ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after three burglaries in South Bend

A man was arrested after being caught at the scene of a burglary in South Bend. It happened on July 26, when officers were called to the 3200 block of Lincoln Way West on reports of a burglary at a sports store. The owners of the store say that someone...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

2 teens arrested in fatal Mishawaka drive-by shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two teenage boys have been arrested in a June drive-by shooting that sent bullets flying into a northern Indiana home, killing a woman who was one of several people inside. St. Joseph County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 17-year-old Braxton Bird of South Bend had...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

South Bend man accused of murder, robbery appears in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man accused of murder and robbery was in court Tuesday morning for his initial hearing. Cecil Huston, 32, is accused of killing Anthony Long, 38, of Elkhart back on Feb. 26 at W. Monroe Street and S. Lafayette Boulevard in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
95.3 MNC

South Bend father pleads guilty to neglect of 6-month-old son

A South Bend father has pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. The charges are in connection to the death of Averius Molik’s 6-month-old son more than a year and a half ago. In January 2021, Asaiah Molik was found unresponsive, lying face-down on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Victim identified in State Road 2 hit-and-run

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on State Road 2 Monday night. At 7:48 p.m. on Monday, Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, of South Bend was riding a bicycle west on S.R. 2 when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

17-year-old charged, 14-year-old detained in death of Rhema Harris

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 17-year-old was charged with murder for his alleged role in the shooting death of 28-year-old Rhema Harris on June 26, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. A 14-year-old was also detained for his alleged role in Harris's death. Braxton Bird, 17, of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Mnc#Firearm Enhancement
95.3 MNC

Shots fired in Michigan City, one person struck

The LaPorte County 911 Dispatch Center received a call on August 18, at approximately 9:10 p.m. regarding shots being fired and that one person had been struck. Officers responded to the area of Michigan Blvd. and Grace Street where they began life-saving measures on the individual. LaPorte County EMS and...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Car hits motorcycle in Elkhart, seriously injures two

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Two people from Elkhart remain in critical condition after the motorcycle they were on collided with a car last night. The driver, 35-year-old Christopher Estel and passenger 32-year-old Brandy La Cotrel were knocked from the motorcycle just after 6 last night at County Road 6 and Decio Drive.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart Police report hit-and-run crash, stolen vehicle involved

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning at the intersection of West Washington St. and North 2nd St. Officers arrived to see a green Chrysler Town and Country on a lawn facing northwest and medics treating a woman who was inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hometownnewsnow.com

More Light Shed in Fatal Shooting

(La Porte, IN) - A man charged with taking his girlfriend's life in La Porte allegedly claimed that she accidentally shot herself when he first reported the shooting. Those are among the details released today in the case against John McCaw, charged in La Porte Circuit Court with murder. McCaw,...
LA PORTE, IN
95.3 MNC

Search warrant leads to finding of handguns and marijuana

A search warrant led officers to find marijuana and handguns in a South Bend apartment. It happened on Thursday when officers found a man with an active warrant at an apartment on North Falcon Street. When they arrived, they found Chekir Bowers, who is alleged with a street gang in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school

PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
PLYMOUTH, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy