Monica Austin Is Performing At The Rhythm City Casino Tomorrow
Our friend Monica Austin is bringing her amazing style, and show to Rhythm City Casino Resort tomorrow, August 25th. You still have time to catch her as she lights up the Rhythm Room stage beginning at 7:30 p.m. If you missed her at the Mississippi Valley Fair, now is the...
Congrats To Davenport Southeast Little League On A Great Season
After an incredible run to the Little League World Series and in the tournament itself, the Little League World Series journey for the kids representing the Midwest, Iowa, Davenport, and the Quad Cities has come to an end. With a loss on Tuesday, the Davenport Southeast Little League team is done playing baseball for the summer. With the end of one heck of a season, we, along with many in the Quad Cities and in Iowa want to tell these kids two things: Congratulations and thank you.
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week
A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
I-74 Bridge Decorative Lights Are Good to Go
That's according to Pete Sambor who is the US Coast Guard's Federal Project Officer for new construction. He got feedback from barge captains and others who use the Mississippi River, to make sure they could safely travel under the bridge. Twenty-six different lighting displays, or configurations, were tested. And Sambor says he received no complaints or reports of problems.
Can You Recognize These Quad Cities Signs From Just One Letter?
Every day, we commute to work, and we commute home. You see things along the way - other cars, other people, and businesses. Can you recognize pieces of iconic Quad Cities signs by one letter? Let's find out. Here's how this works:. Scroll through the letters, and see if you...
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
Rock Island announces Citizen of the Year winners
The City of Rock Island announced the annual Citizen of the Year award winners during the city council meeting on August 22. Awards were given in the categories of business, professional, organization, individual, youth, veteran, honorary citizen (non-resident of Rock Island) and overall citizen of the year. “We obviously have a great city with very […]
Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County
Jebadiah Ralston and Chad Kelly to MaKayla Brock, 427 S. Elm St., Kewanee, $60,000. Brad and Dawn Bryner to Quentin and Breanne Bryner, 10440 IL Hwy 78, Kewanee, $225,000. Deborah VanArsdall, John VanArsdall, Theodore Myhre Jr., Michael Myhre, David Myhre to Paul Collinson, 221 S. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill, $116,000.
City of Fulton City Council met Aug. 8
Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to order 2. Roll Call 3. Pledge of Allegiance 4. Recognition of Volunteers5. Communication from Visitors (Any communication that is NOT on the agenda for consideration) 6. Presentations Jessica... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 23:18. 22:48. How...
$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon
Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
Water main break in Davenport
It’s going to be a damp morning for residents along East 32nd Street in Davenport just east of Brady Street. A water main break and a scanner call about “the road sinking” got first responders on the scene quickly. Our Katrina Rose took this photo and reports that water was bubbling up from both sides […]
Little League World Series Players Were Shoving Cotton On A Black Boys Head
Ok so several members of the Davenport, Iowa, Little League team, who are white. Took stuffing out of their toys and placed it on a Black teammate's head. The officials went to say that there was no ill-intent behind it after the video viral, see the video below.
Vehicles destroyed in Galesburg parking structure fire Sunday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Several vehicles, including a motorcycle, were destroyed in a fire that broke out Sunday night in Galesburg. Galesburg firefighters responded around 9:33 p.m. to the 2700 block of Springer Road and found a parking structure on fire with heavy flames and smoke. They were able to...
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
Bettendorf Middle School implements a new program to welcome students on their first day
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday, students of the Bettendorf Community School District returned back to school. Officials of Bettendorf Middle School implemented a new program for sixth graders first day back. It’s called WEB, meaning ‘where everyone belongs’. Principal Alan Hartley says about 70 eighth grade students volunteered 10 hours...
East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are investigating after a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to Jim’s Domino Lounge, at 1314 13th Street, for a reported shooting, according to a media release. Officers located...
‘No ill-intent.’ Davenport Little League team reacts to viral image
A Davenport Little League team responded after it received backlash on social media after an image went viral. The image/video shows players from Southeast Little League seemingly putting cotton into a Black player’s hair in Williamsport, Pa., during the Little League World Series. Over the weekend, the image received harsh criticism across social media from […]
Officials looking for owner of abandoned dog found dead in kennel in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help finding the owner of an abandoned dog found dead in a kennel in Davenport on Sunday. In a Facebook post, the DNR said the dog had already died by the time an officer found the kennel while on patrol in the area of Concord Street and Wapello Avenue.
Trooper: Suspect driver had gun, ammo, open containers in Bettendorf
A 39-year-old Dayton, Ohio, suspect is in custody after an Iowa State Trooper says he had open alcohol containers, a gun, ammunition and marijuana in his vehicle in Bettendorf. Simeon Israel faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of...
