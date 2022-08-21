Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Rainbow fentanyl raising concerns in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new form of fentanyl is causing Alaska law enforcement agencies and health officials to proactively educate the public about the inherent dangers of the drug. Rainbow fentanyl, as it’s called, has been found throughout the U.S. While authorities won’t confirm if the drug is in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Celebrating Black Business Month in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August is National Black Business Month, a celebration of Black-owned businesses across the country. Here in Alaska, the Alaska Black Caucus helped bring attention to the month by promoting Blackout Friday. Every Friday in the month of August, ABC asked that people only spend money at...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s ‘Farm Family of the Year’ has deep Soldotna roots
Martha Merry’s home on Pickle Hill in Soldotna is a bonafide farmhouse. The dozens of garlic plants drying on the floor of the living room during a rainy spell are a dead giveaway. Merry, stepping over a row of scapes, said she’s not sure she’s going to bring the...
midnightsunak.com
Leslie: Alaska’s Pioneer Homes need a lifeline
For almost a year, I have been working at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home. I’m currently an activities aide after spending my first two months working the floor as an assisted living aide. The State of Alaska is currently failing our vulnerable Elders, their hard-working employees and our community at...
kinyradio.com
Gov. Dunleavy speaks to mining, renewable energy at Alaska Minerals Summit
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy spoke at the Alaska Minerals Summit on Tuesday. The conference began on Monday in Fairbanks. He pointed out a pair of mining operations in the state - including one in Southeast - that are integral to modern life, from cell phones to fighter jets.
alaskasnewssource.com
Lawsuit filed over lack of ballot-curing process in Alaska elections
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The American Civil Liberties Union and others have filed a lawsuit against Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and Department of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai in Superior Court for the right to a ballot-curing process in Alaskan elections. The ACLU was joined by the Native American Rights Fund...
Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney said Tuesday she plans to end her campaign, saying she does not see a path to victory or to raise the resources needed to be successful in the November general election. Sweeney was positioned in fourth place after...
kinyradio.com
Report: Votes cast in primary, special election near record high for Alaska primaries
Poll worker Margaret Schorey explains the two-sided Aug. 16, 2022 ballot to a voter at the polling place in Juneau’s downtown fire station. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - The number of Alaskans who cast votes in last week’s state primary and special election for...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 22, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. The last remaining private company with a lease to drill in...
alaskasnewssource.com
West coast surf will be high
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two storm systems will impact Alaska through the week. The older system is churning in the Gulf of Alaska and has spread rain to the coasts and inland. It will weaken and drift north as it still generates showers through Thursday morning for Southcentral Alaska and Interior locations.
alaskasnewssource.com
Vendors get day off after opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - After a successful opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair, the fairgrounds were eerily quiet Tuesday morning. Booths were boarded up, tents were tied down, and what was once a bustling carnival midway now sits empty - but the rides will fire back up Thursday morning.
alaska.gov
Chena River State Rec Site to Partially Reopen
Starting at noon on Friday, locals and visitors will again be able to launch their boats and enjoy the day-use area at the Chena River State Recreation Site. Thanks to a joint clean-up effort with the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection alongside Fairbanks Rescue Mission, and restoration work by the Alaska Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation, the rec site will be partially reopened for day-use through the end of the season.
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska is soggy, but just how wet have we been?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mushrooms are here and there are plenty of them!. Everywhere you look in Southcentral Alaska you will likely encounter numerous mushrooms of different shapes and size. The fungi most commonly seen across the region is the Fly Agaric, probably more commonly known as the mushroom that makes Mario bigger. It’s very important to know your mushrooms in Alaska and if they are poisonous or not. Ingestion of this type of mushroom can quickly lead to a variety of side effects, as the mushroom is very poisonous, although fatal poisoning is rare.
Opinion: Alaska's Snow Crabs Have Mysteriously Disappeared—This Is Probably Yet Another Side Effect of Climate Change!
“I work in the Pribilof Islands for an Aleut community of 450 people, which is heavily invested in the crab quota...On the island of St. Paul, Trident Seafoods has one of the largest crab processing plants in the world, employing as many as 400 workers during peak snow crab season in February. This February, it was quiet." —Heather McCarty.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska job numbers for July up from year earlier
Alaska had about 9,900 more jobs last month than it did in July 2021, as the state experiences a more typical tourism season following two pandemic-stunted years, the state labor department reported. However, Alaska had about 14,100 fewer nonfarm jobs last month than it did in July 2019, the summer...
americanmilitarynews.com
Alaska National Guard says it can’t help with Anchorage’s school bus driver shortage
The Alaska National Guard said Friday that it won’t be able to assist with the severe bus driver shortage experienced by the Anchorage School District due to legal constraints. ASD has previously said it was exploring the possibility of using National Guard resources to alleviate the driver shortage, which...
kpug1170.com
Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court finds
A federal court in Seattle has ruled that the NOAA Fisheries violated the Endangered Species Act and other environmental laws by authorizing commercial salmon harvest in southeast Alaska.
americanmilitarynews.com
Arctic security research center opens at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage
A new Arctic security research center at Anchorage’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson officially opened with a ceremony this week, marking a milestone in the federal government’s growing investment in Arctic strategy. The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies will facilitate Department of Defense research on the Arctic’s role...
Fentanyl crisis hits Alaska: 'We're seeing growing addiction'
Anchorage, AK – Anchorage, AK - In October, 2021, Bruce Snodgrass died after a fentanyl overdose. He was 22 years old. "He loved Alaska," said Bruce’s mother, Sandy. "He was meant to be in the Alaskan wilderness. He was safe there. He wasn’t safe in the city."
