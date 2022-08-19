Read full article on original website
WLBT
Kansas family returns home over a month after being struck by car in downtown Louisville
NICKERSON, Kan. (WAVE/KSNW) - It’s been over a month since a Kansas family was hit by a car in downtown Louisville. After weeks of rehab in Kentucky, NBC affiliate station KSN reported that Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, are finally home in Kansas. Jones, her mother Amy, her...
QSR Web
A&W inks multi-unit deal for Kansas
A&W Restaurants has signed a three-unit development deal with father and son team Bud and Stan Keim in Kansas. The first two units will be built in Fairview and Wellsville, Kansas, with the third unit to be determined, according to a press release. Bud Keim and his father, Stan, have...
Did Governor Kelly fix the Kansas foster care system?
Editor’s Note: 27 News is examining the governor’s campaign 2018 promises. This is the first story in a series that will be released in the coming weeks. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made many promises before and after she ran for office, but did she deliver? This week, 27 News examined Kelly’s promise […]
KAKE TV
'It's unbelievable': Jones family back home from Kentucky after July crash
NICKERSON, Kan. (KAKE)- Ava and Amy Jones are back home in Nickerson, Kansas more than a month after a crash in Louisville, Kentucky changed their lives forever. Amy and Ava Jones returned to Nickerson late Thursday night. Amy told KAKE's John Hayes Friday that the experience of finally landing in Kansas was surreal.
$3.2M available to aid rural first responders in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that $3.2 million in grants will be used to help rural first responders combat opioid abuse. These grants will go to fund training for “carrying and administering approved medication for emergency reversal of opioid overdose.” They are open for application by rural first responder […]
WLKY.com
Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
A corporate landlord’s takeover spotlights racial inequities and displacement fears in west Louisville
Amherst Residential has emerged as the biggest private landlord in west Louisville, where most residents are Black and more likely to rent rather than own their homes. The post A corporate landlord’s takeover spotlights racial inequities and displacement fears in west Louisville appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
Clarksville man critical after water rescue in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Clarksville man has been hospitalized following a water-related incident in Santa Claus, Indiana. Indiana Conservation officers along with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to Christmas Lake Village Beach after a man had been reported missing in the water around 3 p.m. Monday. Police said...
Kansas American Legion Rider dies in motorcycle crash on way to National Legacy Run
CONWAY, Ark. (KSNW) — A Kansas American Legion Rider has died in a motorcycle crash while on his way to The American Legion Legacy Run. Jeremy Ehart, the Department of Kansas Commander, shared the news on the Department of Kansas American Legion Facebook page. It is with a heavy heart I announce a dear friend […]
wdrb.com
WDRB's Lexie Ratterman wins Kentucky State Fair blue ribbon for cookies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Our very own Lexie Ratterman isn't just talented at reporting. She also earned a blue ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair for her baking and decorating skills. Lexie used six cookies to create an entire scene including Freddie Farm Bureau, a Ferris wheel and livestock. And...
stljewishlight.org
Louisville Jewish community hires ex-officer who was at the scene of Breonna Taylor killing
(JTA) — The largest Jewish community organization in Louisville, Kentucky is facing criticism for hiring a police officer who was involved in the police killings of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, both in 2020. Josh Judah, a retired lieutenant colonel with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was hired to...
KAKE TV
Crash sends car over a bridge in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - No one was hurt in a crash in northeast Wichita. The call came in just after 2:30 Wednesday morning near 45th and Hillside. Police say two cars were driving east on K-254 and sideswiped each other, causing one of the vehicles to over the bridge and land under the overpass.
WLKY.com
What free shows are included with Kentucky State Fair admission
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair is offering a hefty lineup of free shows for people to take advantage of while visiting. In addition to the animals, exhibits, rides and food, there are about a dozen free shows offered every day. From a Kentucky favorite, Miller's Border Collies,...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman fighting to relaunch syringe exchange program in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A program aimed at reducing disease among drug users might be revived in a southern Indiana community. There are resources available to those battling addiction in Scott County, however there is currently no needle exchange program. When the HIV outbreak hit Austin, Indiana, in 2015,...
Three new practitioners join Hutchinson Primary Care
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three more practitioners have joined the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates, a family practice clinic at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Joining the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates team will be Jessica Knight; Alex Jones; and Corwin Nozari. They will join Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD, who opened the clinic within the hospital in March 2022.
Wave 3
Students can get excused absences for going to KY State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students are invited to Kentucky’s largest classroom, the Kentucky State Fair, to learn about everything from agriculture to history. According to KY Venues Communications, students can take a day off from school and come to the Kentucky State Fair. Going to the fair is a state-wide excused absence.
wdrb.com
'Master P' says Hurricane Katrina experience inspired life of service to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hurricane Katrina made landfall 17 years ago this week, leading the city of Louisville to take in refugees affected by the storm. One of them was entertainment mogul Percy Miller, otherwise known as Master P, who now says he's dedicated to paying it forward. Hurricane Katrina...
UPDATE: 1 runaway teen located, 2nd teen still missing
Riley County Police Department says missing, runaway teen, Alejandra was located on August 19th. Missing, runaway teen, Trinity, who she ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas on August 12, 2022, remains missing. Wamego Police Department had requested assistance on Monday, August 15th in locating missing 15-year old, Trinity.
kentuckytoday.com
COVID numbers begin to improve in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of COVID-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day...
Wichita man convicted of killing woman in apartment parking lot
A 44-year-old Wichita man was convicted Tuesday in the fatal stabbing of a woman that happened back on April 30, 2016.
