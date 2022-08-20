Read full article on original website
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst residents speak out on student rental woes
AMHERST — Around 8,000 undergraduate students, or more than one in three who attend the University of Massachusetts, will not be living in dormitories this fall. For some Amherst residents who have seen an influx of college students into their neighborhoods, the town and UMass have to do more to prevent negative impacts from these rental properties.
spectrumnews1.com
Ahead of fall and winter seasons, COVID-19 still a concern for some educators in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - The school year will be very different this year for former North High teacher Melissa Verdier. "I think the first day of school might be a bit tough for me," Verdier said. "It's going to be the first time in 20 years that I'm not in front of students."
Music licensing group ASCAP sues Northampton’s Iron Horse Entertainment, claiming royalties for Calvin Theatre performances went unpaid
A leading nationwide representative of working songwriters and musicians has filed a lawsuit against the Northampton-based Iron Horse Entertainment Group, claiming the company’s Calvin Theatre owes money meant for royalty fees for the artists whose songs were played at the venue. The lawsuit, filed Monday in a federal court...
amherstbulletin.com
Potentially fatal beech tree disease discovered in several WMass communities
AMHERST — An emerging disease that is known to weaken and contribute to the decline of beech trees has been confirmed in some trees in Amherst and other communities in Hampshire and Franklin counties. The malady, beech leaf disease, causes damage to a tree’s leaves, leading to reduced vigor...
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
iBerkshires.com
Black Star Tattoo Studio Continues Historical Legacy in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — There is a piece of tattooing history right here in Pittsfield. The body art practice was made legal in 2000 after Stephan "Lefty" Lanphear won a lawsuit against the state that found its 40-plus year ban on tattooing unconstitutional. "I got into tattooing and I wanted...
amherstbulletin.com
Best Bites: Eat up Shelburne Falls
The hamlet of Shelburne Falls, cradled in the gently rolling foothills of the Berkshires, is a rustic spill of 1800s mill buildings and even older wooden barns along an elbow bend of the Deerfield River. It’s my favorite easy day trip or overnight getaway from the Five Colleges area, just over a half-hour’s drive from Northampton or Amherst.
Southwick’s South Pond Beach will stay closed for rest of season
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Town Beach at South Pond will remain closed for the rest of the year as E. coli levels in the nearby waters remain high. The Southwick Health Department said that the most recent tests of E. coli in South Pond this week found levels still too high to reopen the beach. The beach has been closed since Aug. 4, when Health Director Alex White conducted tests that returned with levels at 407 bacterial cultures per 100 ml of water. The legal limit for wading beaches in Massachusetts is 235 cultures per 100 ml.
Free rugs for teachers in Agawam Monday
Teachers looking to save money as they redecorate their rooms for the year, can visit an Agawam business for a free rug Monday.
Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight
One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
westernmassnews.com
Afternoon storms leave damage in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the storms may be over, some will be cleaning up the mess for days. “It felt like just ten minutes of chaos and then it was done,” said Savannah Gates of South Hadley. Storms rolled through western Massachusetts on Tuesday and left quite...
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
Springfield area survey finds formerly incarcerated residents struggling to find housing, employment
A new local survey is shedding light on the challenges people face when they're going from jail to a job.
thereminder.com
New after-hours lounge arrives at Northampton’s Cafe Balagan
NORTHAMPTON – Cafe Balagan, the Main Street coffee shop located downtown, recently introduced a new after-hours concept to their business. Open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday, the cafe – which is mainly operated by Gil Sasson – will transform into an evening lounge, playing vibey music, pouring wine and beer, and serving “light bites” and charcuterie boards, in addition to its full daytime menu.
Drought disaster declared; Massachusetts’ second largest city urges indoor water limits
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal officials have declared a drought-related disaster in Rhode Island while New England’s second-largest city is restricting outdoor water use as the drought in the Northeast worsens. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Monday declared all five of the state’s counties as “primary...
Westfield Fair provides family fun (photos)
WESTFIELD – The 94th Westfield Fair kicked off Friday evening and will continue through Sunday Aug. 21. Hundreds of visitors enjoyed farm demonstrations, oxen pulls, tractor pulls, a sheep and dairy cow competition and more. A demolition derby with Sky Fire Productions was also scheduled for Saturday evening.
New England Dermatology Center to pay $300K fine; confidential patient information tossed into open trash bin
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield-based dermatology clinic agreed to pay a $300,640 fine to close a federal investigation into improper care of medical information after it admitted to throwing empty specimen bottles that identified patients into a public trash bin, officials said. The Office for Civil Rights for the U.S...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester and Franklin counties
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of four Massachusetts counties until 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according the National Weather Service, including Worcester, Hampshire, Hampden and Franklin counties. The weather agency warned that winds could reach an excess of 60 miles-per-hour and quarter-sized hail could fall. A Doppler radar...
Caribbean heritage celebrated in Springfield with parade, festival (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — Mother Nature may have provided the heat on Saturday, but the Springfield Carnival Association and Caribbean American African Association Social Club turned it up a notch with their annual parade and festival. The parade celebrating Caribbean American heritage began at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School on Catherine...
Car crashed into pole on Rt. 20 in West Springfield
Drivers were detoured off a section of Route 20 in West Springfield during the morning commute Wednesday, due to a single-car crash.
