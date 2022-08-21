Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date: Is It Release in Next Year?

After the release of Stranger Things season four volume two on Netflix just a few weeks ago, it is only natural that we are already looking forward to future episodes of the critically acclaimed science fiction thriller. Fans are now hoping that it won’t be too much longer before season five is available to view on Netflix. Volumes one and two were released in May and July, respectively.

After the show’s creators revealed that the fifth series of Stranger Things will absolutely happen, but that it will regrettably be the last, there has already been a significant amount of speculation over what might take place in the season’s fifth installment. The following is everything that we currently know about the fifth season…

Stranger Things Season 5 Cast

For the upcoming fifth season of Stranger Things, we anticipate seeing all of our favorite cast members, including Michael, Dustin, and Eleven. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Sadie Sink (Max), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Joe Keery (Steve), Priah Ferguson (Erica) and Winona Ryder (Joyce).

Fans are also holding out hope that some of the new characters introduced in season four, such as Eduardo Franco’s Argyle, will return (but maybe not Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna.) In addition, a great number of new characters joined the ensemble for the fourth season, therefore it is reasonable to anticipate that the same thing will occur for the fifth season.

Story of Stranger Things Season 5

The Hawkins gang’s ultimate journey will likely be followed in Stranger Things 5 as they collaborate to solve their biggest mystery to date: how to finally vanquish Vecna. The Duffer Brothers already disclosed to TV Line that a time jump will occur.

They also revealed to Collider that the final season’s setting would predominantly be Hawkins and the Upside Down, rather than Russia, California, and Indiana. The brothers have also stated in numerous interviews that the primary goal of Season 5 will be to debunk the Upside-Down narrative and finally address concerns that have persisted since Season 1.

The Duffer Brothers have also made it clear that while they don’t know exactly how this final season will pan out, they do know how it will finish.

While much of Season 5 is actually very fuzzy, the last 30 minutes of it are pretty distinct in our minds, as Ross stated, “it’s like that lighthouse blinking in the distance.” So, if we can make the voyage enjoyable, I think we’ll have a satisfying conclusion.

There will never be a solution that pleases everyone, but it should seem correct for this story.” The creative team previously revealed to The Wrap that senior Netflix executives sobbed openly after hearing their suggestions for Season 5’s story arc. We did present a Season 5 framework to Netflix, and they were very receptive to it, according to Ross. “Yes, it was challenging. The narrative comes to a close. It was crazy to witness people cry who I had never seen cry before.”

David Harbour (Hopper) allegedly knows how the series ends, a tidbit of knowledge that comically enrages co-star Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin). Speaking of Dustin, the Duffer Brothers also said that Eddie will be remembered in the final season and that his passing will actually have “huge repercussions” for those who survived Season 4.

This will hopefully allay any fans’ concerns that the boy genius seemed to be the only member of the group mourning Eddie’s death. Although Stranger Things Season 5 filming has not yet begun, the Duffer Brothers told Collider that the final season’s scripting will begin in the summer of 2022. The siblings announced back in July, “We’re going to take a little vacation, and then we’re going to come back.”

“I am aware that the beginning of the writer’s room will be in the first week of August.” The Duffer Brothers kept their word; on August 2, an update with just the words “Day 1” was released to the @strangerwriters Twitter account. The image shows a whiteboard with the Stranger Things 5 logo hand-drawn on it.

In the whiteboard’s reflection, you can see a group of individuals seated around a table. The official writing has started on Stranger Things 5, which is now being created.

How Many Episodes Does Stranger Things Season 5 Have?

There isn’t a final tally of episodes yet, but Matt Duffer confirmed during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that Season 5 will be regular-sized rather than super-sized as Season 4 did (which had a total runtime of nearly 13 hours).

The main reason we don’t anticipate being as long is that, if you look at the current season, it takes about two hours of buildup before our kids are actually lured into a supernatural mystery, according to Matt. You get to know them and observe them in their daily lives; they struggle to adjust to high school and other factors, and Steve is looking for a date, among other things. Obviously, none of it will go place in Season 5.

Since there will be “less to ramp up,” Season 5 will supposedly begin with a bang. “Characters are going to be in action, they’re going to have a goal and a drive already,” Matt told The Wrap. “I think that’s going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this [final] season seem incredibly different.”

“The wrap-up will be much lengthier,” I’m sure. Ross agreed with this while joking that the series finale will have “like, eight endings” on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. The film-length finale runtime, however, will be a carryover from Season 4.

Regarding the series finale, Matt continued, “We’re more likely to do what we did here, which is to just have a 2.5-hour episode.”

Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer

There is not yet a trailer available for the upcoming fifth season of Stranger Things.

For now, you can watch last season’s trailer

Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date

Although a release date for Stranger Things Season 5 has not yet been announced, fans shouldn’t worry because there won’t be as much of a wait as there was between Seasons 3 and 4.

Since we now have an initial framework, the delay should be considerably shorter this time, according to the Duffer brothers, who spoke with Variety. “We can’t believe there will be another six-month forced sabbatical,” they added. This suggests that by early to mid-2023, we might have a confirmed release date. Considering the visual effects the show demands and the hectic schedules of the youthful performers — who are presently rising stars in Hollywood — we probably won’t see new episodes until either late 2023 or 2024. However, we would prefer two years to three!

Conclusion

The fifth season of Stranger Things will definitely be the last. The Duffer Brothers have already confirmed that there will be a time jump. The final season’s setting will predominantly be Hawkins and the Upside Down, rather than Russia, California, and Indiana. Fans are hoping that some of the new characters will return. The official writing for Season 5 of “Stranger Things” has begun.

The siblings also said that Eddie’s death will have “huge repercussions” for the rest of the season. The release date for Season 5 has not yet been announced. Duffer brothers Matt and Ross say it won’t be as long as Season 4. The series finale will reportedly be a 2.5-hour episode. There’s no trailer for the new season yet; you can watch last season’s here.