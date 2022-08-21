Emerald Downs: Late Summer Racing Friday Night = Massive Pick 5 Payout, a Jockey’s 1st win & Trainers snap droughts

Read full article on original website
elisportsnetwork.com
Emerald Downs: Radke Rebounds from spill 6 wins and sweeps Sat-Sun Features
(Auburn, WA) Friday night Kevin Radke’s season flashed before his eyes after a spill in the 1st race. Last season in his first after semi-retiring for several years ended at home in a landscaping accident. Radke hit the ground hard and then was taken to the hospital for precautionary x-rays, he was checked out and cleared and got back on his rides on Saturday and Sunday.
elisportsnetwork.com
WIAA: Championship Dates and Locations 95% Locked in for 2022-23
All the dates are secured but some locations are still being worked on and many are only verbally agreed to so there is a chance for a late change but unlikely. We will go through each season with each sport their date and location. Fall Sports. There was one change...
riptidefish.com
Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022
If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
Another scorcher on the way with record-breaking heat possible Thursday
SEATTLE — The Western Washington heat continues to trend upward with a ridge of high-pressure pushing temperatures into the high 80s on Wednesday. A heat advisory goes into effect at noon and will remain in effect through midnight on Thursday as temperatures will hit 90, potentially breaking a new daily record. The record temperature for Aug. 25 was 89 degrees in 1933.
987thebull.com
Pick-A-Ticket To The Washington State Fair
Listen to 98.7 The Bull for keywords all this week to win tickets to your choice of shows at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, WA!. The keywords are at 9:00, 11:00, & 1:00p with Jake, 3:00 & 5:00 with Danny, and 7:00 with Cassidy Quinn. Once you have the...
nypressnews.com
More heat is in store for Seattle area, but fall is just 29 days away
If you’re a hot-weather fearing aestophobe, which might not be in the dictionary, but it is in the lexicon for some heat haters, hold on! We’ve got some more hot days this week, yes, but the sweet relief of autumn equinox is less than a month away. You...
MyNorthwest.com
WA heat advisory in effect as Sea-Tac braces for its 12th 90-degree day in 2022
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Washington state, forecasting highs well above normal for the lower Cascade region on Wednesday and Thursday. The weather agency forecasts a chance for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to hit 90 degrees Thursday, which would make for the 12th such instance in 2022.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Live out your medieval fantasies at Washington’s Midsummer Renaissance Faire
BONNEY LAKE, Wash., August 23, 2022—Deep in the fields of Bonney Lake, Washington, rests the town of Merriwick: a town of merchants, jesters, knights, and royal court spending their days at the tournament arena watching jousters fight to become the day’s champion. In many ways, you could say Merriwick is stuck in time – the 16th century to be precise – where nobles, knights, and clergy from all the land come to feast on turkey legs, purchase swords from blacksmiths, and sing chanties while swinging their ale horns full of mead.
secretseattle.co
Popular Super Six Restaurant Closing To Make Room For Marination
News of the Columbia City Super Six restaurant closing was delivered with a silver lining. Chances are good that if you’ve ever spent a day in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood, you’ve enjoyed the Hawaiian comfort food at Super Six. Unfortunately, Super Six announced this week that they are closing. The last day you can eat at Super Six will be Friday, August 26. The good news, however, is that something equally yummy is coming in its place.
thestand.org
First the Sonics, now this? | We’re Number 3! | Cesar’s grandson
EDITOR’S NOTE — Extra credit for the sign: “First the SuperSonics, now this?”. EDITOR’S NOTE — Healthcare workers represented by UFCW 3000 are conducting informational picketing TODAY from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Providence Everett’s Colby and Pacific campus entrances to protest staffing issues across all units.
urbnlivn.com
Light, bright Leschi home with expansive water, mountain views
Built in 1948, 3714 E Superior St. is a two-bedroom Northwest contemporary home in the heart of Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood. The property offers a two-floor, 1,240-square-foot layout with abundant natural light and unmissable Cascade Mountain, Lake Washington and Bellevue views. With outdoor space on every level and a rooftop...
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches
Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
This Washington Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious waffles in every state, including Washington state.
shorelineareanews.com
Brown Bear Car Wash celebrates its 65th birthday Thursday, August 25 with FREE “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations
Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its “birthday” and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day.
southsoundmag.com
Fat Zach’s Pizza Takes a Slice Of Success
Fat Zach’s Pizza has gained a dedicated following since its launch in March 2020 in Sumner. Husband-and-wife team Zach and Shanna Johns opened the brick-and-mortar store after realizing success with their food truck. The duo now has additional locations in Puyallup and South Hill. “In a lot of ways,...
Fast Casual
Dave's Hot Chicken entering Washington
Dave's Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food brand, has inked a franchise agreement with father and daughter, Ajay Keshap and Sana Keshap, to open 10 locations in Seattle and the surrounding area. "As we continue to expand our presence from coast to coast, it was important that we make...
Jet ski collides with boat near Seward Park
SEATTLE — A boat and a jet ski collided on Lake Washington just outside of Seward Park on Sunday evening. Three women and one man were on the boat and one woman was on the jet ski when they collided, according to the Seattle Fire Department. They were all...
Washington names Michael Penix Jr. starting QB for opener
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington is going with Michael Penix Jr. as its starting quarterback for the season opener against Kent State, coach Kalen DeBoer said Tuesday. Penix, a transfer from Indiana, had been considered the leader for most of the offseason in the competition with Dylan Morris and Sam Huard. “He’s just had a really great camp and he’s been consistent from the time spring ball started to where he’s at now,” DeBoer said. “He’s done a great job earning it.” Penix, who is a junior in eligibility, had an injury-filled career at Indiana before deciding to transfer after last season.
Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
Here are 3 private pools you can rent near Seattle.
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply — now, the company is betting that people will want to rent private homes for leisure activities even after shutdown orders have lifted.1. Pool with a viewUnwind in this large, private pool overlooking the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains.Location: Burien.Cost: $99 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Mid-Century gemTake a dip in this massive heated pool, then lounge under retro umbrellas.Location: Seattle (Magnolia).Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($50 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Family friendly party pool oasisSoak up the sun at this backyard getaway, featuring a grill and large tables to serve an outdoor meal.Location: Bainbridge Island.Cost: $54–$60 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
