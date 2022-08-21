Penn State men’s basketball may finally be turning things around. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry has locked up one of the biggest recruits in the program’s history. Four-star forward Carey Booth announced his verbal commitment to play for Shrewsberry and his rejuvenated Nittany Lions when doing a live stream with 247Sports on Wednesday. His commitment comes on the same day that Penn State was a finalist for recruit Deshawn Harris-Smith, but he committed to Big Ten rival Maryland. Booth is the second-highest-rated recruit in Penn State’s history, according to 247Sports. He joins guards Braeden Shrewsberry and Logan Imes as the headlining trio for Penn State...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO