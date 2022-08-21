Read full article on original website
Usyk vs AJ: Official scorecard shows Anthony Joshua was winning fight against Oleksandr Usyk after nine rounds
The official judge's scorecard of Anthony Joshua's rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk has shown he was deemed to have been winning the fight after nine rounds. Joshua fell short in his attempt to reclaim the WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Although he suffered a split decision defeat, the forme heavyweight champion of the world put on a vastly-improved performance compared to last September's initial loss at Tottenham.
Amir Khan wants to help Tyson Fury secure £500m undisputed fight against Oleksandr Usyk
Amir Khan believes Anthony Joshua was two rounds away from beating Oleksandr Usyk in Saturday's world title rematch, and has backed Tyson Fury to overcome the Ukrainian in an undisputed heavyweight showdown. Joshua was on the losing side of a split decision after a much-improved performance in Saudi Arabia following...
Oleksandr Usyk's promoter says Tyson Fury clash 'in the making' after win over Anthony Joshua
Oleksandr Usyk’s huge undisputed fight against Tyson Fury is "in the making", according to the Ukrainian star's promoter. The seismic showdown between the two unbeaten heavyweight champions has been made possible by Usyk's split decision victory over Anthony Joshua in Jeddah on Saturday. Usyk would be placing his WBA,...
US Open: Why Nick Kyrgios is the player to watch in the men's draw at Flushing Meadows
Following his maiden Grand Slam final appearance there is little doubt Nick Kyrgios has found a winning formula which could see him become the King of New York at the US Open. This has been a year in which he has found a winning-formula and New York has proven a place where dreams can come true - just ask Emma Raducanu!
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk potential undisputed heavyweight title bout could be finalised this year
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman believes Tyson Fury has the 'hunger' to return against Oleksandr Usyk and the governing body would welcome an 'ultimate unification' fight before the end of the year. The governing body have asked Fury to confirm whether he intends to continue as WBC heavyweight champion by this...
Mark Johnston: Trainer celebrates landmark 5,000th career winner as Dubai Mile wins at Kempton on Wednesday
Mark Johnston celebrated the 5,000th victory of his career in Britain when Dubai Mile scored in impressive fashion at Kempton Park. Sent off the 6/5 favourite, the Daniel Muscutt-ridden Dubai Mile - a son of Roaring Lion - was quickly to the fore in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes and while Super Mo was a brief threat, the market leader really strode on through the final furlong to win in style.
Tour Championship: Will Zalatoris withdraws from FedExCup season finale at East Lake due to injury
Will Zalatoris will miss out on the chance to challenge for FedExCup victory after withdrawing from the season-ending Tour Championship due to a back injury. Zalatoris suffered two play-off losses on the PGA Tour in 2022 - including to Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship - before moving top of the FedExCup standings by claiming a long-awaited breakthrough victory at the FedEx St Jude Championship earlier this month.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launch 'TGL', a 'tech-infused golf league' in partnership with PGA Tour
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have joined forces to launch a new "tech-fused golf league", a team event featuring PGA Tour players designed to engage with a new TV audience. The league, run in partnership with the PGA Tour, will launch in 2024 and feature six teams of three PGA Tour players competing over 18 holes on a "data-rich, virtual course complete with a tech-infused, short-game complex."
Premier League
Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
England face South Africa in second Test LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary and video clips from the second LV= Insurance Test at Emirates Old Trafford. Watch on Sky Sports The Hundred.
Undisputed champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos in a rematch
Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney will face Australian George Kambosos Jr in a rematch at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on October 16. Haney beat Kambosos Jr via unanimous decision in June to add the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts to the WBC strap he already held and become the first undisputed champion at the weight since the start of the four-belt era.
Lina Nielsen: British 400m hurdler opens up on her multiple sclerosis relapse prior to World Athletics Championships
British 400m hurdler Lina Nielsen says she was unable to feel her lead leg while competing at the World Athletics Championships this summer after experiencing a relapse of multiple sclerosis symptoms on the eve of her heat in Oregon. Nielsen revealed earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with...
Nunthorpe Stakes: James Tate keeping faith with Royal Aclaim after York disappointment
James Tate insists Royal Aclaim will come back "bigger and better" after finishing sixth in the Nunthorpe at York last week. Having previously scored on all three starts, including a visually impressive success in the Listed City Walls over the same five-furlong course and distance, Royal Aclaim was sent off the 5-2 favourite under Andrea Atzeni.
Claressa Shields an 'unstoppable force' going into Savannah Marshall fight, says Kayla Harrison as Hannah Rankin comes into spar
US star Claressa Shields travels to the UK to take on her arch-rival Savannah Marshall in a clash for the undisputed middleweight title at the O2 Arena in London on September 10, live on Sky Sports. Shields returns to London for the first time since her triumphant campaign at the...
Jack Draper defeats Fabio Fognini to set up last-16 clash with Dominic Thiem in North Carolina | Harriet Dart falls in Canada
British No 4 Jack Draper has beaten veteran Italian Fabio Fognini at the ATP Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina to set up a last-16 encounter against Dominic Thiem. Draper was looking to maintain momentum from his fine run in Montreal, where he entered as a qualifier and went on to upset Stefanos Tsitsipas as well as Gael Monfils in reaching the quarter-finals - a run which saw him rise to a career-high ranking of 55.
The south London football academy helping disadvantaged young players like Joe Aribo flourish on and off the pitch
It is a scorching afternoon in the Buckinghamshire countryside and, in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Wycombe Wanderers’ training ground, a Wycombe development squad are taking on a team from the Kinetic Academy in south London. The fixture has been arranged by the League One club to allow manager Gareth...
West Ham make £33.75m bid for Lyon ace Lucas Paqueta | Talks continuing over Hans Vanaken
West Ham have made a bid worth €40m (£33.75m) for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. The player's agents are in London and want to conclude a deal with a Premier League club before the end of the window. Talks are continuing between the clubs. Paqueta, who played in the...
Ellen White: England striker and Euro 2022 winner announces retirement
England striker and Euro 2022 winner Ellen White has announced her retirement from football. The 33-year-old made the announcement in a heartfelt message on Twitter. White said: "This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine."
John Lundstram: Rangers win appeal over red card shown in Hibernian draw
Rangers have won their appeal over John Lundstram's dismissal in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Hibernian. The midfielder was shown a straight red card by referee Willie Collum, however, his punishment for a late tackle on Martin Boyle has now been reduced to a yellow card. It means Lundstram will now...
Western & Southern Open: Borna Coric caps remarkable week by stunning Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim Cincinnati title
Resurgent Borna Coric powered past fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7-0) 6-2 to win the Cincinnati Open on Sunday, signalling his return to full fitness from shoulder surgery and showing that he will be a threat at the US Open. On the comeback trail after undergoing right shoulder surgery last...
