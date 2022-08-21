Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Mexican Journalist Killed as Media Death Toll Jumps
ACAPULCO, Mexico (Reuters) - A Mexican journalist was shot to death in his car Monday in the Pacific coastal state of Guerrero, authorities said, amid the bloodiest year on record for Mexican media workers. Columnist Fredid "Fredy" Roman was ambushed Monday afternoon in the city of Chilpancingo by armed attackers...
US News and World Report
Mexico President Chides Israel for 'Protecting' Ex-Official Accused in Missing Students Case
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday rebuked Israel's government for what he called its protection of a top former official wanted in Mexico on accusations he manipulated a probe into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students. Mexico last year urged Israel to facilitate the...
US News and World Report
Russia Detains Two Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Workers for Handing Ukraine Information
(Reuters) -Two employees of Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have been detained for passing information to Ukrainian authorities, Russia's National Guard said on Wednesday. The National Guard said it had prevented what it called "illegal actions" that threatened the plant's security, and arrested the two staff, who it said had...
US News and World Report
Northern Part of Damaged Beirut Grain Silos Collapses - Media
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The northern section of the grain silos damaged two years ago by a blast at the Beirut port collapsed early on Tuesday after warnings the structure was leaning too far to stay up. The crash sent a cloud of brown-grey dust billowing over the waterfront, the LBCI...
US News and World Report
Kenya's Odinga Challenges Election Result 'Criminality' in Court
NAIROBI (Reuters) -Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday challenged Kenya's presidential election results in the Supreme Court and alleged the tally had involved "criminality", sharpening a political contest gripping East Africa's powerhouse. In the petition, Odinga asks the court to nullify the vote's outcome on several grounds, including a...
US News and World Report
Colombia Will Guarantee Asylum, Petro Says, After Venezuela Urges Extradition
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia will guarantee the right to asylum and refuge, President Gustavo Petro said late on Monday, after a high-ranking Venezuelan lawmaker urged the extradition of his party's political opposition from Colombia. The South American neighbors have begun the process of normalizing their relations since the inauguration of...
Ten years on, first full report records Syrian regime’s massacre at Daraya
Investigation into attacks by Bashar al-Assad’s forces that left 700 people dead could help bring justice for victims
Rohingya crisis: plight of Myanmar’s displaced people explained in 30 seconds
One million Rohingya remain in Bangladeshi refugee camps and the persecuted group has little hope of returning to Myanmar
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov Condemns Israeli Missile Strikes on Syria
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday condemned Israeli missile attacks against Syria, in comments that underline a chill in once-warm Russian-Israel relations. Lavrov was speaking at a joint news conference alongside his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad. Russia is a key backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad...
US News and World Report
Colombia Will Not Extradite Criminals Who Fulfill Deals With Gov't -Petro
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Wednesday that drug traffickers who comply with government surrender conditions and exit the trade will not be extradited to face charges abroad. Petro, who was sworn in this month on promises to bring "total peace" to Colombia, said his government is...
US News and World Report
Almost 9,000 Ukrainian Military Killed in War With Russia -Armed Forces Chief
KYIV (Reuters) - Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in the war with Russia, the head of Ukraine's armed forces said on Monday. The toll given by General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi appeared to be the first provided by Ukraine's military top brass since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. Zaluzhnyi,...
US News and World Report
Israel: Nuclear Deal Would Give Iran $100 Billion to Destabilise Region
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A new nuclear deal between world powers and Iran would allow other nations to avoid sanctions and give Teheran $100 billion a year to destabilise the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Wednesday. The United States aims to respond soon to a draft accord...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Forest Fires Could Worsen in European Russia, Far East
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday there was a risk that forest fires could worsen in both the European part of Russia and in its far east. Speaking during a televised meeting with officials to discuss forest fires, Putin said: "Risks of deterioration of the situation remain not only in the European part of the country, but also in certain regions of the far east, where the fire situation is traditionally difficult".
US News and World Report
Lapid to Macron: Israel Not Bound by Iran Deal
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel objects to a return to the Iran nuclear deal and if one is reached, will not be bound by it, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, according to a statement from the Israeli leader's office. "The prime minister made clear to...
US News and World Report
Exclusive: Iran Has Dropped Some Demands for Nuclear Deal - U.S. Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran has dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting a deal to rein in Tehran's nuclear program, including its insistence that international inspectors close some probes of its atomic program, bringing the possibility of an agreement closer, a senior U.S. official told Reuters on Monday. The...
US News and World Report
U.S. Embassy Issues New Security Alert for Ukraine, Urges U.S. Citizens to Leave
KYIV (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, warning of an increased possibility of Russian military strikes on Ukraine in the coming days around Ukrainian independence day, has again urged U.S. citizens to leave if they can. "The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to...
US News and World Report
Iran Reviews U.S. Response to EU Nuclear Text for Revival of 2015 Pact
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has received Washington's response to an EU-drafted final offer for saving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, Iran's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, giving no firm indication of how close they are to narrowing remaining gaps. After 16 months of fitful, indirect U.S.-Iran talks, with EU...
US News and World Report
U.N. Warns Over Libya Threats
TUNIS (Reuters) - The United Nations Libya mission said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned by what it called an ongoing mobilisation of forces and threats to use force to resolve the country's political crisis. Libya has been enmeshed in a stalemate for months after the eastern-based parliament swore in...
US News and World Report
Taliban Impose 'Harsh' Limits on Afghans' Religious Freedom -U.S. Panel
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Conditions for religious freedom in Afghanistan have "drastically deteriorated" since the Taliban seized power last year as the last U.S.-led foreign troops pulled out after 20 years of war, a bipartisan U.S. commission said on Tuesday. The Sunni Muslim extremists' "harsh enforcement" of their hardline version of...
US News and World Report
Mexico President Sidesteps Calls to Probe Predecessor Over Missing Students
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday deflected calls to investigate his predecessor over the 2014 disappearance of 43 student teachers, after officials arrested a top official in the prior administration over the crime. Mexican officials on Friday arrested Jesus Murillo, the former attorney general of...
