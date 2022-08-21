Effective: 2022-08-24 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-24 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Lake Yellowstone, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Yellowstone National Park A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Park and northeastern Teton Counties through 830 PM MDT At 759 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sylvan Lake, or near Lake Yellowstone, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sylvan Lake and Sylvan Pass around 810 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include East Entrance and Pahaska. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

