Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
CopterPack Gen 2 is an Electric Backpack Helicopter with a Self-Leveling Autopilot System
With a frame made from carbon fiber honeycomb, the CopterPack Gen 2 is the lightest electric backpack helicopter yet. Details are scarce at this point, but we do know that it boasts an all-electric propulsion system that drives two rotors on each side of the backpack. Everything appears to be controlled with two joysticks, while self-leveling autopilot aims to keep you safe.
techeblog.com
$15,000 Golden Concept Diamond Edition is Most Expensive Apple Watch Case Yet, Limited to 7-Units
Priced at $15,000 USD and limited to just 7-units worldwide, the Golden Concept Diamond Edition is now the world’s most expensive Apple Watch case, compatible only with the Series 7 45mm model currently. Each one comes with 443 diamonds of exceptional clarity, colorlessness, and cut, while the frame is carved from a single block of titanium.
techeblog.com
Elon Musk’s Ex-Girlfriend from 1994 Put a Birthday Card He Sent Her Up for Auction
When Elon Musk isn’t at SpaceX’s Starbase, he’s probably not thinking about a birthday card he sent ex-girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne. The two dated for around a year back in 1994, when they were both in their early 20s at the University of Pennsylvania, but then the future Tesla CEO headed west for Zip2.
techeblog.com
Engineered Arts’ Ameca AI Humanoid Robot Showcases Numerous Facial Expressions, Previews Technological Singularity
Elon Musk’s Tesla Bot may be able to help around the house, but Engineered Arts’ Ameca previews technological singularity, or the point which technological growth becomes radically faster, resulting in remarkable changes to the human civilization. The development team added 12 new actuators and are currently working on controlling all of its expressive capabilities.
RELATED PEOPLE
techeblog.com
Wex Photo Video Opens the UK’s Most Remote Camera Store on Mountain Moel Hebog
To celebrate World Photography Day on August 19th, Wex Photo Video opened the UK’s most remote camera store atop Moel Hebog, a mountain in Snowdonia, north Wales. Despite not getting much visitors, this store still had a great selection of cameras, tripods and lenses for whoever did stop by.
techeblog.com
Engineers Develop Drone with Specialized Landing Gear That Enables it to Touch Down Safely on Angled Surfaces
University of Sherbrooke engineers have developed a drone with specialized landing gear that enables it to touch down safely on angled surfaces like rooftops. The modified DJI F450 drone does this by using extremely lightweight friction shock absorbers that are designed to absorb kinetic energy from impact. Rapid thrust reversal...
techeblog.com
Apple-1 Computer Prototype Used by Steve Jobs for Demonstrations Sells for $677,196
A one-of-a-kind Apple-1 Computer prototype used by Steve Jobs himself for demonstrations back in 1976 just sold for $677,196 USD at auction. The ‘Apple Computer A’ printed circuit board was hand-soldered by Steve Wozniak and shown to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop, which resulted in an order of 50-units, thus changing computing history forever.
techeblog.com
Apple Event Page for September 7th iPhone 14 Reveal Features Hidden AR Easter Egg
There’s officially an Apple event happening on September 7th, and there’s a hidden AR Easter egg that anyone can try out right now. Simply navigate over to the official Apple Events page on an iPhone, tap the logo, and the ARKit augmented-reality viewer built into iOS will be activated, opening a wormhole or portal of sorts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $200, Get the New Google Pixel Buds Pro Active Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds for $174.99 Shipped – Today Only
The new Google Pixel Buds Pro active noise-canceling wireless earbuds rival the AirPods Pro and you can get a pair for $174.99 shipped, today only, originally $199.99. Unlike its competitors, the Pixel Buds Pro’s Active Noise Cancellation uses Silent Seal to seamlessly adapt to your ear and maximize the level of outside noise being blocked. Product page.
Comments / 0