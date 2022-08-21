Read full article on original website
Vanessa Bryant wins lawsuit against Los Angeles County over invasion of privacy, awarded $16 million
A Los Angeles jury sided with Vanessa Bryant in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County over privacy claims after she alleged that pictures of the crash scene were shared among county officials, and ruled that the county must pay her $16 million. Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester sued Los Angeles...
Headlines: 34 Cars Seized, 40 Arrested In ‘Street Takeovers;’ Happy Kobe Day!
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A two-day crackdown on street racing in L.A. resulted in 40 arrests and the seizure and impounding of 34...
SFGate
Kardashians Among L.A.’s Worst Water Wasters, Using 333,000 Gallons Over County Limit in June
Kim, the planet is dying — so maybe it’s time to pull back on watering your lawn, take shorter baths and follow Los Angeles County’s rules on water usage during yet another year of drought in Southern California. Kim Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe, were revealed...
Kitson Los Angeles store bans face covering indoors, cites crime risks
Face coverings are not required at indoor retail establishments in Los Angeles County, though health officials strongly recommend them due to COVID-19, but one Beverlywood-area retailer has banned masks altogether.
Justin Timberlake set to perform at Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala with Chris Pine and father Robert teaming up to serve as co-hosts
Justin Timberlake will perform at the upcoming Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala that will be co-hosted by Chris Pine and his father Robert Pine. Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) announced their participation on Tuesday ahead of the biennial gala that will take place on October 8 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Fast & Furious 10 Filming Protested in LA as Locals Say Series Has Ruined Neighborhood
Universal StudiosIllegal street racing continues to be a problem in L.A., and some residents blame Universal Studios.
7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery
As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
Santa Clarita Radio
Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita
Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
Comedian Gives Advice to Celebs Before They Get 'Canceled' Over Drought
Some of LA's biggest stars were named for using excessive amounts of water at their homes, despite the ongoing drought crisis
biztoc.com
Californian agency names celebrities on water waste list to highlight drought crisis
Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
celebsbar.com
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
Paradise Dynasty Replacing Din Tai Fung in The Americana at Brand
The restaurant will feature space for a smaller outpost of Le Shrimp Noodle Bar
Northern LA County leads area in fentanyl-related overdoses
Crystal Anzalone's son, Nicholas, was only 19 years old when he died from a fentanyl overdose in Santa Clarita a year ago. "He was just genuine and he had a great heart," said Crystal Anzalone. "God, I miss him so much."Anzalone's son joins an alarming number of young people dying from fentanyl."He started taking fentanyl medicine that is toxic," she said. "I revived him 9 times and I don't even know CPR."Officials gathered in Santa Clarita to warn people about the lethal effects of fentanyl disguised as prescription pills, after authorities reported northern Los Angeles county leads the area in fentanyl-related...
orangecountytribune.com
Good news on COVID front
The news was almost all good on the coronavirus front for Orange County in Tuesday’s report. According to the county health care agency, the latest tally of confirmed new cases – over four days – was 1,950, which averaged to 487.5 (rounded to 488) per day. That’s...
The Incredible ‘Black Restaurant Week’ Is Back In Los Angeles For A Fourth Year
Starting August 18 through August 28, from restaurants to food trucks, Black Restaurant Week is highlighting black-owned eats around Los Angeles. This movement was created by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson in 2016 to celebrate African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine across the United States. “Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products,” states Black Restaurant Week on their site. “This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.” Of course, this movement is more than just a week. The goal of this campaign is to highlight restaurants and businesses for Angelenos to support year-round. Whether you’re looking for a coffee spot, dessert, BBQ, soul food, Caribbean food―you have choices! So come hungry, and get ready to dine on some delicious food.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Our Children Are Being Deceived To Death’: Santa Clarita Officials Educate Public On Dangers Of Fentanyl
A surge in fentanyl deaths across the nation has taken the lives of Santa Clarita Valley youth in recent months, prompting a press conference hosted by Action Drug Rehab, accompanied by Federal, County, and local leaders on Monday. The press conference took place just one day after National Fentanyl Awareness...
Jalopnik
LAPD Keeps Its Word, Makes 40 Arrests and Impounds 34 Cars in Street Takeover Sting
Just a few days after announcing the consequences of participating in street takeovers, the LAPD has come and did exactly what it said it was going to do. KTLA reports that the department took part in a street takeover crackdown that resulted in numerous citations, arrests, and vehicle impounds. A...
laschoolreport.com
Four things Carvalho learned from following chronically absent students
After half of Los Angeles Unified students were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted in April he would personally take on 30 chronically absent students to better understand the issue. In an interview earlier this month with LA School Report, Carvalho said he was able...
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
