ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Dam, WI

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
GREEN BAY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Grand opening of the Cowboy Outdoor Theater

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eldorado Music Barn near Osseo is opening a Cowboy Outdoor Theater and is offering a free show. It’s Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. featuring Ben Stillwater with Cyndee Jean and the Stillwater Kids. This is an outdoors show and in the event of...
OSSEO, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Fundraiser started for man who died in Kaukauna workplace accident

KAUKAUNA — An online fundraiser has been launched for an Appleton man killed Aug. 16, 2022 in a workplace accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Thilmany Mill in Kaukauna. Aaron Hobart, 29, leaves behind his wife and 2-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe account launched by his sister-in-law, Katie Meyer. Meyer shared the GoFundMe Saturday to the Appleton Community News Facebook group.
KAUKAUNA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Dam, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Health
Beaver Dam, WI
Society
City
Marshfield, WI
Marshfield, WI
Society
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 22, 2022

James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967. Jim married Nancy (Treu) on...
WAUSAU, WI
dailydodge.com

Franklin “Frank” Berthold Kiekhaefer

Franklin “Frank” Berthold Kiekhaefer Sr, age 89, of Beaver Dam, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully into heaven on August 13, 2022, at his home. Frank was born to Berthold Kiekhaefer and Verna (Schoeffel) Kiekhaefer on November 10, 1932. He was raised on the...
BEAVER DAM, WI
933kwto.com

Marshfield Moves to 4-Day School Week

The Marshfield School District is going to a four day week. Superintendent Mike Henry says the change is being made primarily to help teachers. Students will be in class Tuesday through Friday. Henry says that teachers will use about half of the Monday’s for professional development, and the other half will be days off.
MARSHFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snacks#Mmcbd#Marshfield Medical Center
dailydodge.com

BDHS Golfers Stop Watertown

The Beaver Dam High School girls golf team topped Watertown 216-261 at Old Hickory on Monday. If you have a question about this story or have an idea for a future local sports story, please email Wade Bates at [email protected]
BEAVER DAM, WI
WNCY

Wisconsin Legislators Participate in On-Farm Nutrient Stewardship Field Day

IXONIA, Wis. – Wisconsin legislators, state agency representatives and local officials attended an on-farm field day to learn about sustainable farming practices through the Sustainable 4RWI partnership on August 17. Sustainable 4RWI focuses on the 4R approach to nutrient stewardship – using the right nutrient source, at the right rate, at the right time, in the right place – that allows for the achievement of cropping system goals including enhanced environmental protection, increased farmer profitability and improved sustainability.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailydodge.com

Dodge County Fair Saw Similar Attendance Numbers To 2021

(Beaver Dam) The Dodge County Fair saw strong attendance numbers again this year. There were 46,700 people that walked through the gates during the five-day event at the fairgrounds outside of Beaver Dam. The Fair Association’s Sharon Keil says those numbers are comparable to 2021. Saturday’s attendance did drop...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
TheHorse.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WEAU-TV 13

Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin

TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
DARIEN, WI
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Skeletal Remains Found In Abandoned Wisconsin Church

A man named Matthew Nunez wanted to film himself in an abandoned building in Milwaukee, so by using a ladder he was able to climb up the building and enter through the roof. Now, most people realize they might run into some weird stuff left behind, but a body? Absolutely not. Nunez immediately called the police when he discovered a body in a small bedroom above what used to be the Genesis Missionary Baptist Church many years ago.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin health officials warn of increased overdose risk

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Health departments across Wisconsin are warning residents about an increased risk of overdose from opioid use. Data from the Milwaukee County medical examiner shows from 2018 to 2021, fatal overdoses increased by 68%, from 364 to 613. The West Allis Fire Department sends the first...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
dailydodge.com

Prep Scoreboard – Tuesday 8/23/22

Madison LaFollette GK saves – Devin Glassman – 6 Watertown Goal: Eli Sloan (Garett Harris) – 38’. Randolph won the silver bracket of the Appleton Xavier Tournament. Central Wisconsin Christian started the season going 1-2 at a home quad vs Bonduel, Mayville, and Palmyra Eagle. Match 1:...
BEAVER DAM, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin health systems remind patients of COVID-19 protocols in place

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health systems across south central Wisconsin reminded patients Thursday that COVID-19 safety protocols are still in effect at multiple facilities as conditions continue to evolve. Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health – Meriter, UW Health...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy