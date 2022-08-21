ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IL

Newgarden wins third straight Bommarito 500

By Kevin Ryans
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7q0U_0hPPu2nX00

MADISON, IL — Josef Newgarden might as well make World Wide Technology Raceway his new home.

The 31-year-old claimed the 2022 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 from Madison on Saturday night. He earned his third straight win at WWT Raceway and his fourth overall.

“A win is always special,” Newgarden said after winning the race. “It is incredibly difficult to win in the IndyCar Series. It’s the most competitive form of motorsports you are going to find on the planet. Every team is good. All of the drivers are top caliber.”

“So, when you’re able to get it done, it’s incredibly gratifying because you know the competition is so tight,” Newgarden continued. “You have to have the best of the best behind you, and I certainly do.”

“He has something special, (winning) for the fourth time here,” track owner Curtis Francois said. “It’s just so great to see a great winner and a great talent with Josef winning.”

The 6th edition of the IndyCar Series race was delayed with 43 laps to go thanks to bad weather in the St. Louis area. Race officials tried to get ahead of the storms and pushed up the time of the race to 5:00 p.m.

Despite the weather bringing things to a halt for nearly two hours, the event organizers say this race was a big success, which helps to build momentum for the track.

“There are all the building blocks,” Francois said. “We keep building on successes. Another success tonight gives us the opportunity to leverage that and make a difference in our community. We are certainly looking forward to the next decade where we hope to see transformational change around this.”

“Curtis and I are committed to bringing world-class racing and extraordinary events to this venue and showcasing our city,” Bommarito Automotive Group President John Bommarito said. “We are totally committed. You can take that to the bank.”

Rookie David Malukas gave a spirited charge at the end of the race, finishing in second place. However, the night belonged to Newgarden, who earned his series-leading fifth victory of the season at one of his favorite tracks.

“I’ll come back here whenever,” Newgarden said. “I’ll come back here multiple times a year if it was up to me.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

TKO: Umps gone wild!

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” has been observing something you shouldn’t see in baseball, umpires being noticed! Since last Sunday, the umpires have been noticeable in three Cardinals games. Manager Oli Marmol was ejected this past Sunday for arguing a bad strike zone being dictated by plate ump C.B. Bucknor. On Tuesday, the plate ump took […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Zach McKinstry homers as Cubs beat Cardinals 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Wednesday night. Nico Hoerner had three hits for Chicago, and Yan Gomes added two RBIs. Rowan Wick (4-6) got five outs for the win, leading a solid performance by the Cubs bullpen.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Madison, IL
FOX 2

Molina’s baseball and basketball business decisions

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals season has been incredibly thrilling and also incredibly strange. While the St. Louis team was in Arizona, Yadier Molina was in Puerto Rico. He left for business reasons. The basketball team that he owns was about to win a championship. Which they did. It also doesn’t fit the Molina way. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Pujols homers, Montgomery pitches shutout, Cards win 8th straight

Make it eight straight wins for the Cardinals. They beat the Cubs 1-0 on Monday night at Wrigley Field to start a five game series. Albert Pujols supplied the only run of the game with a solo home run in the seventh inning. It’s home run #14 for the season and #693 of Pujols’ career as he gets closer to the illustrious 700 mark. Jordan Montgomery pitched the first complete game shutout of his career. The lefty allowed just one hit, while walking no one and striking out seven Cubs. Montgomery is 4-0 in his four starts with the Cardinals since coming over from the Yankees at the trade deadline. Montgomery has allowed just one run in his four starts with the Cards.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josef Newgarden
FOX 2

TKO: Molina’s business decision

The Cardinals have an abundance of great stories. Paul Goldschmidt is having an MVP season. Nolan Arenado is making defensive gems night after night. But nothing’s bigger than Albert Pujols making a mad dash to 700 homers. Maybe that’s why Yadier Molina’s recent “business reasons” to leave the team got very little critique. TKO: “The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track
FOX 2

Arenado, O’Neill, Edman homer, Cards thump Cubs for DH split

CHICAGO (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neill homered in a five-run fourth inning, Corey Dickerson had four hits and the St. Louis Cardinals pounded the Chicago Cubs 13-3 on Tuesday night to split a doubleheader. The Cubs blanked the Cardinals 2-0 in the opener, ending St. Louis’ season-best eight-game winning streak. Javier Assad pitched […]
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2 anchors share first day of school photos

ST. LOUIS – Many FOX 2 fans sent in back-to-school photos Monday, and our talented anchors got in on the fun when they shared throwback photos from their time in school. Jasmine Huda shared a photo of her and her mother sitting on the couch before she headed off to kindergarten. Vic Faust also shared […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX2Now

Impulsive purchase leads St. Louis woman to $7.5M jackpot

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis lottery player bought a Lotto ticket by impulse and won a $7.5 million prize. Now, she has money to pay for her daughters’ weddings. “Our two daughters will be getting married,” she laughed when she told Missouri Lottery about her plans for the winnings. “So that will be perfect for the weddings.”
FOX 2

‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ host named for St. Louis show

ST. LOUIS — The host has been announced for the “Wheel Of Fortune Live!” show coming to St. Louis this fall. Mark L. Walberg will be the tour host for the show on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.  “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” is an all-new theatrical experience. The tour host for this event is […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man wins $2M from scratchers game in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man won one of the top prizes when he played the “200X” Scratchers game. The man purchased the $2 million winning ticket at Veteran’s Currency Exchange on North Grand Boulevard. “When I started scratching it and saw the ‘200X,’ I thought it would be a $10 prize,” he said. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy