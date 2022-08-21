ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Dispatch

Vastie Williams

MACON — Vastie Williams, 89, died Aug. 22, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Macon.
MACON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Terry Andrews

ABERDEEN — Terry D. Andrews, 67, died Aug. 20, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services are at 11 a.m. today, at Egger Cemetery, with Ron Norvell officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Andrews was born July 28, 1955,...
ABERDEEN, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Belinda Wenzel

WINFIELD, Ala. — Belinda “Bell” Wenzel, 47, died Aug. 18, 2022, at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Monday, at Otts Funeral Home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Wenzel was born Oct. 17, 1974,...
WINFIELD, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Sites & Bites: North Mississippi has a lot to offer, including creative cuisine

Finishing up my list of some — note the keyword some — of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
Commercial Dispatch

Taft Handy

COLUMBUS — Taft Handy, 81, died Aug. 10, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr....
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

West Point buries pandemic-themed time capsule

WEST POINT — The rain didn’t stop the people of West Point from coming out and burying small tokens of their history in a time capsule Monday at City Hall. The time capsule is COVID-19 themed and the goal is to show what life was like in West Point during the pandemic. It is set to be opened in 50 years — on Aug. 22, 2072.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

County wrestling with retention, pay, inflation

Lowndes County is like any other employer, Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston told the Rotary Club of Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. It’s struggling to find people to fill vacant positions and feeling the bite of higher prices for just about everything. Those struggles are especially relevant now, as...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Tupelo’s The Twisted Whisker is where cat lovers can gather

On a honeymoon trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee, a few years ago, Marcie Harper and her husband, Connor, came upon a cat cafe. Her expectations raised and curiosity peaked, she was eager to take a look. “We passed a sign that said ‘30 cats inside’ in all caps and an arrow,...
TUPELO, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Smith
Commercial Dispatch

DNA links same suspect to two West Point cold cases

WEST POINT — Amber Quick quietly stood at the front of the small courtroom inside the West Point Police Department on Monday afternoon as detectives announced they had a breakthrough in her 2003 rape case. When asked if she would like to speak, Quick only had one thing to...
WEST POINT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Triangle

Comments / 0

Community Policy