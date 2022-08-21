Tepera blew the save in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Rays. He allowed one run on one hit without allowing a walk or a strikeout over one inning. Interim manager Phil Nevin turned to Tepera in the eighth inning with the Angels up 1-0 and the top of the Rays lineup due up. Tepera allowed a run to score after a leadoff single by Yandi Diaz, stolen base by pinch runner Jose Siri and a couple of groundouts. While the 34-year-old has now blown five saves, this was his first since June 7, and he should still be firmly in the mix for save opportunities, although they may be few and far between for a struggling Angels team.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO