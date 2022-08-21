Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Vastie Williams
MACON — Vastie Williams, 89, died Aug. 22, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Macon.
Commercial Dispatch
Dorothy Otts
GUIN, Ala. — Dorothy Jean Otts, 79, died Aug. 20, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Somerville, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Otts Funeral Home, with Raleigh East officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Terry Andrews
ABERDEEN — Terry D. Andrews, 67, died Aug. 20, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services are at 11 a.m. today, at Egger Cemetery, with Ron Norvell officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Andrews was born July 28, 1955,...
Commercial Dispatch
Belinda Wenzel
WINFIELD, Ala. — Belinda “Bell” Wenzel, 47, died Aug. 18, 2022, at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Monday, at Otts Funeral Home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Wenzel was born Oct. 17, 1974,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
Sites & Bites: North Mississippi has a lot to offer, including creative cuisine
Finishing up my list of some — note the keyword some — of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
Commercial Dispatch
County wrestling with retention, pay, inflation
Lowndes County is like any other employer, Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston told the Rotary Club of Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. It’s struggling to find people to fill vacant positions and feeling the bite of higher prices for just about everything. Those struggles are especially relevant now, as...
Commercial Dispatch
West Point buries pandemic-themed time capsule
WEST POINT — The rain didn’t stop the people of West Point from coming out and burying small tokens of their history in a time capsule Monday at City Hall. The time capsule is COVID-19 themed and the goal is to show what life was like in West Point during the pandemic. It is set to be opened in 50 years — on Aug. 22, 2072.
Commercial Dispatch
Education: ICC band consists of 12 local students
The 2022-23 Itawamba Community College All-American Band includes 19 members from the Golden Triangle and surrounding areas. Wylain Bailey, Camille Butts, Leah Dawkins, Tia Fisher, Z’Kiya Flimmons, Nakedra Gatlin, Jacob Goodman, Anna Hogan, Jeremiah Jethroe, D.J. Sloan and Elizabeth Whittington are from Columbus. Tykez Daniels is from Starkville. You...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: After productive Mississippi State career, Wayne Madkin is still winning
STARKVILLE — A few years ago, quite a few it seems, I was flipping channels. If I see four or five people around a desk talking on ESPN, I usually will keep flipping toward MeTV. This time I saw a graphic of Mississippi with text that illustrated the winningest...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi man gets 45 years in death of 6-year-old boy
TUPELO — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Sunday to the 2019 death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son. Joshua Lewis Oakley, 31, of Tupelo, was going to face the possibility of the death penalty in a capital murder trial that was set to begin Monday. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported Oakley agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charges of second-degree murder and child neglect after a witness came forward Saturday with additional information against him in the death of Camden Blair.
Commercial Dispatch
DNA links same suspect to two West Point cold cases
WEST POINT — Amber Quick quietly stood at the front of the small courtroom inside the West Point Police Department on Monday afternoon as detectives announced they had a breakthrough in her 2003 rape case. When asked if she would like to speak, Quick only had one thing to...
Commercial Dispatch
Chris Jans updates Starkville Rotary Club on Mississippi State men’s basketball schedule, adjusting to new job
STARKVILLE — Chris Jans can’t help but be honest when other coaches ask him about Jans’ first few months at Mississippi State. “‘Man, I’m not going to lie to you, it’s just been hard,’” Jans typically replies. “‘All you do is recruit.’”
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Musings: Two-point conversions show difference between Rams, Bulldogs
All told, Columbus Christian Academy scored four touchdowns to Christian Collegiate Academy’s eight in Friday’s season opener in Steens. But it was what the Rams and Bulldogs each did after reaching the end zone that helped Christian Collegiate pad its lead en route to a 62-24 win. The...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer player Alivia Buxton named SEC freshman of the week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After the first week of her collegiate career, Alivia Buxton has been named the Southeastern Conference freshman of the week, the league announced Monday. Buxton led the charge at FIU on Sunday, netting a team-leading two goals off her only two shots of the match. The Fredericktown, Missouri, native’s first goal as a Bulldog came in the 21st minute, finding the back of the net after an errant FIU pass inside their own box. Her second of the day was recorded in the 60th minute, converting off a cross that was sent in from the left side of the box.
Commercial Dispatch
IHL releases annual data on post-tenure review following policy changes
Mississippi State University put faculty on post-tenure review at the highest rate during the 2021-22 school year, according to data released at a meeting of the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees. Post-tenure review is a kind of periodic evaluation that “goes beyond” typical evaluations by creating a pathway...
Comments / 0