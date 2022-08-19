ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickerson, KS

Comments / 0

Related
QSR Web

A&W inks multi-unit deal for Kansas

A&W Restaurants has signed a three-unit development deal with father and son team Bud and Stan Keim in Kansas. The first two units will be built in Fairview and Wellsville, Kansas, with the third unit to be determined, according to a press release. Bud Keim and his father, Stan, have...
WELLSVILLE, KS
KSNT News

Did Governor Kelly fix the Kansas foster care system?

Editor’s Note: 27 News is examining the governor’s campaign 2018 promises. This is the first story in a series that will be released in the coming weeks. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made many promises before and after she ran for office, but did she deliver? This week, 27 News examined Kelly’s promise […]
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

'It's unbelievable': Jones family back home from Kentucky after July crash

NICKERSON, Kan. (KAKE)- Ava and Amy Jones are back home in Nickerson, Kansas more than a month after a crash in Louisville, Kentucky changed their lives forever. Amy and Ava Jones returned to Nickerson late Thursday night. Amy told KAKE's John Hayes Friday that the experience of finally landing in Kansas was surreal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
City
Louisville, KS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Nickerson, KS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kansas Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Nickerson, KS
Crime & Safety
Louisville, KY
Basketball
KSN News

$3.2M available to aid rural first responders in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that $3.2 million in grants will be used to help rural first responders combat opioid abuse. These grants will go to fund training for “carrying and administering approved medication for emergency reversal of opioid overdose.” They are open for application by rural first responder […]
TOPEKA, KS
WLKY.com

Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting

A corporate landlord’s takeover spotlights racial inequities and displacement fears in west Louisville

Amherst Residential has emerged as the biggest private landlord in west Louisville, where most residents are Black and more likely to rent rather than own their homes. The post A corporate landlord’s takeover spotlights racial inequities and displacement fears in west Louisville appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Clarksville man critical after water rescue in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Clarksville man has been hospitalized following a water-related incident in Santa Claus, Indiana. Indiana Conservation officers along with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to Christmas Lake Village Beach after a man had been reported missing in the water around 3 p.m. Monday. Police said...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aau Basketball#Aau
KAKE TV

Crash sends car over a bridge in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - No one was hurt in a crash in northeast Wichita. The call came in just after 2:30 Wednesday morning near 45th and Hillside. Police say two cars were driving east on K-254 and sideswiped each other, causing one of the vehicles to over the bridge and land under the overpass.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLKY.com

What free shows are included with Kentucky State Fair admission

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair is offering a hefty lineup of free shows for people to take advantage of while visiting. In addition to the animals, exhibits, rides and food, there are about a dozen free shows offered every day. From a Kentucky favorite, Miller's Border Collies,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Hutch Post

Three new practitioners join Hutchinson Primary Care

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three more practitioners have joined the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates, a family practice clinic at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Joining the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates team will be Jessica Knight; Alex Jones; and Corwin Nozari. They will join Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD, who opened the clinic within the hospital in March 2022.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Wave 3

Students can get excused absences for going to KY State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students are invited to Kentucky’s largest classroom, the Kentucky State Fair, to learn about everything from agriculture to history. According to KY Venues Communications, students can take a day off from school and come to the Kentucky State Fair. Going to the fair is a state-wide excused absence.
KENTUCKY STATE
Little Apple Post

UPDATE: 1 runaway teen located, 2nd teen still missing

Riley County Police Department says missing, runaway teen, Alejandra was located on August 19th. Missing, runaway teen, Trinity, who she ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas on August 12, 2022, remains missing. Wamego Police Department had requested assistance on Monday, August 15th in locating missing 15-year old, Trinity.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
kentuckytoday.com

COVID numbers begin to improve in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of COVID-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy