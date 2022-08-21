ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA
Daily Mail

Justin Timberlake set to perform at Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala with Chris Pine and father Robert teaming up to serve as co-hosts

Justin Timberlake will perform at the upcoming Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala that will be co-hosted by Chris Pine and his father Robert Pine. Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) announced their participation on Tuesday ahead of the biennial gala that will take place on October 8 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery

As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita

Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Northern LA County leads area in fentanyl-related overdoses

Crystal Anzalone's son, Nicholas, was only 19 years old when he died from a fentanyl overdose in Santa Clarita a year ago. "He was just genuine and he had a great heart," said Crystal Anzalone. "God, I miss him so much."Anzalone's son joins an alarming number of young people dying from fentanyl."He started taking fentanyl medicine that is toxic," she said. "I revived him 9 times and I don't even know CPR."Officials gathered in Santa Clarita to warn people about the lethal effects of fentanyl disguised as prescription pills, after authorities reported northern Los Angeles county leads the area in fentanyl-related...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Good news on COVID front

The news was almost all good on the coronavirus front for Orange County in Tuesday’s report. According to the county health care agency, the latest tally of confirmed new cases – over four days – was 1,950, which averaged to 487.5 (rounded to 488) per day. That’s...
Secret LA

The Incredible ‘Black Restaurant Week’ Is Back In Los Angeles For A Fourth Year

Starting August 18 through August 28, from restaurants to food trucks, Black Restaurant Week is highlighting black-owned eats around Los Angeles. This movement was created by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson in 2016 to celebrate African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine across the United States. “Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products,” states Black Restaurant Week on their site. “This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.” Of course, this movement is more than just a week. The goal of this campaign is to highlight restaurants and businesses for Angelenos to support year-round. Whether you’re looking for a coffee spot, dessert, BBQ, soul food, Caribbean food―you have choices! So come hungry, and get ready to dine on some delicious food.
LOS ANGELES, CA
laschoolreport.com

Four things Carvalho learned from following chronically absent students

After half of Los Angeles Unified students were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted in April he would personally take on 30 chronically absent students to better understand the issue. In an interview earlier this month with LA School Report, Carvalho said he was able...
LOS ANGELES, CA

