Alaska State

alaskasnewssource.com

Rainbow fentanyl raising concerns in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new form of fentanyl is causing Alaska law enforcement agencies and health officials to proactively educate the public about the inherent dangers of the drug. Rainbow fentanyl, as it’s called, has been found throughout the U.S. While authorities won’t confirm if the drug is in...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Celebrating Black Business Month in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August is National Black Business Month, a celebration of Black-owned businesses across the country. Here in Alaska, the Alaska Black Caucus helped bring attention to the month by promoting Blackout Friday. Every Friday in the month of August, ABC asked that people only spend money at...
alaskapublic.org

Alaska’s ‘Farm Family of the Year’ has deep Soldotna roots

Martha Merry’s home on Pickle Hill in Soldotna is a bonafide farmhouse. The dozens of garlic plants drying on the floor of the living room during a rainy spell are a dead giveaway. Merry, stepping over a row of scapes, said she’s not sure she’s going to bring the...
SOLDOTNA, AK
midnightsunak.com

Leslie: Alaska’s Pioneer Homes need a lifeline

For almost a year, I have been working at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home. I’m currently an activities aide after spending my first two months working the floor as an assisted living aide. The State of Alaska is currently failing our vulnerable Elders, their hard-working employees and our community at...
alaskasnewssource.com

Lawsuit filed over lack of ballot-curing process in Alaska elections

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The American Civil Liberties Union and others have filed a lawsuit against Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and Department of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai in Superior Court for the right to a ballot-curing process in Alaskan elections. The ACLU was joined by the Native American Rights Fund...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 22, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. The last remaining private company with a lease to drill in...
alaskasnewssource.com

West coast surf will be high

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two storm systems will impact Alaska through the week. The older system is churning in the Gulf of Alaska and has spread rain to the coasts and inland. It will weaken and drift north as it still generates showers through Thursday morning for Southcentral Alaska and Interior locations.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Vendors get day off after opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - After a successful opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair, the fairgrounds were eerily quiet Tuesday morning. Booths were boarded up, tents were tied down, and what was once a bustling carnival midway now sits empty - but the rides will fire back up Thursday morning.
PALMER, AK
alaska.gov

Chena River State Rec Site to Partially Reopen

Starting at noon on Friday, locals and visitors will again be able to launch their boats and enjoy the day-use area at the Chena River State Recreation Site. Thanks to a joint clean-up effort with the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection alongside Fairbanks Rescue Mission, and restoration work by the Alaska Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation, the rec site will be partially reopened for day-use through the end of the season.
FAIRBANKS, AK
News Break
Politics
alaskasnewssource.com

Southcentral Alaska is soggy, but just how wet have we been?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mushrooms are here and there are plenty of them!. Everywhere you look in Southcentral Alaska you will likely encounter numerous mushrooms of different shapes and size. The fungi most commonly seen across the region is the Fly Agaric, probably more commonly known as the mushroom that makes Mario bigger. It’s very important to know your mushrooms in Alaska and if they are poisonous or not. Ingestion of this type of mushroom can quickly lead to a variety of side effects, as the mushroom is very poisonous, although fatal poisoning is rare.
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Alaska's Snow Crabs Have Mysteriously Disappeared—This Is Probably Yet Another Side Effect of Climate Change!

“I work in the Pribilof Islands for an Aleut community of 450 people, which is heavily invested in the crab quota...On the island of St. Paul, Trident Seafoods has one of the largest crab processing plants in the world, employing as many as 400 workers during peak snow crab season in February. This February, it was quiet." —Heather McCarty.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska job numbers for July up from year earlier

Alaska had about 9,900 more jobs last month than it did in July 2021, as the state experiences a more typical tourism season following two pandemic-stunted years, the state labor department reported. However, Alaska had about 14,100 fewer nonfarm jobs last month than it did in July 2019, the summer...
kpug1170.com

Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
WASHINGTON STATE

