Cars

techeblog.com

CopterPack Gen 2 is an Electric Backpack Helicopter with a Self-Leveling Autopilot System

With a frame made from carbon fiber honeycomb, the CopterPack Gen 2 is the lightest electric backpack helicopter yet. Details are scarce at this point, but we do know that it boasts an all-electric propulsion system that drives two rotors on each side of the backpack. Everything appears to be controlled with two joysticks, while self-leveling autopilot aims to keep you safe.
techeblog.com

Engineered Arts’ Ameca AI Humanoid Robot Showcases Numerous Facial Expressions, Previews Technological Singularity

Elon Musk’s Tesla Bot may be able to help around the house, but Engineered Arts’ Ameca previews technological singularity, or the point which technological growth becomes radically faster, resulting in remarkable changes to the human civilization. The development team added 12 new actuators and are currently working on controlling all of its expressive capabilities.
ENGINEERING
techeblog.com

Wex Photo Video Opens the UK’s Most Remote Camera Store on Mountain Moel Hebog

To celebrate World Photography Day on August 19th, Wex Photo Video opened the UK’s most remote camera store atop Moel Hebog, a mountain in Snowdonia, north Wales. Despite not getting much visitors, this store still had a great selection of cameras, tripods and lenses for whoever did stop by.
techeblog.com

Apple-1 Computer Prototype Used by Steve Jobs for Demonstrations Sells for $677,196

A one-of-a-kind Apple-1 Computer prototype used by Steve Jobs himself for demonstrations back in 1976 just sold for $677,196 USD at auction. The ‘Apple Computer A’ printed circuit board was hand-soldered by Steve Wozniak and shown to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop, which resulted in an order of 50-units, thus changing computing history forever.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Apple Event Page for September 7th iPhone 14 Reveal Features Hidden AR Easter Egg

There’s officially an Apple event happening on September 7th, and there’s a hidden AR Easter egg that anyone can try out right now. Simply navigate over to the official Apple Events page on an iPhone, tap the logo, and the ARKit augmented-reality viewer built into iOS will be activated, opening a wormhole or portal of sorts.
CELL PHONES
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $200, Get the New Google Pixel Buds Pro Active Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds for $174.99 Shipped – Today Only

The new Google Pixel Buds Pro active noise-canceling wireless earbuds rival the AirPods Pro and you can get a pair for $174.99 shipped, today only, originally $199.99. Unlike its competitors, the Pixel Buds Pro’s Active Noise Cancellation uses Silent Seal to seamlessly adapt to your ear and maximize the level of outside noise being blocked. Product page.
ELECTRONICS

