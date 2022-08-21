Kamaru Usman vows to 'bounce back and come with vengeance' following UFC 278 knockout

The former UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman already has his sights set on a major return to glory.

In the main event of UFC 278, Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) was knocked out cold by Leon Edwards with just under a minute remaining in the final round of their rematch with the welterweight title on the line.

Usman was winning the fight handily, up 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards. However, Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) landed the shot he needed out of nowhere, putting Usman down without any follow-up shots needed.

The former champ did not talk with UFC commentator Joe Rogan inside the octagon for a post-fight interview, and was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons after the knockout.

Shortly after the event, Usman issued a short message on social media after the fight.

“Champs f*ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!!” Usman wrote on Twitter.

Usman later added a second message, congratulating Edwards on his crowning achievement.

“Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!! Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma,” Usman wrote.

The loss marked the first for Usman since his second professional fight in 2013. “The Nigerian Nightmare” ripped through his next 19 opponents, racking up a dominant UFC welterweight title reign that included five title defenses.

After the fight, UFC president Dana White said a trilogy between Usman and Edwards is on the horizon. Usman won the first meeting in 2015 by unanimous decision. In the rematch 80 months in the makings, Edwards pulled off a miraculous knockout victory to claim the title.

