Georgia State

OK! Magazine

Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance

Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
SheKnows

How Mindy Kaling's 'The Mindy Project' Ushered In a New Era of Anti-Heroines

Junk food-loving, politically incorrect, and fashion-forward Indian-American doctor Mindy Lahiri has a twin milestone coming up: ten years since the show created by her portrayer, Mindy Kaling, The Mindy Project, premiered — and five years since it went off the air. When the show dropped on Fox (and was later picked up by Hulu) in September 2012, it was a daring move for the network that was at that time known for white and male-skewing content like The Simpsons, American Idol, and Glee. Within a broader TV landscape, what was known as “prestige TV” was leaning hard into its exaltation of...
