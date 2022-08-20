ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

amherstbulletin.com

Amherst residents speak out on student rental woes

AMHERST — Around 8,000 undergraduate students, or more than one in three who attend the University of Massachusetts, will not be living in dormitories this fall. For some Amherst residents who have seen an influx of college students into their neighborhoods, the town and UMass have to do more to prevent negative impacts from these rental properties.
MassLive.com

Music licensing group ASCAP sues Northampton’s Iron Horse Entertainment, claiming royalties for Calvin Theatre performances went unpaid

A leading nationwide representative of working songwriters and musicians has filed a lawsuit against the Northampton-based Iron Horse Entertainment Group, claiming the company’s Calvin Theatre owes money meant for royalty fees for the artists whose songs were played at the venue. The lawsuit, filed Monday in a federal court...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Potentially fatal beech tree disease discovered in several WMass communities

AMHERST — An emerging disease that is known to weaken and contribute to the decline of beech trees has been confirmed in some trees in Amherst and other communities in Hampshire and Franklin counties. The malady, beech leaf disease, causes damage to a tree’s leaves, leading to reduced vigor...
WSBS

Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)

Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Black Star Tattoo Studio Continues Historical Legacy in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — There is a piece of tattooing history right here in Pittsfield. The body art practice was made legal in 2000 after Stephan "Lefty" Lanphear won a lawsuit against the state that found its 40-plus year ban on tattooing unconstitutional. "I got into tattooing and I wanted...
PITTSFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Best Bites: Eat up Shelburne Falls

The hamlet of Shelburne Falls, cradled in the gently rolling foothills of the Berkshires, is a rustic spill of 1800s mill buildings and even older wooden barns along an elbow bend of the Deerfield River. It’s my favorite easy day trip or overnight getaway from the Five Colleges area, just over a half-hour’s drive from Northampton or Amherst.
SHELBURNE FALLS, MA
MassLive.com

Southwick’s South Pond Beach will stay closed for rest of season

SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Town Beach at South Pond will remain closed for the rest of the year as E. coli levels in the nearby waters remain high. The Southwick Health Department said that the most recent tests of E. coli in South Pond this week found levels still too high to reopen the beach. The beach has been closed since Aug. 4, when Health Director Alex White conducted tests that returned with levels at 407 bacterial cultures per 100 ml of water. The legal limit for wading beaches in Massachusetts is 235 cultures per 100 ml.
SOUTHWICK, MA
WSBS

Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight

One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Afternoon storms leave damage in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the storms may be over, some will be cleaning up the mess for days. “It felt like just ten minutes of chaos and then it was done,” said Savannah Gates of South Hadley. Storms rolled through western Massachusetts on Tuesday and left quite...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
thereminder.com

New after-hours lounge arrives at Northampton’s Cafe Balagan

NORTHAMPTON – Cafe Balagan, the Main Street coffee shop located downtown, recently introduced a new after-hours concept to their business. Open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday, the cafe – which is mainly operated by Gil Sasson – will transform into an evening lounge, playing vibey music, pouring wine and beer, and serving “light bites” and charcuterie boards, in addition to its full daytime menu.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Fair provides family fun (photos)

WESTFIELD – The 94th Westfield Fair kicked off Friday evening and will continue through Sunday Aug. 21. Hundreds of visitors enjoyed farm demonstrations, oxen pulls, tractor pulls, a sheep and dairy cow competition and more. A demolition derby with Sky Fire Productions was also scheduled for Saturday evening.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester and Franklin counties

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of four Massachusetts counties until 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according the National Weather Service, including Worcester, Hampshire, Hampden and Franklin counties. The weather agency warned that winds could reach an excess of 60 miles-per-hour and quarter-sized hail could fall. A Doppler radar...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA

