old has...
abc57.com
Officials believe drugs were related in death of teen found unresponsive in park
ELKHART, Ind., --- Elkhart County Homicide Officials confirmed Wednesday they believe drugs were involved in the incident where two 16-year-old males were found unresponsive at McNaughton Park in Elkhart Tuesday afternoon, with one of them later dying. ABC57 spoke with park goers and a local mother who lost her own...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police looking to identify individual in criminal mischief investigation
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest who is wanted for questioning in a criminal mischief investigation. Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that took place in the downtown Elkhart area in August. If you have...
hometownnewsnow.com
More Light Shed in Fatal Shooting
(La Porte, IN) - A man charged with taking his girlfriend's life in La Porte allegedly claimed that she accidentally shot herself when he first reported the shooting. Those are among the details released today in the case against John McCaw, charged in La Porte Circuit Court with murder. McCaw,...
95.3 MNC
Search warrant leads to finding of handguns and marijuana
A search warrant led officers to find marijuana and handguns in a South Bend apartment. It happened on Thursday when officers found a man with an active warrant at an apartment on North Falcon Street. When they arrived, they found Chekir Bowers, who is alleged with a street gang in...
95.3 MNC
Longtime local Catholic priest identified as victim of hit-and-run collision on State Road 2
The bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on State Road 2 was a retired priest who served for many years in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, observed his 40th jubilee last year, according to Today’s Catholic. His retirement from active ministry in...
abc57.com
Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
WNDU
Bicyclist killed in St. Joseph County hit-and-run crash identified as retired priest at Holy Family Parish
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash just west of South Bend’s city limits Monday night. Police say it happened just before 7:50 p.m. on W. Western Avenue near Chapel Lane. The...
Comments / 0