Moline, IL

US 104.9

Congrats To Davenport Southeast Little League On A Great Season

After an incredible run to the Little League World Series and in the tournament itself, the Little League World Series journey for the kids representing the Midwest, Iowa, Davenport, and the Quad Cities has come to an end. With a loss on Tuesday, the Davenport Southeast Little League team is done playing baseball for the summer. With the end of one heck of a season, we, along with many in the Quad Cities and in Iowa want to tell these kids two things: Congratulations and thank you.
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

I-74 Bridge Decorative Lights Are Good to Go

That's according to Pete Sambor who is the US Coast Guard's Federal Project Officer for new construction. He got feedback from barge captains and others who use the Mississippi River, to make sure they could safely travel under the bridge. Twenty-six different lighting displays, or configurations, were tested. And Sambor says he received no complaints or reports of problems.
BETTENDORF, IA
104.5 KDAT

The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
MAQUOKETA, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Rock Island announces Citizen of the Year winners

The City of Rock Island announced the annual Citizen of the Year award winners during the city council meeting on August 22. Awards were given in the categories of business, professional, organization, individual, youth, veteran, honorary citizen (non-resident of Rock Island) and overall citizen of the year. “We obviously have a great city with very […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County

Jebadiah Ralston and Chad Kelly to MaKayla Brock, 427 S. Elm St., Kewanee, $60,000. Brad and Dawn Bryner to Quentin and Breanne Bryner, 10440 IL Hwy 78, Kewanee, $225,000. Deborah VanArsdall, John VanArsdall, Theodore Myhre Jr., Michael Myhre, David Myhre to Paul Collinson, 221 S. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill, $116,000.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Fulton City Council met Aug. 8

Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to order 2. Roll Call 3. Pledge of Allegiance 4. Recognition of Volunteers5. Communication from Visitors (Any communication that is NOT on the agenda for consideration) 6. Presentations Jessica... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 23:18. 22:48. How...
FULTON, IL
ourquadcities.com

$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon

Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Water main break in Davenport

It’s going to be a damp morning for residents along East 32nd Street in Davenport just east of Brady Street. A water main break and a scanner call about “the road sinking” got first responders on the scene quickly. Our Katrina Rose took this photo and reports that water was bubbling up from both sides […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Vehicles destroyed in Galesburg parking structure fire Sunday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Several vehicles, including a motorcycle, were destroyed in a fire that broke out Sunday night in Galesburg. Galesburg firefighters responded around 9:33 p.m. to the 2700 block of Springer Road and found a parking structure on fire with heavy flames and smoke. They were able to...
GALESBURG, IL
US 104.9

Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors

Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

‘No ill-intent.’ Davenport Little League team reacts to viral image

A Davenport Little League team responded after it received backlash on social media after an image went viral.  The image/video shows players from Southeast Little League seemingly putting cotton into a Black player’s hair in Williamsport, Pa., during the Little League World Series. Over the weekend, the image received harsh criticism across social media from […]
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Trooper: Suspect driver had gun, ammo, open containers in Bettendorf

A 39-year-old Dayton, Ohio, suspect is in custody after an Iowa State Trooper says he had open alcohol containers, a gun, ammunition and marijuana in his vehicle in Bettendorf. Simeon Israel faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of...
BETTENDORF, IA

