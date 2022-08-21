Read full article on original website
MLB
Andy Pettitte's son gets first pro win in combined no-no
Jared Pettitte was just finishing up his post-outing routine when Florida Complex League Marlins manager Luis Dorante Sr. told him the news: Pettitte and three other pitchers had combined on a seven-inning no-hitter of the Astros Blue team in a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Pettitte, who was making a rehab...
MLB
Facing one of the game's most feared hitters, Beeks doesn't blink
ST. PETERSBURG -- Called upon to face the heart of the Angels' order 3 1/2 months ago in Anaheim, lefty reliever Jalen Beeks tried to get a little too creative. He threw two high fastballs to Mike Trout, and Trout hit the second one out of the park. He threw a first-pitch slider to Shohei Ohtani, and the two-way sensation launched it over the wall in left-center.
MLB
Phils put Mets in rearview, get 'right back on track' behind Thor
PHILADELPHIA -- The Mets are gone. Everything felt right again for the Phillies on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. They beat Cincinnati in the series opener, 4-1, to move into a tie with the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot. Noah Syndergaard pitched seven innings in his second consecutive start, which the bullpen needed because it had been pushed to its limit over the weekend against New York. Philadelphia got big hits from the middle of the lineup, which might get Bryce Harper back as early as next Monday in Arizona.
MLB
Crack, crack of the bat: Trout's double contact brings RBI single
ST. PETERSBURG -- Angels superstar Mike Trout picked up his first RBI since returning from his back/rib cage injury on Friday, and it came in an unusual way in a 2-1 loss to the Rays on Monday. Trout dropped in what appeared to be a routine bloop single in the...
MLB
Cessa hoping to prove himself in future starts
PHILADELPHIA -- Monday's series opener vs. the Phillies wasn't meant to be a bullpen day for the Reds' pitching staff, per se. Yes, Luis Cessa has been a reliever most of his career and for all of this season -- except for one game when he was used as an opener. But amid roster moves over the weekend, Cessa was inserted into the rotation, and manager David Bell hoped the right-hander could have some quick innings and potentially stretch himself a little against Philadelphia.
MLB
Crew 1st to shut out Dodgers in LA in 2022
LOS ANGELES -- Brewers fans probably can’t spell Strzelecki, as in Peter Strzelecki, a former undrafted free agent who has never been in a Major League Spring Training camp. But he’s in the big leagues this year, pitching big innings for a team trying to hang on in a postseason chase.
MLB
Confidence soaring for emerging Cabrera
OAKLAND -- Edward Cabrera had one goal in mind as he took the mound for Monday's series opener at the Coliseum: Finish the game. The 24-year-old right-hander almost got his wish as he dominated the A's lineup, retiring 14 straight batters to end his night with eight sterling innings in the series opener. Once he got back in the dugout, Cabrera was pleading his case, trying to be granted the chance to go back out for the ninth.
MLB
Cubs excited about mix of vets, homegrown arms in rotation
CHICAGO -- Inside Wrigley Field's interview room Monday afternoon, Cubs manager David Ross revealed that pitching prospect Javier Assad would be coming up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday and making his Major League debut against the Cardinals. A few minutes later, veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks took a seat in the...
MLB
K of Pujols just one of Cubs rookie Assad's thrills
CHICAGO -- Cubs rookie Javier Assad smiled when Albert Pujols' name came up in his first career press conference at Wrigley Field. Pujols is on a path to baseball's Hall of Fame, but Assad can now remember the slugger as the first player he struck out in the Major Leagues.
MLB
The future of Miami baseball is here
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The MLB Draft is a chance for organizations to replenish their farm system with an eye toward the future. According to Marlins senior...
MLB
The 'math' behind Rays' rotation strategy
This story was excerpted from Adam Berry’s Rays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Luis Patiño came up last Thursday and delivered a great start to beat the Royals, his performance showed he still has the dominant stuff to make an impact down the stretch. And plugging him in for a night helped the rest of Tampa Bay’s rotation by providing an extra day of rest during this stretch of 17 consecutive games without an off-day.
MLB
'Bring him up': Phils win again as Harper homers twice in rehab
PHILADELPHIA -- Seventy miles north of Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper homered in his first and fifth plate appearances in his first rehab game with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. It was his first look at live pitching in almost two months. It was a great sign. It was...
MLB
Hahn says Sox are 'fully capable' of winning division
CHICAGO -- The White Sox arrived in Baltimore on Monday night for a three-game series with a 62-60 record, sitting three games behind the Guardians in the American League Central with exactly 40 to play. Despite amassing a 27-21 mark since the start of July, the White Sox arguably have...
MLB
Tatis apologizes to Padres, fans: 'No excuses'
SAN DIEGO -- Fernando Tatis Jr. addressed reporters on Tuesday afternoon, taking a contrite tone as he spoke publicly for the first time since he was suspended for testing positive for a banned substance. "I would like to start today just by saying how truly sorry I am," said Tatis,...
MLB
Big piece of Royals' future has arrived
KANSAS CITY -- The first day Drew Waters joined the Royals’ organization, a day after Kansas City acquired him and two other Minor Leaguers from the Braves for this year’s No. 35 overall pick in the MLB Draft, he sat down with Royals hitting coordinator Drew Saylor and the hitting coaches with Triple-A Omaha.
MLB
'Older and wiser' Verlander eyes big picture, exits despite no-no bid
HOUSTON -- Maybe 10 years ago, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander wouldn’t have been so willing to pump the brakes. But age and experience can change your perspective, especially when you’re coming off Tommy John surgery, are the front-runner for the American League Cy Young Award and have your team atop the AL standings.
MLB
In return to Houston, Correa remembers 'all the great moments'
HOUSTON -- Carlos Correa was introduced before the crowd at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, getting the kind of roaring standing ovation you’d expect from a local hero. Correa, as usual, soaked up the moment, flashed his bright smile and joined with the fans in reliving some of his greatest memories of playing with the Astros being shown during a video tribute on the big screen.
MLB
Back in familiar environs, Norris out to find results in 'pen
DETROIT -- The locker that Daniel Norris currently uses at Comerica Park is one down from the spot he held for years. The pour-over coffee maker that made him a popular member of the pitching staff is believed to be in storage somewhere in the ballpark, but no one has dug it out.
MLB
Dodgers get to Burnes early in rout of Brewers
LOS ANGELES -- At the All-Star break, MLB.com staff voted Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara as the favorite for the 2022 National League Cy Young Award. They picked Corbin Burnes, who started for the Brewers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, as the runner-up. Just as the Dodgers did vs. Alcantara on Sunday, they piled on against Burnes, tagging him for seven runs on six hits and two walks in a 10-1 victory. The effort raised the right-hander’s ERA from 2.48 to 2.84.
MLB
Easy outs at bottom of the order? Not in this Braves lineup
PITTSBURGH -- Facing Ronald Acuña Jr., Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley to begin a game can be intimidating for any pitcher. But the numbers show it’s quite dangerous to also face anybody the Braves have placed in the final three spots of their lineup this year. Max Fried...
