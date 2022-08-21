ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Andy Pettitte's son gets first pro win in combined no-no

Jared Pettitte was just finishing up his post-outing routine when Florida Complex League Marlins manager Luis Dorante Sr. told him the news: Pettitte and three other pitchers had combined on a seven-inning no-hitter of the Astros Blue team in a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Pettitte, who was making a rehab...
MLB
MLB

Facing one of the game's most feared hitters, Beeks doesn't blink

ST. PETERSBURG -- Called upon to face the heart of the Angels' order 3 1/2 months ago in Anaheim, lefty reliever Jalen Beeks tried to get a little too creative. He threw two high fastballs to Mike Trout, and Trout hit the second one out of the park. He threw a first-pitch slider to Shohei Ohtani, and the two-way sensation launched it over the wall in left-center.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

Cubs excited about mix of vets, homegrown arms in rotation

CHICAGO -- Inside Wrigley Field's interview room Monday afternoon, Cubs manager David Ross revealed that pitching prospect Javier Assad would be coming up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday and making his Major League debut against the Cardinals. A few minutes later, veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks took a seat in the...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Sox searching for clutch hits, command

BALTIMORE -- The White Sox were hoping their stopper, Dylan Cease, could get them back on the winning side as they opened a critical series between a pair of teams fighting for a postseason invitation at Oriole Park on Tuesday night. But a quick start for the offense and the...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Griffey, Pettitte part of USA coaching staff for '23 WBC

CARY, N.C. – USA Baseball today announced the coaching staff who will join Team USA Manager Mark DeRosa for the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC). DeRosa, who will be making his professional coaching debut, will manage a staff that includes a first-ballot Hall of Famer, 139 combined years of Major League playing and coaching experience, and 10 World Series titles.
MLB

Félix comin': Bautista embraces closer role with five-out save

Félix Bautista has been alerted as to where his viral entrance originates, though he hasn’t seen the entirety of “The Wire” quite yet. That doesn’t change what the message -- both on T-shirts and to the public -- is when Omar Little’s famed whistle blares over the sound system at Camden Yards:
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

K of Pujols just one of Cubs rookie Assad's thrills

CHICAGO -- Cubs rookie Javier Assad smiled when Albert Pujols' name came up in his first career press conference at Wrigley Field. Pujols is on a path to baseball's Hall of Fame, but Assad can now remember the slugger as the first player he struck out in the Major Leagues.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Trout vaporizes baseball for 1,500th hit

ST. PETERSBURG -- Angels superstar Mike Trout picked up career hit No. 1,500 in an 11-1 loss to the Rays on Tuesday night. It came in memorable fashion, as he absolutely crushed a solo homer off the C-ring catwalk at Tropicana Field. • Box score. Trout, who returned to the...
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

Back in familiar environs, Norris out to find results in 'pen

DETROIT -- The locker that Daniel Norris currently uses at Comerica Park is one down from the spot he held for years. The pour-over coffee maker that made him a popular member of the pitching staff is believed to be in storage somewhere in the ballpark, but no one has dug it out.
DETROIT, MI
MLB

Blue Jays 'pass the baton' in eight-run inning

BOSTON -- The Blue Jays are built to score in bunches, and in Boston, business is booming. Coming out of Tuesday night's 61-minute pregame rain delay, the Blue Jays breezed through a couple of sleepy innings and were about to waste the third when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. stepped to the plate with a runner on and two out.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Cessa hoping to prove himself in future starts

PHILADELPHIA -- Monday's series opener vs. the Phillies wasn't meant to be a bullpen day for the Reds' pitching staff, per se. Yes, Luis Cessa has been a reliever most of his career and for all of this season -- except for one game when he was used as an opener. But amid roster moves over the weekend, Cessa was inserted into the rotation, and manager David Bell hoped the right-hander could have some quick innings and potentially stretch himself a little against Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Sox fall back in WC race: 'We have to keep going'

BOSTON -- Could the Red Sox still be in the thick of the postseason race if they had found a way to be more competitive against the Blue Jays this season?. It was a reasonable thing to wonder on Tuesday night, as Toronto kicked off its third visit to Fenway Park this season by again battering Boston, this time by a final score of 9-3.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

How this hurler turned his season around

This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies righty reliever Carlos Estévez was confident enough to be in on the joke that resulted from early outings. He is effective enough to laugh about it all now and raise a question:
DENVER, CO
MLB

Bats, López's gem join to end two droughts

OAKLAND -- The Marlins were on a near-historic run of weak offensive output, having scored four or fewer runs in 23 straight games. Now that they've snapped that streak, they're hoping to keep the good energy going. The Marlins rode a four-run sixth inning and six shutout frames from Pablo...
MIAMI, FL
MLB

The 'math' behind Rays' rotation strategy

This story was excerpted from Adam Berry’s Rays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Luis Patiño came up last Thursday and delivered a great start to beat the Royals, his performance showed he still has the dominant stuff to make an impact down the stretch. And plugging him in for a night helped the rest of Tampa Bay’s rotation by providing an extra day of rest during this stretch of 17 consecutive games without an off-day.
MLB
MLB

Feeling 20, too: García's streak puts him in elite company

DENVER -- There were twenties a-plenty Tuesday night on the corner of Blake and 20th St., as the Rangers lost 7-6 in the hard-fought opener of a two-game set in Colorado after jumping to an early lead, losing it, reclaiming it, then watching it go for good in a combined 21-hit slugfest.
ARLINGTON, TX
MLB

D-backs skip Bumgarner's next start to get vet back on track

KANSAS CITY -- D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday he has decided to skip veteran left-hander Madison Bumgarner in the rotation for one turn as Arizona prepares to open a weekend road series against the White Sox. “It’s just a matter of tweaking a couple of things and getting back...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Phils put Mets in rearview, get 'right back on track' behind Thor

PHILADELPHIA -- The Mets are gone. Everything felt right again for the Phillies on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. They beat Cincinnati in the series opener, 4-1, to move into a tie with the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot. Noah Syndergaard pitched seven innings in his second consecutive start, which the bullpen needed because it had been pushed to its limit over the weekend against New York. Philadelphia got big hits from the middle of the lineup, which might get Bryce Harper back as early as next Monday in Arizona.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Moreno family exploring sale of Angels

ST PETERSBURG -- Angels owner Arte Moreno is exploring the possibility of selling the team, the club announced on Tuesday. Moreno, 76, started a formal process to examine his alternatives, including the possibility of selling the club. The Angels have retained Galatioto Sports Partners as financial advisors, and Moreno released a statement regarding the situation.
ANAHEIM, CA

