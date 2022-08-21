ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Dawg Thread: August 24, 2022

Video/Transcript: AD Mitchell and Tate Ratledge Interviews – August 23, 2022. “In the Clemson game, I was a young freshman. Now, I am going into the second year in the offense, and I am getting more comfortable. I just recognize the signals now. I’m able to process quicker than I was last year.”
Loran Smith: Georgia’s Night Game History

When you are young, night football is fun, but when you get to be long in the tooth, you prefer afternoon football so that the hassles that accompany night games, such as traffic and a delayed bedtime hour, don’t ruin your weekend. Night games, nonetheless, will always enjoy priority....
