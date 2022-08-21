ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

Students at Limestone Walters Community Consolidated School District 316 suspended or expelled two times in a single school year

Pleasant Hill School District 69 in Peoria County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Pleasant Hill School District 69, which teaches 189 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:43. 09:39.

Comments / 0

Community Policy