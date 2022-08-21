Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for La Paz by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 20:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: La Paz A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST FOR NORTH CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 807 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bouse, or 19 miles southeast of Parker, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 32. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 122 and 130. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 18:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 605 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms dissipated prior to 530 pm MST near Detrital Wash at White Hills Road. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell over an area that drains into Detrital Wash. Minor roadway flooding is ongoing over White Hills Road but water may increase in depth between 6 PM and 7 PM MST. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Detrital Wash and White Hills Road FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis, Orocovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barranquitas; Ciales; Corozal; Florida; Morovis; Orocovis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis and Orocovis. * WHEN...Until 415 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 216 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 09:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Baltimore; Harford FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Maryland, including the following counties: Baltimore and Harford. * WHEN...Until 330 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 922 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Middle River... Aberdeen Havre De Grace... Aberdeen Proving Ground Bel Air South... Essex Bel Air North... Carney Perry Hall... Rosedale Rossville... White Marsh Fallston... Bowleys Quarters Riverside... Kingsville Pleasant Hills... Jarrettsville Perryman... Edgewood - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 435 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Downtown Mesa to Seville to near Magma to near Coolidge, moving southwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 152 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 154 and 178. US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 184. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City, La Palma, Tempe Marketplace, Salt River Indian Community and San Tan Village Mall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 22:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie; Wyoming A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Wyoming and northeastern Erie Counties through 1100 PM EDT At 1014 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Williamsville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst, Tonawanda, Lancaster, East Aurora, Williamsville, Elma, Marilla, Bennington, Alden, Wales Center, Elma Center, Billington Heights, Cowlesville and South Wales. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 49 and 53. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Feliciana; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; Washington; West Feliciana FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Washington and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of 4 or more inches and high hourly rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour will occur over already saturated soils today. Any heavy rainfall that occurs is expected to quickly run off into area creeks and streams that could result in the potential for flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/8 of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, Douglas County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for DeSoto, Tate by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: DeSoto; Tate FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in North Mississippi, DeSoto and Tate. In West Tennessee, Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southaven, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Hernando, Memphis, Coldwater, Lewisburg, Independence, Whitehaven, Lynchburg, Southwest Memphis, Bright, Alphaba, Nesbit, Cedarview, Jago, Cockrum, Love, Plum Point and Robinson Gin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for McKinley, Sandoval by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McKinley; Sandoval FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in north central New Mexico, Sandoval. In west central New Mexico, McKinley. * WHEN...Until 545 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Sandoval and Northeastern McKinley Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-24 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Lake Yellowstone, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Yellowstone National Park A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Park and northeastern Teton Counties through 830 PM MDT At 759 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sylvan Lake, or near Lake Yellowstone, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sylvan Lake and Sylvan Pass around 810 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include East Entrance and Pahaska. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for La Paz, Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 19:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: La Paz; Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST/745 PM PDT/ FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ...NORTH CENTRAL YUMA AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 712 PM MST/712 PM PDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brenda to 10 miles northwest of Nicholls Warm Springs, moving north at 15 mph. The Blythe Airport recently reported a wind gust of 69 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Blythe, Quartzsite, Nicholls Warm Springs, Brenda, Midland, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Blythe Airport, Bouse, Ripley, East Blythe and Ehrenberg. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 41. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 132 and 156. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 43. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov
Local Area Emergency issued for Gratiot by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 03:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 06:19:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Gratiot Gratiot County Alert: 911 CALLS ARE NOT WORKING. IF YOU NEED HELP CALL: 989-875-7505 OR THE SHERIFF`S OFFICE AT 989-875-5211 The following message is transmitted at the request of Gratiot County Emergency Management. Gratiot County Alert: 911 CALLS ARE NOT WORKING. IF YOU NEED HELP CALL: 989-875-7505 OR THE SHERIFF`S OFFICE AT 989-875-5211. THE PROBLEM IS BEING WORKED ON. Gratiot County Alert: 911 CALLS ARE NOT WORKING. IF YOU NEED HELP CALL: 989-875-7505 OR THE SHERIFF`S OFFICE AT 989-875-5211. THE PROBLEM IS BEING WORKED ON.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 10:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-24 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Ravalli County through 915 PM MDT At 835 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Florence, or 20 miles south of Missoula, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stevensville and Florence. This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 65 and 75. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Southern Clark County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 21:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Southern Clark County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST/MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST/Midnight PDT/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, washes, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous thunderstorms, especially over the area along and south of I-40, will produce heavy rain with amounts up to 2 inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 13:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Florida...Alabama Perdido River Near Barrineau Park affecting Escambia and Baldwin Counties. For the Perdido River...including Barrineau Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Warning for the Perdido River Near Barrineau Park. * From Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 13.6 feet tomorrow evening. Additional rises may be possible depending on how much rain falls over the next couple of days. * Impact...At 13 feet, River begins to leave its banks at the parking lot of Adventures Perdido River. Begins to threaten several permanently parked travel trailers.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Bennett, Oglala Lakota by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-24 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Oglala Lakota FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL BENNETT AND EAST CENTRAL OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Madison, Rankin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-25 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Rankin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Ratliff`s Ferry affecting Rankin and Madison Counties. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Ratliff`s Ferry. * WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 303.0 feet, Minor overbank flooding is occurring along the reach of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 301.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 304.5 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 303.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Pearl River Ratliff`s Ferr 303.0 301.3 Wed 8 pm CDT 303.6 304.3 304.5
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tangipahoa River...including Osyka, Kentwood, Amite, Robert...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Low places along Highway 22 south of Robert will be under water. Water will approach the entrance of Hidden Oaks Campground. Trailers at the camp ground will be unable to be moved out when the river reaches 18 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 03/03/1964. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lauderdale, Newton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Lauderdale; Newton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay River At Enterprise affecting Clarke County. Chunky River Near Chunky affecting Newton and Lauderdale Counties. For the Pascagoula...including Collins, Near Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Chunky, Arundel, Enterprise, Shubuta, Brooklyn...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chunky River Near Chunky. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Considerable areas of pastureland south of the river gage begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Chunky River Chunky 22.0 10.7 Wed 8 pm CDT 22.0 14.6 10.1
